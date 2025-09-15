Pest experts recommend this unusual boiled lemon trick to keep spiders out of your house this autumn

Pest experts want you to boil your lemon peels this autumn if you want to ward off spiders from your home.

If you’ve landed on this page, it’s no doubt because you’re looking for ways to get rid of spiders . And who can blame you? While not harmless, spiders are a huge phobia for many adults in the UK, which doesn’t exactly make them welcome visitors.

Luckily, several scents deter spiders without harming them, and citrus (lemon) is one of them. This is everything you need to know about using lemon peels to keep spiders out of your home.

Why do spider hate the smell of lemon?

As the temperature starts to drop, spiders start looking for warmer, cosier places to live, such as our homes, which is why you may have seen a sudden increase in spiders in your property. Spiders are very sensitive to certain smells, so they will avoid areas that smell of particular scents, such as citrus.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘Citrus oils contain compounds like limonene and citral, which are natural insect repellents. These compounds interfere with spiders’ sensory receptors, overwhelming their senses and acting as a deterrent. Additionally, they can affect the spider’s nervous system, making the environment unpleasant or even harmful for them,’ explains Daniel Steward, Managing Director at Shield Pest Control .

Similarly to how spiders don’t like peppermint , citrus is too overwhelming a scent to be around, which makes your home feel uninhabitable to them.

How to use lemon to deter spiders

It’s really easy to use lemon to deter spiders, too. You can choose from two methods, according to Daniel, including boiling lemon peel to help make a scented spray to use around your home.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

‘You can place fresh lemon peels around your home in areas where spiders tend to appear, such as windowsills, doorways, and corners. To keep the scent strong, replace the peels every two to three days. Alternatively, dry the lemon peels and place them in small cloth bags to position around these same spots,’ he says.

‘Another effective method is to make a lemon peel spray: boil 1-2 lemon peels in water for 10 to 15 minutes, then let the mixture cool and strain out the peels. Pour the lemon-infused water into a spray bottle and use it to spray baseboards, windowsills, and corners where spiders are likely to be found.’

Carno Calm Carno Calm Organic Lemon Essential Oil 30ml £8.29 at Amazon You can make your lemon-spray even stronger by adding a few drops of lemon essential oil. nikura Nikura Spider Repellent Essential Oil Blend £4.99 at Amazon Mix seven to 10 drops of this oil and a splash of dishsoap with 500ml in a spray bottle and spray around your home to deter spiders. Kitsch Kitsch Spray Bottle for Hair 150ml £7.99 at Amazon A misting spray bottle will evenly distribute your spider spray, providing a fine, scented mist. This one is for hair, but it will do the trick with your anti-spider spray.

It’s important to remember that a scent deterrent is a temporary measure, so you will have to keep repeating the method if you want it to continue to be effective. However, it is an effective choice if you want to deter spiders without using harsh chemicals in your home. And alongside using sprays, you’ll want to remove clutter, as spiders hide here, and seal any entry points.

Would you try this non-toxic method this autumn? Let us know how you get on in the comments below.