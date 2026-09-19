I hate to say it, but it’s definitely spider season in the UK, and if you’ve noticed an influx of arachnids to your home, then you may benefit from introducing a window curfew to your home.

While I must point out that spiders won’t harm you in the UK, many adults are afraid of them, which is why many of us will be looking for ways to get rid of spiders during this time of year.

Instead of worrying about the things luring spiders into your home , it’s time to be proactive and stop them from entering your home in the first place. Introducing a 7 pm window curfew can help prevent spiders from creeping into your house. Here’s everything you need to know.

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What is a window curfew?

A spider curfew is a completely free and easy way to keep pests out of your home, without having to rely on chemicals such as spider spray . All you have to do is shut your windows before 7 pm every night, and you should see a reduction in the number of spiders in your home.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Arterra/Contributor)

‘A lot of people notice more spiders around the home at this time of year, but they're not usually coming inside looking for shelter. More often than not, they're following their food. As the evenings get darker, insects are attracted to the lights in our homes, and spiders tend to follow where there's an easy meal to be found,’ comments Simon Browne, product expert at Luxaflex .

‘Open windows can provide an easy route indoors, especially in the early evening when it's cooler, and people are trying to let fresh air in. Once it starts getting dark outside, the glow from lights inside the home can attract insects towards windows and doorways, which is why you may see more spider activity around these areas.

‘Closing your windows from around 7 pm can help reduce the chances of spiders finding their way inside, particularly during late summer and early autumn when they're most active. It's not a guaranteed fix, but limiting access points after dusk can certainly help make your home less inviting to both insects and the spiders that follow them.’

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Is this a good method to use?

While we can’t quite promise you’ll see spiders disappear completely from your home, introducing a curfew can be handy alongside using other deterrents such as scents spiders can’t stand .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mel Yates)

‘It won’t guarantee you never see a spider, because they can get in through other gaps and some will already be living in and around the building, but closing windows and external doors earlier in the evening should reduce the chances of more wandering in,’ says Darren Coates, window expert and sales director at SolarFrame .

Simon points out that you should also consider opening your windows during different parts of the day during spider season.

‘If you want to keep rooms feeling fresh without leaving windows open late into the evening, it's worth thinking about ways to manage ventilation earlier in the day. Keeping windows open in the morning or afternoon, then closing them as night falls, can help strike a balance between maintaining airflow and reducing the likelihood of unwanted visitors making their way indoors,’ he says.

Deter spiders from your home:

Zero In Zero in Spider Repellent Spray 500ml £5.99 at Lakeland Spray this chemical free mixture around windows and doors. Spiders can't stand the smell and will avoid the area. Handcraft Blends Handcraft Blends Peppermint Essential Oil - Huge 118 Ml £9.99 at Amazon Spiders dislike the smell of peppermint, so mix the oil with water and spray near windows and doors to keep them out. Pestbye Pestbye Whole House Advanced Spider Repellent £31.99 at B&Q This device uses a combination of ultrasonic sound and electromagnetic fields to safely and humanely deter spiders and crawling insects.

Will you be introducing a spider curfew to your home this month?