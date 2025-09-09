Pest experts say spiders will avoid your home if you use this supermarket staple around your home

Maybe it is no coincidence that the start of spooky season is also prime spider season in the UK. While you may enjoy spiders as part of your spooky decor, you probably don’t want them in your home, which is why experts have revealed how to use peppermint tea to deter spiders.

Spiders won’t harm you, but they’re not always welcome house guests, so using scent to deter spiders is one of the easiest and humane ways to keep spiders away from your home . And one scent they can’t stand is peppermint.

With a box of 40 peppermint tea costing £1.70 at Asda , one teabag works out to around 4p, making this spider deterrent one of the cheapest around. Here’s how it works.

How to use peppermint tea to deter spiders

To deter spiders with peppermint tea, you’ll want to grab a spray bottle (such as this misting spray bottle, £7.99, at Amazon) and a couple of peppermint tea bags to create a minty-smelling spray.

‘Steep two to three peppermint tea bags in about 500 millilitres of boiling water and leave it to sit for up to an hour. The longer you let it steep, the stronger the scent will be,’ says Daniel Steward, Managing Director of Shield Pest Control .

‘Once it has cooled, pour the mixture into a spray bottle and use it around the areas where spiders tend to appear. Good spots include door frames, corners of rooms, behind furniture, and along skirting boards. You will need to reapply the spray every two to three days to keep it effective.’

The reason this method works is because spiders can’t stand the strong smell of peppermint. In fact, it’s one of the best plants to deter spiders , if you don’t fancy sharing your morning coffee with them on the patio.

Spiders are very sensitive to scent, and while they don’t ‘dislike’ smells in the way we do, peppermint overwhelms the smell receptors on their legs, making it harder for spiders to navigate and find prey. Because of this, they’ll naturally avoid areas that smell like peppermint.

‘Peppermint oil is usually more powerful than tea, so if you want a stronger result, adding a few drops of essential oil to your spray can really help. Keep in mind that this kind of natural remedy will not get rid of spiders completely, but it can encourage them to avoid certain areas,’ adds Daniel.

You can pick up peppermint oil for just £8.99 at Amazon. Alternatively, Aldi’s spider spray or RepellShield Spider Repellent Spray (£14.99 at Amazon) are pre-mixed, humane repellent that can keep spiders at bay.

Spiders are not harmful, but if you’re frightened of them, it’s understandable that you don’t want them in your home. Will you try making this spray?