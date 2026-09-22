There is most definitely an autumnal chill in the air recently, so what better time or place to welcome Lidl’s dehumidifier back to stores? Not only will it reduce the amount of damp in your home, but it has a dedicated laundry mode to make drying clothes faster and easier.

If you struggle to dry laundry during wet, chilly weather (i.e during autumn and winter), then one of the best dehumidifiers is an essential item to help you keep on top of your laundry routine. However, these appliances can be pricey, even costing hundreds of pounds for the best models, which is where Lidl’s budget dehumidifier comes into play.

Landing in stores on Sunday (27 September), the Lidl Tronic Dehumidifier is just £79.99 and is perfect for getting rid of damp and reducing humidity levels for a more comfortable home. Here’s everything you need to know.

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TRONIC Dehumidifier £79.99 at lidl.co.uk If you're on a budget, this Lidl dehumidifer has a large water capacity, can extract 10 litres of water per day, and won't break the bank to buy or run. Pro Breeze Pro Breeze 20l High Extraction Dehumidifier With Special One Click Laundry Mode £159.99 at B&Q When it comes to drying laundry, this dehumidifier is the best we've tried. Our review found that it could extract 20 litres of water per day, was easy to use and was highly effective at drying clothes.

Usually, the dehumidifier we recommend for drying laundry indoors is the ProBreeze Premium 20L Dehumidifier with Special Laundry mode (£159.99 at B&Q) ; however, if you’re working to a smaller budget, I think the Lidl dehumidifier can be used as an alternative.

It offers a moisture extraction rate of 10 litres per 24 hours and offers two programmes: ‘dry laundry’ or ‘dehumidifier’. It has a decent-sized water tank of 2.1L, a removable and washable filter, as well as a built-in timer and warning signal for when the tank is full.

The dehumidifier also has four castors, making transportation easier around your home. But if you’re struggling to dry clothes in winter, this is where a dehumidifier shines. As a dehumidifier’s job is to suck moisture out of the air, when placed near your drying rack can help clothes dry faster. It also helps prevent any musty odours or mould forming if your clothes are taking too long to dry. The other alternative is using one of the best heated airers , but these don’t have quite as many benefits as dehumidifiers with dedicated laundry modes.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Ideal Home’s Senior Digital Editor and resident dehumidifier expert, Jenny McFarlane , is also impressed by the specifications of the Lidl Tronic Dehumidifier.

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‘The Tronic dehumidifier is a really affordable option for tackling condensation and excess moisture. Its 10-litre extraction rate makes it a good fit for smaller rooms, and I really like that it has a laundry mode so it can help speed up drying your clothes indoors. Being able to set your target humidity is another feature I'd normally look for in a good dehumidifier, while its compact size and castors make it easily portable from room to room,’ she says.

Lidl’s dehumidifier will only be in store, so if you find your local store quickly sells out, or doesn’t stock the dehumidifier, I’ve rounded up a few more models the Ideal Home team rate highly.