Have you cleaned your washing machine paddles? According to Cleantok you could be missing a vital step

While it’s fair to say that CleanTok has blown our minds with many amazing cleaning hacks, it seems as though this (pretty ginormous) corner of the internet has something new to say every day. The latest trend? Cleaning hidden areas of the washing machine that we didn’t even know existed - most notable 'washing machine paddles'.

Of course, we all know how to clean a washing machine - and we also know that keeping it in tip-top shape can affect how much it costs to run a washing machine . And while this is something that we all do rather begrudgingly, it's (thankfully) a rather simple process with just a few steps. Or is it?

Now, this viral TikTok is making us question everything and wonder whether we're missing a vital step in our washing machine cleaning process. So... are we? We decided to ask the experts and see whether this hidden dirt trap in our washing machines really has been hiding in plain sight.

In her video, Alana - who calls herself Alana | Messy SAHM on TikTok and Instagram - showcases some of the washing machine's many aspects we already know we should clean. After all, we all know we should clean the filter, the rubber seal , and the drum itself.

Then, however, things start to change. As she starts talking about the ‘baffles,’ the conversation takes a rather baffling turn. After all, we’ve never even heard of them… let alone cleaned them. However, her video showed just how dirty the underneath of these ‘baffles’ or washing machine paddles can be. And it’s made us question everything.

Alana’s video has racked up over 4.5 million views on TikTok and over 11,000 comments on Instagram, with many viewers all sharing the same shock and horror.

For the most part, viewers didn’t want to believe her and couldn't believe that they'd have to add another step to their washing machine cleaning regime. One commenter wrote, ‘Not only did I not know this, but I actually still don’t,’ and another wrote, ‘Cleantok is always trying to give me more work to do.’

But is this CleanTok really trying to give you more work to do? Well, we asked the experts. And luckily for you… it’s not.

Why you shouldn’t remove your washing machine paddles

One thing we should clear up before we start is that in the UK, we call these ‘baffles’ the paddles of the washing machine. These sit inside the drum and are ultimately used to direct the flow of water around your machine to clean your clothes effectively.

In some cases, these paddles may break or need replacing over the years - but should you clean them as per the viral TikTok? Well, no.

Katy Roberts, a washing machine expert from AO.com warns, ‘Washing machine paddles should not be removed as they are not designed to be easily removed and doing so could risk damaging the machine or voiding the warranty.’

But what if you’re worried about dirt and debris (or perhaps even mould) making their way underneath the paddles and potentially contaminating your clothes? After all, Alana's video showed just how dirty they can get.

Cleaning and decluttering expert Nicola Rodriguez, AKA @essexhousedolly , says, ‘The paddles help direct the flow of water in your machine, and they also can get items trapped between the inner and outer drum, so I would say that yes, they are important to clean but actually doing it is another thing - mine are fixed so tight I can’t get them off so there is no way anything is getting down them!’

So, don’t worry about adding another step to your washing machine cleaning regime or worry too much about these paddles. Simply giving the whole machine and giving other areas a little TLC every once in a while should do the trick.

Katy advises, ‘To keep your washing machine clean, instead once a month, run the empty machine on the hottest cycle without detergent in order to get rid of any mould or bacteria. Then, after every cycle, leave the door ajar when the machine is not in use to allow air circulation and prevent bacteria growth.’

‘Every couple of months, pull out the detergent drawer and use a toothbrush with hot, soapy water to scrub away any detergent or gunk build-up. Then, let it air dry fully before putting it back in the machine.’

FAQs

Why do my washing machine drum paddles keep breaking?

If your washing machine paddles are breaking, there’s normally a simple explanation for this. In fact, it’s normally one of three options.

The first is that the plastic paddles are simply too old and have degraded as the years go by. This is not uncommon - especially with older washing machines - and it may be that they simply need to be replaced due to age.

The second option is that you have some debris trapped between the inner and outer drum, causing push-back and the paddle to break. Removing both drums is a hassle, so try to feel for any debris or obstruction with your hands or a small probe first. If in doubt, always call a professional.

The third option is that you’re using your washing machine incorrectly and washing something in the machine that you shouldn’t. Alternatively, you could be overloading your machine. So, assess how you use your machine and make sure you’re not making any mistakes.

Can you use a washing machine with a broken paddle?

Although a washing machine may still run effectively with a broken paddle, experts advise replacing broken paddles as soon as you spot them - and before you run another load of washing. This is to prevent any further damage to the machine itself, as well as your clothes.

That’s why it’s always so important to inspect your washing machine before piling in a load of laundry, as you never know what can happen inside the drum.

So, we guess CleanTok really is giving us extra work to do…