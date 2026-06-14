Experts say mould will vanish from silicone sealant with this one natural cleaner – no nasty bleach required!

If the silicone sealant in your kitchen and bathroom is mouldy, you’re not alone. This rubbery strip is designed to prevent water from seeping into gaps between tiles, floors and shower trays, but this is a double-edged sword. After all, it’s this exposure to moisture that makes it a breeding ground for mould.

Kitchens and bathrooms are also the dampest (and sometimes smallest) rooms in the house, and sealant is typically located in tiny corners and crevices. And when airflow is limited and there’s no respite from moisture and humidity, mouldy silicone gets worse and worse as the weeks go by. This makes it harder to remove in the long run.

But while many people are inclined to use chemicals to get rid of mould, the good news is that mouldy silicone sealant can be removed completely naturally - using one product that you probably already have in your cleaning cupboard: white vinegar.

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Miniml Eco White Vinegar 750ml £3.50 at Amazon There are so many ways that you can clean with white vinegar - and it's key to successful mould removal from silicone sealant.

To remove mould from silicone sealant with white vinegar, simply spray the sealant with white vinegar and leave it for an hour (or longer if you have time).

Emma Mannion, Cleaning Expert at Astonish, says, 'Apply it generously along the affected sealant, making sure it’s fully saturated. Then leave it to sit, as this gives the vinegar time to actually penetrate and tackle the mould at its root, not just lift surface stains.'

Then, use an old toothbrush to scrub off the mould and wipe clean with a wet cloth. Finish by drying the area with a clean, dry cloth.

It’s also advisable to open the windows, wear gloves, and, ideally, a face mask when cleaning mould from silicone, as the process can disrupt mould spores and irritate your throat, nose and eyes.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Phil Barker)

As white vinegar is naturally antifungal and antibacterial, it’s far superior to bleach when cleaning mould from silicone sealant. That’s because bleach only tackles visible surface mould and doesn't penetrate deep into the silicone to address mould spores.

On the other hand, Emma says, 'White vinegar is naturally acidic, so it works by breaking down mould spores and slowing their regrowth, without the need for stronger chemical cleaners.'

It will also naturally remove mould without damaging the silicone sealant or altering the colour, so you shouldn’t need to replace it regularly.

But if the smell of white vinegar is a little too aggressive for you, I’d recommend buying the Miniml Eco White Vinegar Cleaning Sorrento Lemon Scented (5L bottle, £8.95 at Amazon). The scent is delicious and much gentler - even when sprayed vigorously.