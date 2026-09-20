I'm tackling damp and condensation on my windows using one clever dehumidifier feature I've never seen before
Lakeland's new dehumidifier has a removable wand to target moisture around windows and small, hard-to-reach spaces
Living in an older house, I know all too well that excess moisture doesn't always show up somewhere handy. In autumn and winter, I'm always having to keep an eye on condensation around my windows, as well as smaller, tucked-away spaces with limited airflow, like wardrobes, cupboards, drawers and behind furniture.
That's why the Lakeland 2L dehumidifier with removable dehumidifier wand made me do a double take. I regularly test the best dehumidifiers for Ideal Home, but this is the first model I've come across with a detachable wand specifically designed to tackle moisture in smaller spaces.
And with autumn here and the damp season approaching, I'm putting it to work around some of the trickier areas of my home. Here's why it's such a must-buy.
The removable wand is what makes the difference
The feature I was most intrigued by is the detachable dehumidifier wand that sits on top of the main unit. This is the first time I've actually come across a design that lets me remove part of the appliance to tackle moisture in spaces where the main machine simply wouldn't fit.
Inside the wand are silica gel beads that absorb moisture from the surrounding air, so it doesn't need to be plugged in while doing its job. There's even a button-fastened strap so you can hang it inside a wardrobe, or I can place it in a drawer or another small damp-prone space.
I've already been using it at my windows. Condensation is something I have to keep on top of in my Victorian home, particularly around my single-glazed windows when temperatures drop. While the wand isn't going to replace a full-sized dehumidifier for controlling humidity in an entire room, its small size means I can position it close to those particularly condensation-prone spots.
There's also a little indicator window that makes it easy to see when it needs regenerating. The silica beads are orange when they're dry and ready to use, gradually turning green as they absorb moisture and become saturated.
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Once they're green, you need to return the wand to the top of the main dehumidifier, where the silica gel is dried out.
I really like that it's reusable too, as moisture absorber bags are usually my go-to for enclosed spaces (I love these dehumidifier bags, £14 at Amazon), whereas this one can be regenerated and moved from one problem spot to another.
One thing to be aware of is that the wand will be hot when it's first removed from the dehumidifier after drying. Lakeland advises keeping it at least 10cm away from plastic and other flammable items. If you're placing rather than hanging it, the instructions also recommend using a heat-resistant surface or tray, as some moisture or condensation may appear where it comes into contact with the surface.
The main unit then tackles the rest of the room
The clever wand might have been what caught my eye, but you also get a compact dehumidifier to use around the home. It's got double-duty appeal.
This Lakeland model has a two-litre water tank and can extract up to 500ml of moisture from the air per day, which makes it a great dehumidifier for under £100. Its slimline proportions make it well suited to smaller rooms, where you might not want a bulkier model taking up valuable floor space.
It also has adjustable humidity and fan settings, a timer and a full tank alert, giving you more control than I'd expect from some of the very small dehumidifiers I've tried in the past.
Although I would be mindful of the extraction rate. At up to 500ml per day, I wouldn't choose this over a large compressor or desiccant model if I were dealing with a significant damp problem or wanted a powerful dehumidifier for regularly drying big loads of laundry.
I think its strength is in targeted moisture control; I can use the main unit to help manage humidity in a smaller room and potentially reduce the conditions that lead to condensation on windows. And then the removable wand gives me another way to target those awkward little moisture-prone spots.
More condensation must-haves
And if this dehumidifier isn't quite fitting with what you need, there are plenty of other condensation-busting products we rate that are well worth a look.
Meaco's Arete Two is our favourite dehumidifier overall because of its range of sizes, smart connectivity, large tank and general condensation and damp-busting power.
The whole team love this Karcher window vac for wiping down our steamy windows, especially our cleaning guru and content editor, Lauren, who rates this particular model.
I've got this reusable dehumidifier to fight condensation in my small windowless ensuite. It's a must-have and is just as useful for window condensation.
The Absodry Duo is another team favourite at Ideal Home, for its looks as well as its effectiveness. This refillable product houses a moisture-absorbing bag in stylish packaging.
As we head further into autumn, I'll be watching out for the little awkward, damp-prone spots, including my window condensation, as it always gets worse the further we get into autumn/winter.
I'm really interested to see how useful this little wand will continue to be when the temperature drops even further!
Jenny is Senior Digital Editor and joined the team in 2021, working across Ideal Home, Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. Since getting on the property ladder, her passion for interior design and gardening has taken on a new lease of life. She loves collecting and salvaging unique items (much to her other half's despair) but sniffing out stylish home bargains is her one true love.