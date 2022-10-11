This rose gold Shark vacuum cleaner is 70% off in the Amazon Prime Day sales

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of our favourite Shark vacuum cleaners is hugely discounted on Amazon right now in the Early Access Sale 2022. The Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner in black and rose gold is one of our top-rated vacuums, and it's currently 70% off.

This makes it one of the best Amazon Shark vacuum deals we've seen. It's down to £99.99 from £329.99 this Amazon Prime Day, so if your vacuum has seen better days, buying now would save you a sweet £230.

(opens in new tab) Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner [CZ500UKT] was £329.99 now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It might not be cordless, but this Shark vacuum cleaner is super easy to use thanks to its 9-metre cord with automatic rewind. With a lightweight design and anti hair wrap technology, it's great for busy homes with pets. Plus, it's one of the very best Shark vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) as rated and reviewed by the Ideal Home team.

Molly Cleary's Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner (Image credit: Future)

Molly Cleary Ecommerce Writer Molly is the Ecommerce Writer for Ideal Home and is always on the lookout for the next must-buy product for your home. Covering all things appliance related, with an emphasis on floorcare and air fryers, she regularly joins Head of Reviews Millie Fender at Future's Test Facility in Reading to thoroughly put products through their paces.

What's more, it's our Ecommerce Writer Molly Cleary's vacuum of choice. 'I use this vacuum religiously when it comes to deep cleans,' says Molly.

'It has super easy controls, a large capacity and a cord that stretches around my whole flat, meaning I only need to plug it in at the wall in one place. The touchscreen on the handle is so much easier to use than having to press any buttons on the body of the vacuum like with older models, and I just love the rose gold detailing too.

'Of course, a corded vacuum will never be as convenient as a stick, but for real intensive cleans, this Shark is pretty unbeatable,' Molly adds.

(Image credit: Future)

Shark is famous for producing some of the very best vacuum cleaners money can buy. This particular model does a really good job at keeping your home clean, and it gets a big tick for aesthetics, too. Additional features include LED lights to make sure you don't miss any crumbs and a roller head for ease of use.

Amazon Prime Day can easily put us in a spin and suck us into buy things we didn't really need. But if you were on the hunt for a new vacuum cleaner anyway, you can't argue with the 70% discount.