The 11 cleaning jobs I always do in January as a cleaning and home organisation expert to kick of the New Year
You don't need to scrub the house from top to bottom, these 11 jobs are the best place to start
- 1. Take down the tree and decorations
- 2. Let in some fresh air
- 3. Deep clean the sofa and throws
- 4. Spot-clean floors
- 5. Tackle the oven
- 6. Steam clean the kitchen floor
- 7. Revive door mats
- 8. Store Christmas linens
- 9. Declutter for a fresh start
- 10. Freshen up the bathrooms
- 11. Spruce up the front door
January is the perfect time to reset your home and start the year fresh. A mix of a good declutter and strategic deep cleans across the bathroom and kitchen are all it takes to get your new year off to a flying start.
Whether you have committed to a decluttering calendar to clear out your home in 2025, or want to make cleaning less overwhelming by resolving to clean in 15-minute bursts, January is where you set the tone for how you'll tackle the rest of the year.
As a cleaning and home organisation expert, I've pulled together all the post-festive cleaning jobs I prioritise at this time of year (and many of them can be done in 15-minute bursts) to help you give your home a sparkling new beginning to 2025.
1. Take down the tree and decorations
Begin by packing away the tree and all those festive decorations. The dust has likely built up over the holiday season, so give surfaces a good damp dusting before polishing them to a fresh shine.
This is one of the best dusters to use if you want to ensure nothing is left behind.
2. Let in some fresh air
Throw open the windows to banish any lingering musty or food odours from holiday festivities. Fresh air does wonders for refreshing your space, not to mention opening your windows for just 5 minutes a day can help prevent damp and condensation building up.
3. Deep clean the sofa and throws
After weeks of cosy nights, your sofa might be harbouring crumbs, squashed chocolates, or drink spills. Vacuum the cushions using the upholstery tool which usually comes with the best vacuum cleaners, and also get into the crevices. It's also a good idea to wash any throws you have used over the holidays.
4. Spot-clean floors
Missed a few spills over the festive season? Now’s the time to inspect your floors and remove any carpet stains. Use a spot carpet cleaner or stain remover to make quick work of any trouble areas. Don’t forget hard floors — wipe away marks to keep them looking their best.
This is one of the best carpet stain removers on the market and will tackle juice and red wine stains.
5. Tackle the oven
If your oven worked overtime during Christmas but didn’t get much TLC, now is the time to deep clean your oven. Scrub the interior and soak the shelves overnight for an effortless clean.
6. Steam clean the kitchen floor
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and its floors probably took a beating in December. Use a steam cleaner to remove dirt and germs without chemicals, this is especially important if you have children or pets.
7. Revive door mats
Door mats often get caked in mud from Boxing Day and New Year's Day walks so give it some care to kick off the new year. Shake it out, vacuum, and if it's machine washable, pop your door mats into the washing machine. A clean mat helps keep dirt from spreading through your home.
8. Store Christmas linens
Wash Christmas-themed bedding, throws, and cushions together in a strong, fresh scent. Once dry, pack them away neatly in vacuum-sealed bags to save space and keep them fresh for next year.
9. Declutter for a fresh start
Start the year on the right foot with a fast decluttering session. Be ruthless and follow the 3-second rule: if you don’t love it, use it, or need it, it’s time to let it go. Your gut reaction is usually spot-on.
10. Freshen up the bathrooms
Swap out any festive hand towels and mats for clean, neutral options. Now is all the time to give the bathroom a deep clean, scrub the sink, and shower, and clean the mirror for a sparkling finish.
11. Spruce up the front door
Remove any remaining Christmas decorations or wreaths from your front door. If any leaves or mud have accumulated on the front step or pathway, sweep this away. For a welcoming entrance add some new potted plants and your newly cleaned doormat.
Get your home ready to kick off 2025 in style.
Lynsey Crombie is the UK’s leading home expert, specialising in all things related to cleaning, organising, and home management. A familiar face on popular shows like This Morning and Good Morning Britain, Lynsey is their go-to resident expert. Her best-selling book 'The 15-Minute Clean', available on Amazon, offers practical tips for a cleaner, more organised home. Lynsey’s expertise has made her a trusted household name for those seeking smart, time-saving home solutions.
-
