I'm tackling damp and condensation on my windows using one clever dehumidifier feature I've never seen before

Living in an older house, I know all too well that excess moisture doesn't always show up somewhere handy. In autumn and winter, I'm always having to keep an eye on condensation around my windows, as well as smaller, tucked-away spaces with limited airflow, like wardrobes, cupboards, drawers and behind furniture.

That's why the Lakeland 2L dehumidifier with removable dehumidifier wand made me do a double take. I regularly test the best dehumidifiers for Ideal Home, but this is the first model I've come across with a detachable wand specifically designed to tackle moisture in smaller spaces.

And with autumn here and the damp season approaching, I'm putting it to work around some of the trickier areas of my home. Here's why it's such a must-buy.

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Lakeland 2l Dehumidifier With Removable Dehumidifier Wand £74.99 at Lakeland

The removable wand is what makes the difference

The feature I was most intrigued by is the detachable dehumidifier wand that sits on top of the main unit. This is the first time I've actually come across a design that lets me remove part of the appliance to tackle moisture in spaces where the main machine simply wouldn't fit.

Inside the wand are silica gel beads that absorb moisture from the surrounding air, so it doesn't need to be plugged in while doing its job. There's even a button-fastened strap so you can hang it inside a wardrobe, or I can place it in a drawer or another small damp-prone space.

I've already been using it at my windows. Condensation is something I have to keep on top of in my Victorian home, particularly around my single-glazed windows when temperatures drop. While the wand isn't going to replace a full-sized dehumidifier for controlling humidity in an entire room, its small size means I can position it close to those particularly condensation-prone spots.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

There's also a little indicator window that makes it easy to see when it needs regenerating. The silica beads are orange when they're dry and ready to use, gradually turning green as they absorb moisture and become saturated.

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Once they're green, you need to return the wand to the top of the main dehumidifier, where the silica gel is dried out.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

I really like that it's reusable too, as moisture absorber bags are usually my go-to for enclosed spaces (I love these dehumidifier bags, £14 at Amazon), whereas this one can be regenerated and moved from one problem spot to another.

One thing to be aware of is that the wand will be hot when it's first removed from the dehumidifier after drying. Lakeland advises keeping it at least 10cm away from plastic and other flammable items. If you're placing rather than hanging it, the instructions also recommend using a heat-resistant surface or tray, as some moisture or condensation may appear where it comes into contact with the surface.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

The main unit then tackles the rest of the room

The clever wand might have been what caught my eye, but you also get a compact dehumidifier to use around the home. It's got double-duty appeal.

This Lakeland model has a two-litre water tank and can extract up to 500ml of moisture from the air per day, which makes it a great dehumidifier for under £100. Its slimline proportions make it well suited to smaller rooms, where you might not want a bulkier model taking up valuable floor space.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

It also has adjustable humidity and fan settings, a timer and a full tank alert, giving you more control than I'd expect from some of the very small dehumidifiers I've tried in the past.

Although I would be mindful of the extraction rate. At up to 500ml per day, I wouldn't choose this over a large compressor or desiccant model if I were dealing with a significant damp problem or wanted a powerful dehumidifier for regularly drying big loads of laundry.

I think its strength is in targeted moisture control; I can use the main unit to help manage humidity in a smaller room and potentially reduce the conditions that lead to condensation on windows. And then the removable wand gives me another way to target those awkward little moisture-prone spots.

More condensation must-haves

And if this dehumidifier isn't quite fitting with what you need, there are plenty of other condensation-busting products we rate that are well worth a look.

As we head further into autumn, I'll be watching out for the little awkward, damp-prone spots, including my window condensation, as it always gets worse the further we get into autumn/winter.

I'm really interested to see how useful this little wand will continue to be when the temperature drops even further!