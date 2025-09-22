As Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, my home has long been a testing ground for new products and cleaning hacks. And while I’d love to say that my home is spotless as a result, there’s no denying that there’s one task I’ve always struggled with: cleaning behind and underneath my appliances.

Yep, despite having a very efficient kitchen cleaning routine, the nooks and crannies behind my washing machine, oven and fridge are a magnet for crumbs and dust - and I know that failing to clean them can be both dangerous and costly. After all, debris build-up can block airflow, lead to overheating, and even attract pests.

But as the crevices are so small and awkward to get to, I’ve simply ignored them in the hope that they’ll magically go away on their own. That hasn’t happened, though, which is why I decided to try out the sock and wire hanger hack to clean my appliances… and the result was pretty disgusting (but very satisfying!)

The sock and wire hanger appliance cleaning hack

I’ve seen the sock and wire hanger appliance cleaning hack making the rounds on social media for a while now, with the likes of @lynseycleanofqueen and Liz & Jeff showing the internet how it’s done. And while I always thought it was a bit of a gimmick, it wasn’t until I tried it out for myself that I realised it’s one of the best cleaning hacks out there. And totally free, too!

The concept is pretty simple: pop a sock over the end of a wire hanger, and slide it underneath, behind and around your appliances. The dust and debris then stick to the sock, so you can pull it out and put it in the bin. This then means that you don’t have to move any heavy appliances out of the way.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

When I tried it, I found that the slimline wire hanger was perfect for sliding underneath my washing machine and behind the fridge, and I even managed to get the crumbs that always fall down the side of my hob and oven. Of course, I was slightly limited by the (short) length of my arms, but it was still extremely effective.

And although my husband’s sock looked a little worse for wear afterwards (I wasn’t going to test it for the first time with one of my own socks, duh!), a quick spin in the washing machine was all that was needed to restore it to its former glory. So, I’m definitely going to be using this appliance cleaning hack again.

Especially as Liam Cookson, Laundry Product Manager at Haier UK & Ireland , says we all need to ‘clean behind and underneath laundry appliances every 3–6 months, depending on household activity.’

Alternative ways to clean underneath and behind appliances

While the above hack may be impressive enough for you to clean underneath and behind your appliances, there are alternative methods you might want to consider, too.

1. Use a vacuum cleaner

The best vacuum cleaners are typically used for floors and out-in-the-open cleaning jobs, but you could also use them to clean behind appliances. If you don’t want to move appliances to clean them, using an extendable tube and crevice nozzle should help you get into the nooks and crannies around your fridge, washing machine and dryer.

If you don’t already have one of these tools - or it’s just slightly too big for these small gaps - using something like this Universal Extra Long Flexible Crevice Tool (£9.29 at B&Q) can work wonders. You just need to make sure that it fits your particular make and model.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

2. Remove the baseboards

If you have integrated appliances where larger gaps are hidden within the baseboards, you might assume that they’re safe from crumbs and debris. However, the space behind these baseboards still accumulates dust and dirt, which is why you may need to remove them completely to clean behind appliances.

With more access to the space around and behind your appliance, you can then use a mop, vacuum or dustpan and brush to clean up. I particularly like the look of the Minky Flexi Edge Blade Floor Sweeper (£16.50 at Argos), as this can tackle both wet and dry debris. And while you’re doing this, you might want to consider a plinth vacuum to make cleaning this area even easier.

3. Use appliance gliders

You may already be familiar with using castor wheels on smaller appliances to protect your worktops, but you can use a similar concept to clean behind your larger appliances. In fact, you can use appliance gliders to slide your large appliances out of the way without having to put in any effort or hurting yourself.

If you go down this route, professional organiser Helen Constantine advises, ‘Switch off power, protect the floor, and slide appliances out on furniture gliders or a folded tea towel, approx 30–40 cm is enough. Vacuum crumbs first.’ Then, you can clean the floors with my favourite DIY floor cleaning solution for a more thorough clean.

FAQs

Are you supposed to clean behind your fridge?

Yes! You should clean behind your fridge at least twice a year to ensure it runs both safely and efficiently. That’s because crumbs, dust and other debris can collect behind your fridge, blocking air vents that could lead to overheating. This can also lead to higher running costs.

Alongside this, any food crumbs behind your fridge can attract pets, so you’ll be more likely to struggle with ants, mice and dust mites. This can then trigger allergies or lead to larger infestations that are difficult to handle.

How to vacuum under appliances?

The best way to vacuum under appliances is to make the most of your tools and extension tubes, so you can improve your reach and get into the smaller nooks and crannies. You may need to buy an extension kit to do this, or you could DIY your own by using a toilet or kitchen roll tube that you can bend and move to suit your cleaning task.

If you can, it’s well worth moving your appliances to clean under them properly. This isn’t always safe or possible, though, so make sure you have the means to do this before you start.

Will you be trying this cleaning hack? Let me know how you get on!