How we test fans and portable air conditioners at Ideal Home
We review every fan and portable air conditioner we recommend to you, testing them in our own homes. This is how we do it and why you can trust us
- How we test fans and portable air conditioners
- How we assess unboxing and set up of fans and portable air conditioners
- How we assess looks
- How we assess the specification
- How we assess how easy and effective fans and portable air con units are to use
- How we assess cleaning and maintenance
- How we assess running costs
- How we compare with other products
- Our reviewers
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Here at Ideal Home, we take our product recommendations very seriously. After all, we've be doing it for more than 100 years.
As Ideal Home's Renovation and Home Energy Editor, it's my job to share tips, tricks and products that will help keep your home a comfortable temperature all year round. And that includes reviewing the best fans and best portable air conditioners you can buy.
Alongside a team of expert reviewers, we spend weeks testing these products in our own homes, assessing everything from the packaging and set up process, how well the product does what it's meant to do, and seeing how it compares to the competition. We make sure we test fans and air conditioners from a range of brands and with a variety of price points, so that you get a fair and realistic idea of value for money.Article continues below
So you can be sure you can trust our recommendations, I've broken down how we test fans and portable air conditioners.
How we test fans and portable air conditioners
We assess fans and portable air conditioners through various stages, including:
- Unboxing and set up
- Appearance
- Specification
- Ease of use and effectiveness
- Cleaning and maintenance
- Running costs
- How it compares with similar products.
Our initial testing window is a minimum of two weeks, but we will carry on using the products over longer periods and we often write about our experiences 12 months+ down the line.
How we assess unboxing and set up of fans and portable air conditioners
With so many of us ordering fans and portable air conditioners online, then how they arrive at our homes really matters. As well as assessing how well the products are packaged, and ensuring that they arrive in pristine condition, we also check how much of the packaging is recyclable at home.
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We also pay close attention to how easy the fans and portable air con units are to assemble, and whether they can be done by one person or whether you need a second pair of hands for some or all of the process.
How long it takes to go from getting the products out of the box to when it is up and running is also an important consideration, so we make sure to time this so you have a realistic idea of what's required.