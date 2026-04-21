How we test steam cleaners and mops at Ideal Home – the exact review process we follow and what we look for in a 5-star model

As Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor and Floorcare Expert, I spend my days testing new and exciting home appliances. And while I appreciate just how lucky that makes my qualified testing team and me, it's not as easy as it sounds. After all, we have strict rules to follow when testing the best steam cleaners and mops.

Over the past few years, we’ve taken dozens of steam cleaners and mops for a spin around our homes, testing everything from handheld models to dedicated steam mops. But we don’t just clean our homes, take a few pictures, and give it a random star rating based on how we’re feeling on the day. We follow a ruthless testing process designed to give it a very accurate star rating.

All the steam cleaners and mops we review are tested in real homes for at least two weeks (and often more), and we assess how they fare in natural cleaning scenarios as well as how they tackle deliberately placed dirt. We also take note of their ease of use, available modes, and additional tools. But if you want to know the finer details, this is the exact testing process we follow.

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Our testing philosophy

At Ideal Home, we take our product testing extremely seriously. We lay out specific guidelines for how we test each appliance, whether it's a coffee machine, a mattress, or a vacuum cleaner. And we have built our steam cleaner testing methodology around the notion that we all want healthier, eco-friendly ways to deep-clean our entire homes.

That’s why we test the chemical-free cleaning power of steam cleaners and steam mops consistently throughout the testing period, using them in multiple areas of the home - and, ideally, in multiple ways if it’s a model that offers both mop and handheld cleaning.

(Image credit: Future)

During our in-depth review process, we refer to certain criteria in our assessments. This includes:

Performance: Does the steam cleaner remove visible dirt, debris and stains from floors, tiles and other areas of the house?

Does the steam cleaner remove visible dirt, debris and stains from floors, tiles and other areas of the house? Ease of use: Does it require much setup and is it quick and simple to use for everyday cleaning?

Does it require much setup and is it quick and simple to use for everyday cleaning? Care and maintenance: How difficult is it to clean, and is it easy enough to store when not in use?

How difficult is it to clean, and is it easy enough to store when not in use? Price: Is it a worthy investment, and how does it compare to alternative models with similar features?

Our testing criteria in detail

Below, I’ve shared a little more detail on the real-time assessments we make the moment a new steam cleaner or steam mop lands on our doorstep for testing.

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Unboxing and setting up

First impressions count. So, we start asking ourselves the following questions as soon as the steam cleaner or mop box is delivered to our dedicated testing facility (i.e., our homes):

(Image credit: Future)

How heavy is the box, and can it be carried easily by one person?

Is the product packaged securely and in eco-friendly, recyclable materials?

Are the setup instructions easy to follow, and how long does it take for the steam cleaner to be cleaning-ready?

Does it come with any extra tools, or do these require a separate purchase?

How heavy is the steam cleaner or steam mop? Does it feel lightweight or clunky?

Does the cord length seem appropriate, and how large is the water tank?

Performance

When the steam cleaner is all set up, we then get straight to work and start testing its performance - i.e. how well it cleans, how easy it is to use, and whether the tools add to its cleaning power. We give every steam cleaner the chance to clean various areas of the home, depending on the tester’s needs and the type of steam cleaner.

This can include hard flooring, carpets (if there’s a carpet glider), tile grout, taps and showerheads, ovens, and even kids’ pushchairs and high chairs. Ideally, we want to see a visible difference before and after use. During this stage, we ask ourselves:

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

How long does the steam cleaner take to heat up?

How many modes does it have, and are they effective?

Does the area look visibly cleaner after cleaning?

How many cleaning sessions does the dirty area need to look visibly cleaner?

How long does it take for floors to dry after steam mopping?

Ease of use

We also factor in ease of use when testing steam cleaners, as we want anyone who buys a model we recommend to be able to use it and achieve similar results in their own homes. And if a steam cleaner or steam mop offers strong performance but is difficult to use, we will mark it down. That’s why we also assess the following during the testing process:

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Flexibility: Is it difficult to switch the tools over?

Is it difficult to switch the tools over? Heaviness: Is it easy to use around the house, or is it heavy and awkward?

Is it easy to use around the house, or is it heavy and awkward? Exertion: How much physical effort and time are required to clean the dirty areas?

How much physical effort and time are required to clean the dirty areas? Time: How long can you clean for before the water tank needs refilling?

How long can you clean for before the water tank needs refilling? Power cord length: How far can you clean before needing to unplug and replug?

Cleaning and maintenance

The best steam cleaners and mops need to be easy to use and offer impressive results, but to score highly, they also need to be easy to clean and maintain. Because of this, we also take the time to assess the steps required to keep it in full working order.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Lawton)

We assess how easy it is to remove the tools and clean the dirty mop heads or attachments (if applicable).

We take note of how easy or difficult it is to remove and refill the water tank.

We consider how the steam cleaner and its accessories can be stored when not in use.

We inspect the manufacturer’s instructions regarding future descaling.

Value for money

Although steam cleaners and mops aren’t the most expensive cleaning appliances out there, their prices vary, with some dedicated steam mops reaching up to £300. And as we always want you to invest in products that are worth their money, we also assess the following:

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Lawton)

Does the product's quality match the RRP?

Do the brands’ claims match up to the cleaning performance?

How does it compare to other models with similar features?

Is it an appliance you can use regularly to get the most out of your investment?

Is there another appliance or cleaning tool out there that will offer similar results?

How we come to our star rating

After we’ve assessed every aspect of the steam cleaner testing process above, each model reviewed by Ideal Home will receive a star rating out of 5. This gives readers a quick indication of the steam cleaner or steam mop’s overall performance and whether we think it’s worthwhile, with those rated 4 stars or higher earning one of our Ideal Home Approved badges.

Five stars A steam cleaner or mop that offers impressive, visible cleaning power, is easy to use, has durable build quality, is extremely good value for money, and is either impossible or very difficult to criticise. Four and a half stars A well-rounded steam cleaner that delivers impressive cleaning results but has a few niggles to consider before buying. This could be unreliable cleaning results, poor build quality, or an expensive RPP. Four stars A steam cleaner and mop that we still recommend, but has some more noticeable negatives that could put some people off. All of these negatives will be clearly outlined in the review, so you know what to expect.

Our expert testing panel

Lauren Bradbury Content Editor I'm Lauren, Ideal Home's Floorcare Expert. I head up our steam cleaner and mop testing panel, and I've been testing a wide range of floorcare and cleaning appliances for over three years now. This includes countless steam cleaners and mops, so I know exactly what to look for when buying one of these chemical-free cleaning tools. When I'm not testing steam cleaners, you can generally find me testing the best vacuum cleaners.

Jenny McFarlane Senior Digital Editor Jenny is Senior Digital Editor at Ideal Home, and has been testing appliances for us since 2023. She lives in Northern Ireland with her husband and two daughters, so she is always on the lookout for cleaning appliances that can be used without any nasties or chemicals - including the best steam cleaners and mops!