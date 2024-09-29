Are vacuum attachments universal? The big brand tools that can (and can’t) be used across the board

Whether you’re looking to buy affordable, non-branded attachments for your vacuum cleaner, have leftover attachments from your old machine, or buying a spare machine and wondering whether you need to buy a whole new set of attachments, you might be asking yourself: Are vacuum attachments universal?

Of course, when you buy one of the best vacuum cleaners, they often come with attachments. And while it may take you a little while to understand which tools are right for the job, you soon realise that you can’t live without them. So, when there comes a time when you may not have your crevice tools, dusting brushes, or pet cleaning attachments, this can really affect your cleaning efforts.

However, asking whether vacuum cleaner attachments are universal is a three-pronged answer. After all, you need to know whether the many universal vacuum cleaner attachments on Amazon will fit your vacuum, whether branded vacuum cleaner attachments will fit multiple models across the same brand, and whether branded vacuum cleaner attachments will fit multiple models across different brands. Thankfully, we’ve got the answers.

Are all vacuum attachments the same size?

When looking for vacuum cleaner attachments, it’s easy to be swayed by the cheaper, non-branded options online. After all, this Paxanpax Universal Vacuum Cleaner Tool Accessory Kit from Amazon will set you back just £5.99 for three tools and connectors. However, Joshua Warren, floorcare expert at AO.com, advises you to be wary when buying such items.

He warns, ‘Ultimately, vacuum cleaner attachments are not universal. Many vary widely depending on the brand and model, and while some attachments may be designed to fit multiple models or brands, there is no universal standard across vacuum cleaners.’

And while this is the case, it’s important to note that there is a bit of leeway if you’re really in a pinch and need to replace your vacuum attachments on a budget. But this option doesn’t suit everyone, and whether it does or doesn’t depends entirely on the sizes used by each vacuum cleaner manufacturer.

Matthew Harrison at PriceYourJob.co.uk explains, ‘Many popular brands such as Electrolux, AEG and Vax use a 32mm diameter fitting, meaning they should work with 32mm universal attachments. However, you do need to be careful as not all brands and models use this size.'

He adds, ‘This means it’s best to check the sizing. And if you’re buying a compatible rather than official spare part, you do need to be aware that these often vary in quality and won’t always provide a tight fit. In addition, brands such as Dyson and Shark use clip-in attachments. So, standard push-fit vacuum cleaner attachments won’t necessarily work.’

Because of this, the better alternative is to buy official attachments from the maker of your vacuum cleaner. But even then, you need to double-check whether their attachments are universal across the brand. That’s why we spoke to them directly to find out.

Do Dyson attachments fit all Dyson vacuums?

Dyson is generally considered to be one of the best vacuum brands out there, thanks to its focus on modern technology and efficient engineering. But as Dyson is also considered to be on the expensive end of the spectrum, being able to use Dyson attachments on different Dyson vacuums would be a major bonus.

Thankfully, this is the case for some of Dyson’s accessories. Ketan Patel, Senior Design Manager for Floorcare at Dyson told us, Dyson vacuum attachments are interchangeable between select vacuums, but there is no one attachment that will fit all Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners.’

He adds, ‘Standard format attachments are available and compatible with all Dyson V8™, Cyclone V10™, Dyson V11™, V15 Detect™, Outsize™ and Gen5detect™ vacuums. This range of attachments includes the scratch-free dusting brush to gently clean TV screens, mirrors, detailed ornaments and computer keyboards whilst the Awkward Gap Tool twists at the optimum 22° angle to clean car storage compartments, tight gaps and hard-to-reach places around your home or car.’

However, Dyson doesn’t recommend using motorised tools across the board as different models work with different wattages, which may affect how the machines run.

It’s also generally recommended to only use Dyson attachments with other Dyson vacuum cleaners of the same calibre. So, use the attachments from cordless vacuums with other cordless vacuums and corded ones with corded vacuums.

