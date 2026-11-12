George Home is selling the cutest Christmas pudding-shaped crackers – they’ll add whimsy to any dining table

The best hosts will know well that detail is everything when it comes to curating a beautiful Christmas table. And one key detail is, of course, your Christmas crackers - and I’ve found a real showstopper. George Home’s Premium Pudding-Shaped Christmas Crackers (£8) .

While there’s nothing wrong with your standard Christmas cracker, opting for one of the best Christmas crackers can really help elevate your table. Plus, George Home’s pudding crackers look so fun; they are ideal for creating a playful atmosphere, too.

If you’re in need of a stylish table decoration idea, George Home’s Christmas pudding crackers are not only quirky and unique compared to a standard cracker, but they are incredibly affordable, too. Here’s everything you need to know.

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This year, Christmas trends have centred on creating more whimsy at home. Whimsymaxxing has been trending all year, as we seek to make our homes feel like extensions of our interests and personalities. Christmas decorating is no exception this year.

George Home’s Christmas Pudding Crackers jumped out at me firstly because of their unusual style. Instead of having a traditional cracker shape, these are shaped exactly like Christmas puddings. Instead of being ripped apart, these crackers are pulled from the top to reveal the prize instead.

I wouldn’t expect to find anything groundbreaking inside the cracker. It looks like you’ll get fairly standard cracker items such as a whistle, silver dice, and even a trolley key. But I think this is all part of the fun, and a nod to the Christmases of our childhoods - a nice nod to nostalgia.

(Image credit: George Home)

These pudding crackers are beautifully detailed, and with each pudding wearing its own kitsch bow tie, they are cute enough to make even Scrooge smile. However, if this is not quite to your tastes, I’ve also noticed George Home is selling Pink Premium House Shaped Christmas Crackers - Set of 6 (£8) .

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If you’ve been a fan of the Scandi Christmas house trend , these crackers are certainly not to be missed. Shaped like little gingerbread houses, these crackers have intricate gold and pink details for a luxe finish.

If, like me, you’ve fallen for quirky, characterful Christmas puds, here are a few more stylish designs that have caught my eye.

Argos Home Argos Home Christmas Pudding Basket £15 at Argos Is this not adorable? This woven Christmas pudding basket is perfect for holding festive sweets. Do away with your Quality Street tub and embrace this chic alternative. John Lewis John Lewis Christmas Pudding Dome Stoneware Butter Dish £16 at John Lewis A statement butter dish is a must-have for any Christmas table in my book. It doesn't get much more festive than this playful example from John Lewis. Anthropologie The Christmas Pudding Icon Juice Glass £14 at Anthropologie We love Anthropologies cult Icon Glasses and this Christmas pud style is the perfect festive addition to your collection.

If you want to impress your guests at the dinner table this Christmas, George Home's quirky Christmas crackers are an easy winner.