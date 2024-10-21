This 59p product drastically reduced the condensation on my windows - and you probably have it in your cupboards already
You probably already have this everyday essential in your cupboards, but I bet you didn’t know that it’s a natural dehumidifier
I’m constantly battling window condensation in my Victorian home. I’ve written about homes long enough to know that you should always wipe condensation off your windows if you want to prevent the build-up of damp and mould in your house - a problem I don’t want to add to the list of issues I already have with my 123-year-old abode during the winter months.
However, during the winter months, every window in my home is covered in a wet mist, and I always have to start my day with a 10-minute whizz around using my Karcher Window Vac (an Ideal Home favourite) to remove this excess moisture.
But I’m a busy (and sleepy) woman who would much rather have an extra 10 minutes to myself in the morning, so I was intrigued to hear that bicarb or baking soda - something I already buy in bulk as a natural cleaning agent - can help solve my problem with very little human input. After all, Jamie Jones, founder of Open Space Concepts, says ‘Baking soda can be used as a natural way to dehumidify a room that has high-moisture levels.’ So, I decided to test it out and see whether baking powder really can reduce window condensation.
While the best dehumidifiers are generally regarded as top-tier condensation busters, I’ve been trying to save energy at home due to the recent energy price hike. So, I’ve been trying to reduce the number of appliances I use - and how long I use them for.
However, I’ve noticed that this has just made my window condensation worse. And while I’ve been inclined to try one of the many other window condensation hacks out there (like using salt or washing-up liquid), the baking soda window condensation hack stood out to me the most - mainly because I already had some bicarbonate of soda in the cupboard.
Jamie adds, ‘You simply fill a small bowl with baking soda and place it on the window sill. Over time you will notice the baking soda will harden as it absorbs the moisture. If this happens, replace it with fresh baking soda.’
As I struggle to get rid of condensation on my bedroom windows the most, I decided to give this a go in my bedroom first. However, choosing a bowl for the job was a difficult task, as my plantation shutters only leave me with a tiny windowsill.
In the end, I opted for a tiny plastic Tupperware container. I wasn’t sure how much baking soda to put in, either, so I just poured in what felt right. This was around ¼ of the container.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Although buying in bulk makes the baking soda I used extremely affordable, it's not the cheapest out there. However, I have found the cheapest option further down.
I popped it by my bedroom window and went to bed without a second thought. I didn’t have to worry about any electronic sounds waking me up (one of the things to consider when choosing a dehumidifier for a bedroom), and I didn’t have to immediately start cleaning the condensation off my window when I got up in the morning.
In fact, when I woke up the next morning, I was pretty impressed with the overall result. Although the baking soda didn’t absorb all of the moisture, and there was still a little bit of condensation to contend with, it was nothing compared to what I usually have to deal with.
And when I compared it to the amount of condensation on the window in my spare bedroom (which doesn’t have two people sleeping in it creating extra moisture), it was clear to see that the baking soda had worked wonders.
I didn’t have to do anything with the baking soda on Saturday morning, either - and I haven’t done anything since. Although the baking soda does look as though it’s hardening slightly, I don’t think it’s time to replace it just yet.
So, I’ll leave it for a few more days before replacing it with a fresh load of bicarb. And for just a few pence per pot, I really can’t knock this baking soda window condensation hack.
Although I didn't use this specific bicarbonate of soda, it's the cheapest option on the market. This means you can banish window condensation for just 59p - and this pot should last you for a good few weeks.
FAQs
Is baking soda safe for windows?
This all depends on how you want to use baking soda for windows. If you want to use it as a natural dehumidifier to stop condensation on your windows, it can work like a charm as there is no contact between the baking soda and your window. However, you should never use baking soda to clean windows as the abrasive substance can scratch the glass and cause permanent damage.
Does vinegar stop condensation on windows?
Just like baking soda, vinegar is one of the best natural cleaners out there. But while you can use baking soda to stop condensation on windows, experts don’t advise you do the same with vinegar.
Vinegar doesn’t have any moisture-absorbing or moisture-wicking qualities, and adding extra moisture to your windows can make the situation worse. However, vinegar can be used to clean your windows if they are suffering from mould as a result of excess condensation.
So, will you be trying the baking soda window condensation hack?
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
Do your bedside lamps need to match? Design experts agree on this approach for a calming scheme
Looking to switch up your bedside lamps but not sure whether to go matchy-matchy or mix things up a bit?
By Holly Walsh
-
Can heated airers cause damp? Experts explain this common problem and how to combat it
Find out how to quickly dry your clothes this winter while keeping your home mould-free
By Eilidh Williams
-
9 unexpected household items interior stylists are turning into Christmas decor - get a new look with things you already have
You don't have to spend a great deal to get your home kitted out for the festive season this year
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Can heated airers cause damp? Experts explain this common problem and how to combat it
Find out how to quickly dry your clothes this winter while keeping your home mould-free
By Eilidh Williams
-
6 common mistakes people make when buying a heated clothes airer – and how to avoid them
How to get the best from your heated airer, before it even comes home
By Jullia Joson
-
4 things you need to do before turning on your heated airer - experts reveal how to check it's safe to use
Get the most out of your heated airer this winter
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Radiator clothes airer vs heated clothes airer – experts reveal which is the best option for drying clothes effectively in winter
Tips to help you decide on the best way to dry your laundry more efficiently
By Jullia Joson
-
Are you making this toilet cleaning mistake? Experts warn it could be making your loo dirtier
Your toilet brush needs some TLC, too
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Why you shouldn't dry laundry on your radiators – experts reveal how using this drying method comes at a cost
It turns out this go-to solution isn't very energy efficient
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Can you dry clothes outside during winter? Experts reveal how to save money and get fresher smelling laundry
Here's how to get the gorgeous scent of fresh laundry all year long
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to pest-proof your home for winter - 6 ways to keep rodents, spiders and other pests at bay
If they’re not paying rent… they’re not staying over winter
By Lauren Bradbury