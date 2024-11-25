Not sure a cordless vacuum cleaner is for you? These 5 signs mean a corded model might be better

If you’re looking to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, how do you decide whether to go cordless or stick to a more traditional corded design? There are several signs a cordless vacuum cleaner isn’t for you, so the first step is to see if any of these apply to you.

Both types of vacuum cleaner, of course, do have their benefits. We have both corded and cordless picks that we've rated so highly that they're included in our best vacuum cleaner . So it's worth knowing the pros and downsides to both corded and cordless models. And despite their popularity, it might turn out that a cordless vac isn't the right choice for you, after all.

While it can be tempting to invest in the latest models, sometimes the most up-to-date products aren’t quite what you need. Sure, the best cordless vacuum cleaner might be lighter and smaller, but at the end of the day, you need your vacuum cleaner to work hard for you, to suit your needs and your home. So if you’re debating an upgrade, or you are investing in a vacuum cleaner for the first time, there are a few things to consider before you commit.

Is a cordless vacuum actually right for you?

As well as uncovering the places you might be forgetting to vacuum, a key part of knowing how to vacuum is to choose the right tool for the job. With positives and negatives to both cordless and corded vacs, there are five main signs that a cordless vacuum cleaner isn’t for you.

‘A good vacuum cleaner is a household essential, and there are some key factors which are a must - like it being lightweight, easy to run and reliable,’ explains Francesca Cameron, Small Electrical Buyer for John Lewis . ‘But there isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ solution. Different models will be better suited for different types of cleaning, which is why we always encourage customers to do their research beforehand,’ she continues.

‘While cordless vacuums give great mobility and can be ideal for getting to the hard-to-reach corners of the home, wired alternatives mean you don't need to worry about battery run time. This makes them ideal for deeper cleans, or if you’re lucky enough to have a big house! It’s really important to consider how you’re planning to use them before you buy to determine which one is right for you.’

1. Battery life

If it’s time to replace your vacuum cleaner , something to consider is how often you’ll be using it. Some of the earlier cordless vacuum designs offered as little as 20 minutes of power, however with newer models, runtime has improved. On average, a cordless vacuum cleaner will last from 20-45 minutes, which means you’ll probably find it will need charging around 1-3 times a week, depending on the size of your house and how often you vacuum. But you'll need to know if it's safe to leave a cordless vacuum plugged in.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The short battery life can be a frustrating factor when you have limited time to get your vacuuming done, or you only manage to get halfway around the living room. While cordless vacs have their benefits, this can be a big downside.

If your home has lots of carpet, you might find you need to use ‘high-power mode’ frequently, and this will drain the battery of your cordless vac even quicker.

‘One of the main pitfalls of a cordless vacuum is the short-battery life that is especially frustrating if you’ve got a lot of carpets,’ says Jessica Gray, founder of Sparkle & Shine. ‘Battery life can also slow down as the vacuum gets older or when the filters need changing and motors are due to be replaced, events that can be highly costly. From my experience, cordless are not as practical and fail to do the job to a good standard, with a further decline in performance occurring over time.’

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

2. Suction Power

Suction power is worth considering when you’re deciding whether to go for a corded or non-corded vacuum cleaner. If you have mostly carpet in your home, corded might be a better bet.

Francesca from John Lewis explains, ‘‘When it comes to suction, in years gone by cordless vacuums could sometimes struggle to compete, but thankfully we’ve seen good progress with more recent models.

‘Different people will have different needs, but as a general rule, a suction power range 100-300 air watts will work well on most carpets and wooden floors. Some of our corded-vacuums go up to 700-800 watts though, which is great for getting a deeper clean or for thick pile carpets,’ she adds.

Good suction power can also be key for these genius uses of a vacuum cleaner in order to get the best results.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Cost

Most of us have a budget in mind when it comes to buying new appliances and gadgets, so cost is well worth taking into consideration. Cordless vacuums might not provide you with the features you need for the money you have to spend, leaving you wondering whether cordless vacuums are worth it . Instead of going cordless, it might be better to prioritise a corded model with more attachments or more power, rather than focusing on cordless models.

“If you’re perhaps buying a new vacuum on a tighter budget, then it’s worth knowing that cordless vacuums tend to be more expensive than their corded counterparts,’ explains Joshua Warren, vacuum expert at AO.com .

‘This additional cost may be tough to justify particularly if you don’t need the portability a cordless vacuum can afford. Similarly, cordless vacuum batteries can degrade over time and might need replacing, which can be costly too. This shorter lifespan means that a corded vacuum can clean for longer and provide a more cost-effective option,’ Joshua adds.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

If you are looking to buy a corded vacuum cleaner, these options scored highly in our in-house tests:

Henry PET200 £149 at Amazon £149 at very.co.uk £209.99 at Robert Dyas Another great Henry vacuum cleaner - this model is affordable, lightweight and has a generous nine litre capacity, plus a long cord. Shark DuoClean Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Lift-Away and TruePet NV702UKT Check Amazon According to our testers, this is the best corded vacuum cleaner from Shark, offering epic power and suction to make quick work of your floors. Henry Xtra £129 at very.co.uk £129.99 at Amazon £130 at Argos Offering a larger capacity and three floorheads for different floor types, this is the upgraded version of the standard Henry model. Offering cleaning versatility at an affordable price, this corded vacuum cleaner is ideal if you have both carpet and hard flooring at home.

4. Storage

(Image credit: Hoover)

While cordless vacuums might seem easier to store due to their smaller size, some designs require a wall mount and a plug point for charging which take up space in other ways.

‘Cordless vacuum can save space but there are many things to ponder before buying one,’ advises Jessica Gray. ‘The electricity source to keep it charged is often a bulky wall-mounted bracket that is not easy to move without damaging the walls.’

‘From my experience with cordless vacuums, they often fall short when giving attention to extra detail or the bigger household jobs. To successfully clear up concentrated areas of dirt and dust, I personally find you are reliant on corded vacuums, as cordless are, to me, not as effective.’

5. Weight and Distribution

Something you might overlook is the weight and distribution of a vacuum cleaner. Cordless vacuums can be top heavy, which can make them trickier to use.

‘While cordless vacuums are often marketed as lightweight, the actual weight of these appliances can truly vary due to two heavy parts,’ Explains Joshua Warren from AO. ‘The motor and battery are often in the handheld section which can make them top-heavy and trickier to manage,’ he continues.

‘Corded vacuums differ by offering a more steady weight, as most of its heavier parts are stored at its base. This may offer you a better clean as the shift in weight from a cordless vacuum might feel uncomfortable and difficult to manage.’

If this article has, on the other hand, confirmed that actually a cordless vacuum cleaner is the right choice for you, then take your pick from our top-rated models: