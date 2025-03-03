7 IKEA KALLAX hacks to elevate your simple cube storage units beyond recognition

When thinking of the most popular IKEA pieces of furniture that people know and love - and likely have in their homes - the KALLAX cube storage unit kept coming up. This simple and straightforward storage piece is versatile, affordable and comes in many different sizes – which is exactly why IKEA KALLAX hacks are so easy and popular to do.

That’s why I’ve collated some of the best IKEA hacks using the unassuming IKEA KALLAX units of all shapes and sizes to provide you with some inspiration for one of your next easy DIY projects, transforming your very own KALLAX into something unrecognisable and most importantly super stylish.

‘The allure of the IKEA KALLAX lies in its understated elegance and remarkable adaptability,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘It integrates effortlessly into an array of environments, from a bustling household to a minimalist apartment. The clean lines and simple structure invite customisation, making it a discreet yet indispensable component of any room.’

And if you have yet to purchase your very own KALLAX but prefer to shop elsewhere, there are now several other retailers from Argos to Amazon that offer the same cube storage units like the below.

Vida Designs Oxford 4 Tier Cube Bookcase £26.99 at Amazon Not only is shopping on Amazon probably more convenient for most, this four-tier storage unit is also cheaper than the KALLAX equivalent by £13. Habitat Squares Plus 4 Cube Storage Unit £65 at Argos While this cube storage unit from Habitat is more pricey compared to IKEA, it might be more convenient for you to add this one to your shopping cart while ordering other things from Argos that stocks it too. GoodHome Mixxit White Freestanding 8 shelf Rectangular Shelving unit £60 at B&Q If you're buying your cube storage unit with the intent of performing some hacks on it, you will likely need to shop at B&Q, too, to get some DIY materials. So why not do it all in one place and add this GoodHome unit to your basket.

1. Use it as a bench

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Using your KALLAX storage as a bench is one of the easiest ways to transform it. All you really need to do is turn it on its side and put some cushions or a seating cushion with the right measurements on top. But, of course, you can push this project further if you so wish, whether that’s by painting your IKEA furniture, adding legs or even doors to conceal anything you’re storing in the cubes.

‘Turning a KALLAX into a cosy bench is just brilliant,’ confirms Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Pop a cushion on top and you've got a trendy spot to sit and store.’

This can go anywhere from the hallway and store your shoes underneath to a reading nook or even the bottom of your bed.

2. Turn it into a chic bar

(Image credit: Jenn Liu @jnn.liu.liu)

Cane furniture has been trending for some time now – and yet its stylish appeal shows no signs of slowing down. Jenn Liu of @jnn.liu.liu championed the cane furniture trend with her IKEA KALLAX transformation, making it into a chic bar for her living room.

For this, she used the square four-cube version of KALLAX to which she added legs and doors with cane inserts. And voila!

3. Customise it with inserts

(Image credit: Laura Barber @lifeatolddenehouse)

Many of you might not know that IKEA, as well as other brands now, also sell shelf inserts designed for the KALLAX cubes that makes each cube more efficient and organised depending on what it is you’re using it for. I sure didn’t know until coming across Laura Barber’s Instagram posts (@lifeatolddenehouse) showing how she’s tackled storage in her children’s bedroom in an aesthetically pleasing yet functional way.

‘The KALLAX is the perfect storage solution for a kids room. I saw the HARVMATTA, which is meant to be a letter tray, in IKEA and thought it would work perfectly for storing puzzles and books in a KALLAX unit instead and it works great! I also use the KALLAX insert with one shelf for storing toys I like to have on display to give more storage and display capacity,’ Laura explains.

But there are certain inserts that are more decorative than functional and those can make your KALLAX just a whole lot more fun.

‘Another really fun idea for KALLAX is the Funserts made by a small UK business, which are KALLAX inserts with fun designs on, like a space theme, that fit perfectly and can turn a KALLAX into a fun play scene,’ Laura adds.

