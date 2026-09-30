Richard E. Grant uses stunning hedging to zone his magical garden – it’s ideal for providing year-round colour

I’ve always been a Richard E. Grant fan and not only for his acting. His eye for interior design means he has curated one of Ideal Home’s favourite celebrity homes, and his garden is no exception. In fact, his use of topiary to zone his outdoor space is a great example for anyone struggling to add structure to their garden.

When it comes to garden ideas , Richard E. Grant’s is undoubtedly eccentric. I’ve previously raved about his gorgeous wisteria display and the XL baubles hanging from his trees . In fact, every time I take a peek at his Instagram, it feels like I spot another magical feature.

But the reason his fairytale garden looks so wonderful is that it is well-zoned. Richard’s use of topiary hedging creates clear distinctions within his garden, maintaining a whimsical, not crowded look. Here’s how you can do it, too.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Amongst Richard’s eclectic garden decor, one thing is clear. The repeated use of topiary hedges throughout his space helps segregate his garden into clear zones - in particular, defining his garden seating area.

‘He has used one material to do the dividing rather than a different treatment in every area, so the garden reads as one place with rooms in it, not as a set of unrelated patches. That single repeated element is what holds the whole thing together. It is also the approach that ages well, because there is nothing in it that dates,’ adds Michael Wheat, garden designer and founder of Ponds by Michael Wheat .

If you’re looking for the best hedging plants to zone your garden, Richard’s topiaries are a good example because they create structure in the garden whilst remaining a natural alternative to fencing.

‘Richard's garden incorporates a lot of evergreen plants, ensuring that it looks green all year round. It is a highly personalised, fun space, featuring many eclectic decorations like baubles hanging from trees. Hedges are better for the environment and for wildlife, but they can take years to reach their full height and will not be as easy to move if you change garden zones,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should you zone a garden?

While Richard’s garden is clearly sizable, there are benefits to zoning a garden of any size; in fact, it’s particularly beneficial for small gardens.

‘Zoning is the difference between a garden you look at and a garden you use. An open rectangle gives you one view and one activity, and you take it all in from the back door in a second. Break it into areas and you have to walk through it to see it, which makes a small plot feel considerably larger than it is,’ says Michael.

‘It is also practical. Zoning lets you put the dining area where the evening sun is, the working end where nobody has to look at it, and a quiet seat somewhere you cannot see from the kitchen window. Most gardens that feel unsatisfying are not too small, they are undivided.’

Zoning a garden gives each area of a garden a clear purpose. It helps create pathways throughout your garden and can even help make your garden feel like an extension of your home. For example, you can create a distinct garden seating area , growing area or wildlife section. It is like turning your garden into multiple rooms like your home. Hedging also offers plenty of benefits.

Hedges can be kept low to create subtle boundaries, or they can be left to grow tall to provide complete privacy between garden zones. Most plants used for topiary are evergreen, meaning that garden zoning will stay intact all year round,’ says Richard.

‘Dense hedging can naturally reduce noise better than fencing and shelter areas from harsh winds. Even when trimmed neatly, the denseness of topiary hedges makes them an important source of shelter for birds and insects.’

Richard’s hedging will also stay green all year round, ensuring evergreen colour. There is just one main drawback to be aware of and that is topiary hedges are high-maintenance.

‘The honest trade-off is time and maintenance. Yew is the classic, and it is not as slow as its reputation suggests, but you are still looking at years, not a season, and it wants cutting once or twice a year, or it loses the crispness that makes it work. Boxes are quicker to establish but blight and box moths have made it a risk. If someone wants the effect faster, hornbeam gets there sooner and holds its brown leaf through winter, so it still screens,’ advises Michael.

Gardening Express Topiary Ball - Ilex Crenata Green Glory Luxus - Box Leaved Japanese Holly £29.97 at Gardening Express Why not try adding topairy hedging to your garden for a luxe, structured look? Outsunny Outsunny Wooden Freestanding Garden Planters With Trellis £64.99 at Argos If you don't want hedging but still want boundaries, a trellis and your favourite climbing plants are a great alternative. Outsunny Outsunny 6.5ft Decorative Garden Privacy Screen, Leaf Style, Black £94.99 at Amazon UK A privacy screen is another way to zone areas of your garden without commiting to high-maintenance hedging.

If you want your garden to not only look effortlessly put together, but feel like an extension of your home, zoning is a great way to achieve this look. If you’re looking for something that will add year round colour, and is a little whimsical, Richard E. Grant’s is a fabulous example to follow.