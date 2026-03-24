How we test fans and portable air conditioners at Ideal Home

Here at Ideal Home, we take our product recommendations very seriously. After all, we've be doing it for more than 100 years.

As Ideal Home's Renovation and Home Energy Editor, it's my job to share tips, tricks and products that will help keep your home a comfortable temperature all year round. And that includes reviewing the best fans and best portable air conditioners you can buy.

Alongside a team of expert reviewers, we spend weeks testing these products in our own homes, assessing everything from the packaging and set up process, how well the product does what it's meant to do, and seeing how it compares to the competition. We make sure we test fans and air conditioners from a range of brands and with a variety of price points, so that you get a fair and realistic idea of value for money.

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So you can be sure you can trust our recommendations, I've broken down how we test fans and portable air conditioners.

How we test fans and portable air conditioners

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future/Zoe Phillimore) (Image credit: Future/ Amy Lockwood) (Image credit: Future/ Amy Lockwood) (Image credit: Future/ Amy Lockwood) (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Lawton) (Image credit: Future PLC/Sarah Handley)

We assess fans and portable air conditioners through various stages, including:

Unboxing and set up

Appearance

Specification

Ease of use and effectiveness

Cleaning and maintenance

Running costs

How it compares with similar products.

Our initial testing window is a minimum of two weeks, but we will carry on using the products over longer periods and we often write about our experiences 12 months+ down the line.

How we assess unboxing and set up of fans and portable air conditioners

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future/ Amy Lockwood) (Image credit: Future/ Amy Lockwood) (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Lawton) (Image credit: Future/ Amy Lockwood) (Image credit: Future/ Rachel Tompkins) (Image credit: Future/ Amy Lockwood)

With so many of us ordering fans and portable air conditioners online, then how they arrive at our homes really matters. As well as assessing how well the products are packaged, and ensuring that they arrive in pristine condition, we also check how much of the packaging is recyclable at home.

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We also pay close attention to how easy the fans and portable air con units are to assemble, and whether they can be done by one person or whether you need a second pair of hands for some or all of the process.

How long it takes to go from getting the products out of the box to when it is up and running is also an important consideration, so we make sure to time this so you have a realistic idea of what's required.

How we assess looks