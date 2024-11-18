10 genius things you can use a vacuum for - some of them might surprise you

When it comes to keeping the floors clean, we can always rely on our trusty vacuum cleaners, but did you know that these faithful appliances have a surprising number of capabilities that go beyond their primary use? Knowing the genius things you can use a vacuum for will leave you feeling amazed that you only ever used it for the floors to begin with.

The best vacuum cleaners see a lot of use year-round, but with the festive season approaching, we're likely to be reaching for them even more than usual. And that's before we even start on the bonus things you can use a vacuum for. From picking up LEGO to clearing out pests, there's a whole roster of clever uses which could be a gamechanger round the home.

And knowing how to vacuum doesn't really come into it for these hacks. All you need is to follow the expert advice we've laid out, and you'll be on your way to getting the most out of your vacuum for life.

After asking experts to share 10 genius things you can use a vacuum for, we're confident that some of these hacks might surprise you. Whether you're using one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners or a traditional plug-in, you'll be able to try most of these in your home.

1. Picking up LEGO and small toys

(Image credit: Halo Vacuums)

'For parents frequently hurt by stray LEGO pieces, here's a tip: place a sock over the crevice tool,' says Lee Keet, Founder & CEO, Vapor Clean Ltd. 'This captures small toys without fear of loss, and they drop back into the toy bin with a hearty shake.'

We can have all the best intentions with our toy storage ideas, but it seems inevitable that pieces of LEGO and other small toys end up on the floor. And when these find their way to hard-to-reach places (the back of a couch is always a likely culprit), you can use your vacuum in the way Lee advises to pick them all back up.

2. Deodorising your mattress

(Image credit: Future/Colin Poole)

Given how much we use them, the best mattresses deserve a bit of love from time to time. One of the best things you can use a vacuum for is to give your mattress a refresh next time you change the bedding.

'We sleep on our mattresses every night, so it’s no surprise that they collect up dust, skin particles, hair, and lint over time,' says Heather Nixon, Sustainability, NPD and Regulatory Manager, Bio-D. 'Use the nozzle function of your vacuum to give your mattress a once over regularly.'

For best results, sprinkle some baking soda over your mattress before you vacuum it, to really help freshen it up. And if you're wondering should you vacuum your mattress, it's usually safe to do so - though it should be avoided on mattresses made with natural fillings like wool, cashmere, silk and bamboo.

3. Reducing allergens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you or someone in your household suffers with allergies, you can use your vacuum to try and alleviate this. Whilst you have one of the best air purifiers whirring away in the background, use your vacuum to clean your carpets and furniture, as can help reduce the number of allergens in the home.

'If you or someone in your household struggles with allergies or respiratory conditions, a bagless vacuum cleaner equipped with a HEPA filter will be most suitable for this,' says Polya Petrova, Cleaning Professional, Fantastic Services. 'This will be the most effective at picking up and trapping allergens.'

4. Refreshing pet beds

(Image credit: Future/Darren Chung)

Vacuum cleaners are ideal for deodorising furry friends' sleeping quarters. Even better if you have one of the best vacuums for pet hairs, but if not, any vacuum will get the job done.

Follow the same steps as you did with cleaning your mattress. Simply sprinkle some baking soda over the pet bed, let it settle in for a few minutes, then use your vacuum to hoover it up. You'll be left with a nice, fresh pet bed at the end.

5. Getting crumbs out of keyboards

(Image credit: Future/Tim Young)

No one likes having crumbs in their keyboards - and yet it seems inevitable that some end up there. Thankfully, one of the genius things you can use a vacuum for is hoovering up pesky crumbs and other bits of debris from between the keys.

'Tackling those persistent crumbs between the keys or along skirting boards is seamless with a small brush attachment or a narrow tool with flexible bristles,' Lee from Vapour Clean says. 'If these accessories are missing, an adapted cardboard roll will suffice—gently squeeze it to fit.'

6. Getting rid of pests

Vacuum cleaners are great for getting rid of any unwanted house guests. 'Vacuuming not only disrupts areas where pests can establish nests or breeding grounds, but it also removes existing eggs and disrupts the conditions necessary for any egg laying, preventing the risk of a pesky infestation,' Luke Dejahang, CEO of Crown Pavilions explains. Furthermore, vacuuming removes any food crumbs and particles from your floors, carpets, or nooks that may be attracting pests there in the first place

You can use the nozzle attachment to hoover up any pests that are lingering in wardrobes or bathrooms, making it an ideal solution for getting rid of silverfish, termites, or ants.