Funserts Planet Landing & Space Station Corridor Adventure Insert £4.50 at Etsy I particularly love this space-inspired insert from Funserts which I think can work for rooms used by kids and adults alike. But in their Etsy store, Funserts has even more playful designs if that's what you're after. GoodHome Konnect Natural Oak Effect Divider £5 at B&Q If you need smaller slots for organising your items, then adding something like this divider would be perfect. IKEA KALLAX Insert with 1 shelf £6.75 at IKEA If you want to replicate Laura's approach and simply divide one (or more) of the storage cubes in half, this IKEA insert will do the trick.

4. Transform it into a stylish bookcase

(Image credit: Kanza Borthwick @handmadehome_durham)

Similarly to some of the impressive IKEA BILLY bookcase hacks, IKEA KALLAX can, too, be turned into a bookcase with a high-end look. Just take this stylish arched design created by Kanza Borthwick of @handmadehome_durham.

‘We bought these wallet-friendly IKEA KALLAX units when we first got married but as our interior style started to change, they didn’t quite fit the scene. Problem was, they were still in great shape and so darn useful so we didn’t want to just toss them out either! Nope, DIY time!' Kenza says.

'We got some moisture-resistant MDF from cutmy.co.uk, cut out these cool arches and slapped them onto the KALLAX units using a super strong adhesive and some brad nails. A bit of caulk made all the seams nice and smooth. We then scuff-sanded the entire unit, gave it a coat of Zinsser primer and used some Farrow & Ball paint in Hague Blue we had lying around. Sealed it all with some furniture wax and voila, it’s finally vibing perfectly with our style and is still the storage rockstar it always was,’ Kenza describes the making process.

Alternatively, instead of MDF, you could also use these curved furniture appliques from Etsy, specifically designed to fit the IKEA KALLAX.

HomeArtStickers KALLAX Furniture Overlay From £113.09 at Etsy This overlay can easily be affixed to your eight-cube KALLAX unit and elevate it beyond recognition. But if you prefer, there are also individual arches for individual cubes available to buy on Etsy.

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you’re a cat owner then just know that the IKEA KALLAX can make for the perfect home for your little feline. Last year, IKEA launched the UTSÅDD pet collection and one of the most popular pieces has been the cat house insert for the KALLAX unit.

But since then, several other retailers have come out with their takes on the look. These are some of my favourites.

TRIXIE Ella Cuddly Cave £19.79 at Amazon Curves and arches are one of the biggest home decor trends. So why not extend it to your cat's house too? Argos 2 In 1 Cat Box Bed £12 at Argos Not only is this a perfectly cushioned cube cat house, but it also doubles as a cat bed by removing the top half in light grey. Genius! IKEA UTSÅDD cat house £5 at IKEA And last but not least, the original bestselling cat house from IKEA. It is a bit more simple and plain compared to some other designs but it is also very affordable, priced at £5. And you can always make it a little more comfortable for your pet by adding a soft cushion.

6. Add doors for an elegant sideboard

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Simply adding chic doors to your IKEA KALLAX can completely transform the look of the unit and turn it into a chic sideboard.

‘I particularly appreciate transforming the KALLAX by adding legs, giving it a mid-century modern lift that integrates seamlessly into a more curated space. Installing door inserts to conceal clutter is another hack I favour; it maintains the unit’s sleek appearance while providing practical storage solutions,’ Alex at Flitch says.

I particularly like reeded doors like the ones in the image above. That’s also the look that content creator Kirsten McGowan (@kirstenmcgowan on TikTok) has gone for when transforming her IKEA KALLAX – and what an amazing result!

@kristen.mcgowan who else has an IKEA Kallax unit- full tutorial linked in bio! #ikeahack #ikea #diy #diyikea #kallax #kallaxhack ♬ original sound - Kristen McGowan

7. Make it into a dollhouse

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

If you’re looking for some IKEA playroom ideas and/or want to use what you already own then utilising the square IKEA KALLAX unit and turning it into a dollshouse is a great idea.

Each of the cubes serves as a room which you and your little one can decorate - whether that’s just with little furniture or opting for one of the aforementioned inserts from Funserts, available from Etsy. Giving the dollhouse a new coat of paint and perhaps even building a roof will take the design even further.

What’s your favourite IKEA KALLAX hack? Let me know, especially if I missed it out on this list.