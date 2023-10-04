Dyson never has sales - but you can now get up to £150 off its best-selling products

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s no secret that Dyson doesn't do deals. The technology company prides itself on its innovative products and stands strong on pricing everything from vacuums to hair dryers. But every now and then, Dyson chooses to lower its guard and let in a few deals or two. And it seems as though today is our lucky day… but only while stocks last.

As part of Dyson’s Autumn Event, which begins on the 4th of October, some of the brand’s most popular products, including the best vacuum cleaners will be on sale. However, if you want to take advantage of these deals, it’s important to note that they’re only exclusively available on the Dyson website .

Dyson autumn sale deals

Included in the sale are vacuums and air purifiers, with savings from £50 to £150 on selected products. While we do expect to see some more Dyson deals next month on Black Friday, since deals on the actual Dyson site are so rare we've cherry-picked the standout pieces we just couldn’t ignore.

Dyson Ball Animal | Was £279.99 now £229.99 Perfect for those with pets, the Dyson Ball automatically de-tangles hair with a powerful pick up across all floor types, and it cleans carpets better than any other upright de-tangling vacuum.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute | Was £429.99 now £379.99 With the suction power of a corded vacuum and de-tangling properties, the Cyclone is great for those who want unlimited reach. And with a 60-minute run time on three different settings, it'll get the job done.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool | Was £449.99 now £349.99 Removing 99.95% of allergens from the air, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool will rid your house of pollutants. The built in thermostats can also save you up to 30% in running costs when maintaining room temperature

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool formaldehyde | Was £699.99 now £549.99 Similar to the original Hot + Cool, this updated model also has the power to destroy formaldehyde and capture the COVID-19 virus. It's a little more expensive, but it's worth it for the extra perks.

For starters, those looking for one of the best air purifiers can breathe easy knowing that the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Formaldehyde HP09 purifying fan heater is now on sale at just £549.99, down from its RRP of £699.99. With HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters, this air purifier is celebrated for capturing pollutants and viruses, including the COVID-19 virus. And with a £150 discount, how could you not?

But if you’ve already got the right number of air purifiers for your home, why not treat yourself to a new vacuum cleaner instead? For its Autumn Event, Dyson has slashed the price of two of its most popular vacuums, including the upright Dyson Ball Animal (which was £279.99 but is now £229.99) and the cordless Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute (which was £429.99 but is now £379.99).

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson Ball Animal is a great option for those looking for the best vacuum for pet hair, as it’s been specifically designed to automatically de-tangle any hair that gets caught. This allows a deep clean no matter the surface, and the 13.4-metre corded reach is also a major selling point for those who prefer a corded vacuum.

However, those who don’t have pets and prefer the unlimited reach of a cordless vacuum might prefer the Dyson Cyclone with its 60-minute run time, three power modes, and 40% larger bin compared to Dyson V8™ vacuums. Whatever the case, you can’t deny that an extra £50 certainly sweetens the deal.

These deals will only be available while stocks last, though, so you need to be quick if you want to snap up these savings.