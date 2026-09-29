Next has just dropped two more stylish tree skirts – and they look even better than the viral gingerbread design

Following the success of Next’s viral gingerbread tree skirt, the brand has dropped another two gorgeous styles: The House Scene Light Up Wooden Tree Skirt (£35) , and the Red Festive Light Up Wooden Tree Skirt (£35) , both of which reflect a slightly more traditional Christmas style.

You might already recognise Next’s gingerbread house tree skirt , which sold out in September 2025 almost instantly after launch. This year, it’s back and joined by two extra festive designs to give your Christmas decorating ideas a stylish edge.

While I appreciate it is still September as I write, experience tells me that Next’s Christmas tree skirts become popular very quickly - so read on if you want to stay ahead of the trends.

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If you have one of the best artificial Christmas trees , no matter how realistic the foliage looks, the plastic base can look a little unsightly. This is where a tree skirt comes in handy. Concealing the base, the skirt becomes a key part of your decor and can add a sophisticated look (such as Habitat’s seagrass skirt ) or even a playful look (try M&S’s tinsel skirts ) to the overall feel of your decor. If you want something traditional, yet eye-catching, Next’s skirts are perfect for you.

First, I’d like to discuss the House Scene tree skirt which depicts a snowy street, complete with a painted Christmas tree, minute wreaths and garlands, all adorning pretty pastel-coloured houses. Just like the gingerbread skirt, there are twinkling LED lights poking through the house windows.

(Image credit: Next)

Similarly, the Red Festive tree skirt also depicts a snowy, festive scene. Although this piece of decor is a closer depiction of town life, rather than the village scene shown on the house skirt. This skirt is beautifully detailed, showing Christmas shoppers making their way down a snowy street. It reminds me of M&S’s stunning light-up candles which have become iconic for their festive interpretations of famous cities. The LED lights on this skirt can be seen poking through the windows of high-rise buildings.

Where you prefer a cityscape, more rustic scenery or a playful gingerbread display, what makes these tree skirts a worthy investment, is that they provide an extra layer of lighting to your decor. While one would expect the tree itself to be covered with twinkling lights, a light-up skirt provides that extra level of ambient glow that will make your Christmas decorations look even more magical.

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And these aren’t the only tree skirts that have caught my eye at Next this year. Here are a few more stylish designs that will take your decor to the next level.

Next Red Stripe Frill Edge Tree Skirt - Size One £22 at Next UK The bold, candy-style stripe of this tree skirt will stand out amongst your Christmas decor, yet maintains an overall traditional look. Next White Chunky Knit Tree Skirt - Size One £45 at Next UK The stunning skirt lets texture do all the talking. It has the good looks of your favourite winter sweater, and wont take away from your decorations. Next Navy Tartan Check Scalloped Edge Tree Skirt - Size One £22 at Next UK If you want a classic, country Christmas, always choose tartan. The frilled edge makes this one look so stylish.

An LED tree skirt can help give your Christmas decor a cosy edge. And no one is doing it better than Next right now.