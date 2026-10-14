Aldi’s just dropped a £45 dehumidifier, and it’s perfect for keeping small homes free from damp – it will dry your laundry faster, too

Aldi is dropping a sleek new dehumidifier, and it’s perfect for keeping small homes and flats free from damp - and it’s only £44.99.

Now that the summer’s heatwaves feel like a distant, sweaty memory, the temperatures have dropped, the weather is getting wetter, and it’s quickly becoming the time of year when we are relying on the best dehumidifiers to help keep damp at bay in our homes.

However, the best models can easily cost hundreds of pounds. That is where this Aldi Specialbuy comes in handy. It’s affordable, compact and will remove excess moisture from your home. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Every autumn, Aldi drops a dehumidifier , and this latest model is one of the more affordable options I’ve seen. A dehumidifier works to get rid of damp by sucking in excess water from the air in your home and releasing dry air back into the space to reduce the overall humidity. It can help dry washing faster, reduce condensation and can even remove musty, stale odours. This contributes to making your home a healthier environment for you and your family.

The Aldi Ambiano Dehumidifier has a 2.2L water storage tank, making it small to medium and well-suited to smaller rooms. It runs on a 24-hour timer and has overheat protection so you don’t have to worry about running it overnight. It even offers 10 different coloured night light options.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The dehumidifier itself looks pretty smart and, as a compact unit, is again well-suited to a small home. What I will say is that because of its small water tank, you should expect it to need emptying more frequently than larger tanks. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to reuse dehumidifier water around your home , including watering your plants and for cleaning jobs, like filling the iron.

Now, we haven’t tested the Aldi dehumidifier and considering its price, I expect it will be a little basic. However, if you are looking for an affordable dehumidifier, Aldi Specialbuys do tend to surprise me in terms of quality. So, I do think it’s worth a try.

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Alternatively, here are a few more dehumidifiers that the Ideal Home team have tried and reviewed.

If you struggle with damp, but haven't invested in a dehumidifier let this be your reminder to do so, and that budget options are available.