Jump to category:

How we test fans and portable air conditioners at Ideal Home

We review every fan and portable air conditioner we recommend to you, testing them in our own homes. This is how we do it and why you can trust us

Sarah Handley's avatar
By
published
Collage image of the testing process of the Meaco Sefte 10&#039;&#039; pedestal fan, the Duux North 9k Smart air conditioner, a reading on a decibel meter app, the Dreo Polyfan 508S fan and the De&#039;Longhi Pinguino Care4Me EL112 air conditioner
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

Here at Ideal Home, we take our product recommendations very seriously. After all, we've be doing it for more than 100 years.

As Ideal Home's Renovation and Home Energy Editor, it's my job to share tips, tricks and products that will help keep your home a comfortable temperature all year round. And that includes reviewing the best fans and best portable air conditioners you can buy.

Article continues below

How we test fans and portable air conditioners

Image 1 of 7
Shark TurboBlade fan sitting on carpet in a white office room
(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

We assess fans and portable air conditioners through various stages, including:

  • Unboxing and set up
  • Appearance
  • Specification
  • Ease of use and effectiveness
  • Cleaning and maintenance
  • Running costs
  • How it compares with similar products.

Our initial testing window is a minimum of two weeks, but we will carry on using the products over longer periods and we often write about our experiences 12 months+ down the line.

How we assess unboxing and set up of fans and portable air conditioners

Image 1 of 8
The Russell Hobbs RHPAC11001 Portable Air Conditioner being vented out of a window with the exhaust hose
(Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins)

With so many of us ordering fans and portable air conditioners online, then how they arrive at our homes really matters. As well as assessing how well the products are packaged, and ensuring that they arrive in pristine condition, we also check how much of the packaging is recyclable at home.

We also pay close attention to how easy the fans and portable air con units are to assemble, and whether they can be done by one person or whether you need a second pair of hands for some or all of the process.

How long it takes to go from getting the products out of the box to when it is up and running is also an important consideration, so we make sure to time this so you have a realistic idea of what's required.

How we assess looks

Image 1 of 7
ElectriQ 10000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner review
(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Lawton)