The brand has made the compatibility of its attachments very easy to understand and find on the website, too, so it should be easy for you to double-check your needs.

Do Shark attachments fit all Shark vacuums?

The best Shark vacuums regularly top the charts in our best vacuums guide. In fact, the Shark Stratos Vacuum Cleaner has been crowned the ‘best cordless’ vacuum cleaner that we’ve reviewed. Many of these vacuums also come with many different attachments - in a handy accessories bag, which is a nice touch.

But if you’re looking to replace your attachments or you want to know whether your attachments will fit your second Shark vacuum, we have bad news for you.

The Shark website tells us, ‘A selection of attachments is available for every Shark vacuum cleaner, each purposefully designed to fit a specific model, so please check the accessory is compatible with your model before purchase.’

When looking online, it’s also clear to see that Shark attachments don’t fit all Shark vacuums. In fact, one simple search for a ‘crevice tool’ on their website comes up with 157 items. All of these tools come in different sizes for different models, so you have to choose the one that’s compatible with the vacuum cleaner you have.

However, some tools do seem to be interchangeable within similar vacuum cleaners, such as the IZ models.

Of course, this is surprising for such a big brand and something to consider if you’re struggling to decide between Shark vs Dyson.

Do Miele attachments fit all Miele vacuums?

We’ve had the pleasure of testing multiple Miele vacuums, and our favourite will always be the Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum Cleaner - which we’ve crowned the best vacuum cleaner for suction, especially if you have pets.

And if you’re planning on buying another new Miele vacuum cleaner, you’ll be happy to know that almost all Miele attachments fit almost all other Miele vacuums.

Sophie Lane, Product Training Manager at Miele GB, told us, ‘Most Miele vacuum cleaner attachments are designed to work across different models within the same category. For instance, standard attachments like dusting brushes, upholstery tools, and crevice nozzles can be used universally across various categories, including our bagged cylinder, bagless cylinder, and cordless stick vacuums.’

She adds, ‘When it comes to cylinder models, many of the accessories, including different floorheads tailored to specific floor types, are interchangeable. However, there are some exceptions, particularly with powered attachments. For example, the Miele Electrobrush requires an electrical connection and is only compatible with certain models designed to support this functionality.’

Because of this, it’s a good idea to double-check your attachments alongside the make and model you’re looking to buy. And if you’ve lost or broken your attachments, Miele also reminded us that they offer spare parts for discontinued Miele models for up to 15 years - so it shouldn’t be hard to track them down.

Do Hoover attachments fit all Hoover vacuums?

You probably don’t need us to tell you that the Hoover brand is synonymous with vacuum cleaners. In fact, this brand is the reason why so many people say that they’re ‘hoovering’ their house rather than ‘vacuuming’ it.

Catrin Davies, Senior Product Manager at SDA Hoover , told us, ‘Tools are usually designed specifically to fit with one product, although they can sometimes be interchangeable with other products from the same brand.’

This can be seen on their website, too. When looking at their accessories page , each individual tool outlines the models it’s compatible with. And while some tools are compatible with a wide range of their models, others - like the motorised tools - aren’t so universal.

So, once more, it’s best to check the attachments you need for your specific vacuum cleaner before buying.

FAQs

No, they’re not. Vacuum cleaner attachments can range from anywhere between 28mm to 38mm, which can affect their universality. And while many brands tend to stick to one measurement, this isn’t the case across the board.

Because of this, you need to double-check that the vacuum cleaner attachments you want to use or buy will fit your specific vacuum cleaner.

Can I use any vacuum bag for my vacuum?

No, you can’t. Vacuum cleaner bags have to fit perfectly inside the canister of your vacuum; otherwise, they may affect the machine's day-to-day running. The wrong bags can even cause damage in extreme cases.

Most vacuum cleaner brands would advise buying their own vacuum bags and ones that fit the specific model you have. And while universal vacuum bags exist and may work well if the sizes are correct, you should use them at your own risk.

So, there you have it. We guess some vacuum attachments aren't universal...