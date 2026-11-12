A festive houseplant makes a lovely centrepiece for your Christmas dining table, and right now Lidl are selling Christmas houseplants for as little as £1.99 this week.

Lidl is an underrated place to shop for the best Christmas houseplants on a budget, and if you’ve been wondering where to buy a Christmas cactus or amaryllis, Lidl has started selling these festive plants as of today (Thursday 12 November).

So, if you're looking to create a cheerful winter display, here’s why Lidl is a great choice for snapping up your Christmas houseplants this year.

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First to catch my eye was the Christmas cactus, which is on sale for only £2.99. What makes a Christmas cactus one of the best houseplants you can choose during the festive season is that the blooms are incredibly long-lasting. With the right care, a Christmas cactus can bloom from January until November, filling your home with gorgeous red, white, pink and purple flowers.

If you are planning on picking up Lidl’s budget cactus from a local store, there are a few checks you can make to ensure you choose a healthy Christmas cactus . First, you should check to ensure the cactus’s leaves are green, shiny and plump. You should then check for wrinkly or limp stems, as this can be a big giveaway that the plant has been mistreated. Lastly, check that your cactus has plenty of closed buds, as this indicates a healthy plant that will bloom at home.

Once you get your Christmas cactus home, it is worth considering a smart houseplant sensor (such as the Elho Smart Pebble, £39.99, Amazon ), which will track your plant’s watering, feeding and light needs. This makes caring for your Christmas cactus much easier.

Christmas cacti are famous for their long-lasting blooms. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also on sale at Lidl is an Amaryllis in a Glass Vase (£7.99) , which is an elegant decorative piece for your table. You should expect to see an amaryllis flower in a stylish vase, accompanied by seasonal decor. It’s an affordable yet thoughtful addition to your Christmas dining, showing guests you have gone the extra mile.

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Lidl is also selling British Cyclamen for just £1.99. This stunning bloom is a cold-loving plant , perfect for adding much-needed colour to winter gardens. You can use this plant to brighten up window boxes and baskets, or you can also grow cyclamen indoors as part of your festive display.

Lidl’s Christmas plants will be available to shop in stores and are available while stocks last. If you miss out on picking some up, or don’t have a store local to you, here are a few alternatives you can shop online.

Flower Market Light Up Duo Ceramic Houses With Miniature Red Rose & Picea £35 at Marks and Spencer UK Light up housees are a popular Christmas trend every year amd with the addition of a festive miniature Gigi Rose and Picea, this light-up display is simply stunning. Premier Decorations Limited Red 26cm Poinsettia Artificial Plant in Black Plain Plastic Pot £8 at B&Q Is it really Christmas without a cheery poinsetta to help curate your festive decor? Flower Market Real Mini Christmas Tree in Merry Christmas Pot £35 at Marks and Spencer UK Standing at 55-60cm, this charming, decorated tree is perfect for adding festive cheer to a coffee table, windowsill or side table.

If you're looking for affordable Christmas houseplants, head to Lidl sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.