7. Cleaning the tumble dryer lint filter

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Another crafty way to get the most out of your vacuum cleaner is to use it on your tumble dryer's lint filter, which very easily becomes covered in fluff and dust. Seeing as we rely on the help of our tumble dryers to dry clothes in winter, this is an expert hack that will help your clothes and towels stay fresher for longer.

The tumble dryer filter is usually positioned at the front of the drum, behind the dryer's door. Wipe away excess lint with a damp cloth, then use your vacuum cleaner to remove any remaining debris. You can also use a vacuum crevice tool or brush to clean the interior and exterior of the lint trap.

8. Cleaning window shutters

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Shutters are a great window treatment idea, but they can be a bit of a pain to clean. But according to the experts, cleaning window shutters is one of the best things you can use a vacuum cleaner for, as long as you have a brush attachment.

'Using the brush attachment of a vacuum cleaner is an ingenious way of ensuring that every speckle of dust and debris is cleaned and removed without damaging the slats or materials of your shutters,' says Sam Tamlyn, Interior Expert and Managing Director, California Shutters. 'Simply working from top to bottom, going across with your vacuum. You’ll be able to clean your shutters in as little as five minutes.'

The same applies when cleaning roller blinds, and it's also safe to use a vacuum cleaner on some curtains - just check the care label first.

9. Cleaning the radiators

(Image credit: Halo Vacuums)

Aside from bleeding the radiators, keeping them clean is the next big thing we can do to help them ticking over smoothly in winter. They see a lot of use in the colder months, and switching them on when they're covered in dust isn't ideal. Luckily, you can use your vacuum for the job.

'As we head into winter, a build-up of dust and dirt on your home radiators can insulate them and make them significantly less efficient,' says Paul Bagwell, Founder and CEO, Halo Vacuums. 'Vacuuming out any dust and giving them a wipe down can reduce energy consumption by as much as 25%.'

10. Removing dust from air purifiers

(Image credit: Homedics)

When it comes to cleaning an air purifier, our trusty vacuums can come in handy. 'Vacuuming the dust off the filter of your air purifier can lengthen the filter life and save you money,' Paul explains.

We can't expect our air purifiers to stop dust if they're covered in dust themselves. It's recommended to take apart your device and use your vacuum on the filter every couple of weeks - it will still need replacing eventually, but this will definitely help it last longer. Use a soft brush attachment on the filter to avoid damaging it.

FAQs

Can you use a vacuum cleaner on clothes?

Yes, you can use a vacuum cleaner on clothes, but there are some precautions you should take so you don't damage the fabric.

'When vacuuming clothes directly, I would recommend using a soft brush attachment and a low power setting if available to avoid damaging the fabric,' says Nick Ee, Product and Training Manager, BLACK+DECKER.

This is especially helpful for households with pets, as a vacuum is the most effective way of dislodging hair that settles into the fabric. But if you don't have a soft brush attachment - and if your vacuum has a particularly powerful nozzle - the experts don't recommend using it on your clothes.

Can a vacuum cleaner be used for mopping?

A standard vacuum cleaner can not be used for mopping, but one of the best wet and dry vacuums can be used to tackle spills.

'Wet dry vacuums are designed to manage wet spills, making them useful for light mopping in addition to vacuuming up debris, though not as ideal for heavy duty mopping jobs,' Nick explains. 'For a more thorough clean, I would recommend using a steam vacuum as they combine the suction power of a vacuum with the sanitising ability of steam, making them ideal for mopping hard floors.'

Check to see if your vacuum has steaming functions. Some do, or you may prefer to invest in a steam mop separately. 'Steam vacuums don't work on carpets though and shouldn't be used on unsealed hardwood floors as it can cause the floor to swell with excess moisture,' Nick explains.

For carpets, we recommend looking at the best carpet cleaners, which are designed to give a deep, thorough clean.

Multi-tasking vacuums

How many of the 10 genius things you can use a vacuum for will you be trying this week?