5 things people with incredible-smelling homes always clean with – game-changing tools and products that tackle two jobs in one

Like most people, I don’t want a lot in life. Sure, I wouldn’t say no to an all-expenses-paid trip around the Caribbean, but a home that’s always clean and smells amazing would also put a smile on my face. Mostly because it feels like an impossible feat.

Yes, I may be Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor with a daily cleaning schedule that keeps me busy, but I’ve become increasingly aware that I’ve grown nose-blind to my own home. I’m probably not alone in this, either, with many people becoming accustomed to the smell of their house - whether it's a nice one or not.

That’s why I started to wonder how I could merge my cleaning checklist with my desire for an incredible-smelling home, and I quickly realised that it’s a lot easier than I thought. There are so many odour-eating and naturally-scented products out there that can be used around the house, and these are the things to clean if you want your house to always smell good, too.

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1. Bicarbonate of soda

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The first step if you want to use scent for a feel-good home is to banish any lingering odours, and bicarbonate of soda is the perfect product for the job. That’s because most of the things that make a house smell are acidic, and this alkaline is a natural deodoriser - neutralising the acids (and the smells) at the source. The perks don’t end there, though

As well as using bicarbonate of soda to banish smells, there are also so many things you can clean with bicarb - including your oven, washing machine, smelly drains, mattresses, and even your carpets. Just be warned that there are certain things you should never clean with bicarb, too, as its naturally abrasive makeup (which makes it an effective cleaner) can be a little too abrasive at times.

Of course, it’s worth noting that bicarb itself doesn’t have much of a smell, but it’s the perfect starter product to tackle smells and clean a home before you add an extra layer into the mix. This could be adding essential oils to the baking soda, or using the best candles and diffusers to add that amazing scent.

Apothecary Calm Refillable Scented Candle £10 at Marks & Spencer Refillable candles won't just make your house smell amazing - they'll also help you traverse the new recycling rules with ease. Dri-Pak Clean & Natural Bicarbonate of Soda 500g £3.99 at Amazon I always have a few of these in my cupboard under the sink, as these boxes of bicarb are incredibly easy to stack next to and on top of each other. ARRAN After the Rain Reed Diffuser £35 at Debenhams Thanks to the subtle sandalwood & lime notes, this reed diffuser will work in any room to keep things smelling fresh.

2. Essential oils

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Many people buy essential oils to add to their diffusers or even get rid of pests in the house, but very few realise that you can also use essential oils for cleaning. In fact, many essential oils are naturally bacteria-busting and have disinfectant properties that will leave your home spotless and smelling amazing at the same time.

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The best way to use these essential oils is to add a few drops to a spray bottle - like these 500ml Glass Spray Bottles for Cleaning (£10.99 at Amazon) - filled with water. I also like to add an essential oil to my white vinegar, as I find the smell way too overpowering.

You can ultimately choose which essential oils to use for cleaning based on the scents you want in your home, but most experts recommend lavender, eucalyptus, citrus, or mint for their natural cleaning properties and fresh scents.