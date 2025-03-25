I tried 3 washing machine cleaning methods — this is the only one you'll ever need to banish bad smells and mould

As someone who writes about cleaning on a regular basis, you’d think I'd like cleaning more than I do. But certain tasks just seem like a never-ending battle, and I often find that this is the case when cleaning the things that clean for you. That’s why I knew I had to test out three washing machine methods to see whether I could find one that actually works.

Of course, I know that I should clean my washing machine at least once a month, and I try to maintain this cleaning schedule as much as possible (especially as the paw-rent of a feral swamp monster dog who regularly covers himself and our clothes in mud). However, no matter how hard I’ve tried to clean, I’ve never actually been able to stop my washing machine from smelling. It constantly smells damp, musty, and mouldy, and this then lingers on my clothes.

That’s why I decided to put my money where my mouth is and test out the common washing machine cleaning methods I write about regularly to see whether any of them could banish the smells and build-up of mould inside the drum and the drawer. And while I started on the assumption that one particular method would work better than the rest, my prediction wasn’t entirely correct.

The washing machine cleaning test products

Testing bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar

I swear by cleaning with white vinegar. This magical product may make your nose twitch, but it’s one of the best natural cleaners you can buy - especially when mixed with the power of bicarbonate of soda. Because of this, I assumed that cleaning your washing machine with vinegar and baking soda would be the cleaning method to end all cleaning methods.

In fact, I’ve been using this combination for years as I have always thought it to be the most effective. I always start by making a paste of bicarb and water to clean the rubber seal and give it a good scrub with an old toothbrush to agitate the mould and grime that builds up under there.

Then, I pour around two cups of baking soda directly into the drum and pop the washing machine on its hottest cycle for an hour. This creates an incredibly soapy sud mixture, and the hot cycle kills any germs or bacteria hidden in the drum.

During my testing process, however, I noticed that while the drum seemed shinier than ever after this first cycle came to an end, the grime was still there, and there was still a lingering mustiness coming from within - so I moved on to the next step and added two cups of white vinegar to the machine this time. Again, I popped the machine on for a hot cycle.

By the time it had finished, all I had to do was wipe down the door with a clean cloth (I use these SEEP Eco All Purpose Bamboo Cloths from Amazon) and inspect the inside. The result? Cleaning a washing machine with this combination of products was effective and made it look and smell visibly cleaner, which is why I’ve used them for so long.

But if I’m being honest, it doesn’t offer the results my washing machine deserves. So, instead of settling for something short of perfect, I decided to try another method instead and stick to cleaning my hob with vinegar and bicarb instead.

Testing washing machine cleaner tablets

The next month (I’m not going to test all of the washing machine cleaner methods all in one go, after all), I decided to test out dedicated washing machine cleaner tablets.

Generally, I try to avoid these specific appliance cleaners in favour of natural cleaning hacks instead - but I bought tablets that are environmentally friendly and don’t contain any nasty chemicals. Even the plastic around the tablet is soluble, so you can pop it straight into the washing machine drum.

So, that’s exactly what I did, and I then followed the instructions on the pack to once again run a hot (60-degree) cycle without a pre-wash. And while I didn’t hold out much hope for this product, I was pleasantly surprised.

It wasn’t as effective as the bicarbonate of soda and vinegar mix, but it still did a pretty good job and left the washing machine gleaming with minimal odours. The grime on the seal was still there, so I’d probably have to scrub some baking soda onto it as an extra step if I were to use it again.

But would I choose to use this washing machine cleaning method every time? Probably not.

Testing soda crystals

I must admit that I’ve never used soda crystals before, as I don’t think they’re as popular or as common as other cleaning products. But I’ve heard great things about cleaning a washing machine with soda crystals, so I was intrigued to give them a go.

I bought a 1kg bag and learned from reading the instructions that I would need to use at least 500g of soda crystals to wash my appliance effectively. So, I poured in half the bag and popped the machine on for the same long, hot wash I’d used previously. Then, I simply waited to see how it fared.

The result? The most impressive of the lot - especially when it came to banishing the odours and getting right into the seal to give it a good clean. My washing machine looked and smelled clean, and I didn’t have to do any extra scrubbing or wiping of the door or the seal itself.

As if that wasn’t enough, my washing machine finally seemed free of the human and dog hair that often lingers and sticks in the drum and on the door itself. In fact, I’ve since learned that soda crystals can dissolve hair when mixed with hot water, so using this particular product is a great way to combat any issues you may have with this appliance - like if your washing machine is leaking from underneath.

I also found that the soda crystals kept my washing machine cleaner for longer than the other methods. So, that’s another bonus.

The final verdict

All in all, all three of the washing machine cleaning methods did what they needed to do. They all cleaned my washing machine, and they all left it shinier and fresher than it had been at the start. However, there was one clear winner: the soda crystals.

What I loved most about this method, alongside the fact that it battled odours, mould, and the general dirtiness of my washing machine better than the other methods, was the fact that it was actually the most hands-off approach. I didn’t have to scrub the seal afterwards, I didn’t have to wipe down the door afterwards, and I didn’t have to pick out any loose strands of sodden hair.

So, I think soda crystals have become my new favourite hassle-free cleaning hack!

Do you have a washing machine cleaning method you swear by? Let me know in the comments so I can try it out!