I love my steam cleaner, but this is the one place I’d never use it – especially during the autumn and winter months

My hard flooring takes a serious beating over the autumn and winter months. From muddy footprints (and pawprints) to dust kicked up by radiators and dry air, they constantly look dirty and grimy. And while I swear by steam cleaning the rest of the house, you should never use a steam mop to clean engineered wood floors.

Yes, I can’t get enough of the best steam cleaners. I actually have three that I constantly use on rotation, including a steam mop to clean the tiled floors in my kitchen and bathroom and to steam clean my carpets, and two handheld models to tackle everything from my sofa cushions to my curtains.

However, there are also things you should never clean with a steam cleaner, and your engineered wood floors are one of them. But that doesn’t mean that you have to live with dirty floors over the wetter, colder months. Below, I’ve asked experts to explain what to do when you can’t clean engineered wood floors with a steam cleaner. And it’s pretty simple.

Why you shouldn’t use a steam cleaner on engineered wood

While there are many unexpected uses for a steam cleaner, the makeup of engineered wood floors means that the high temperatures, high pressure and water exposure can cause serious damage. This is due to the makeup of engineered wood floors.

Natalie Mudd, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Knot & Grain, explains, ‘Engineered wood is made up of various layers, which is what makes it far more durable and stable than a traditional solid wood floor.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

However, it’s this layering that causes problems where steam cleaners are concerned. ‘The moisture created by the steam cleaner and the change in temperature can have a huge impact on the planks, in some cases leading to discolouration and warping,’ warns Natalie. ‘It can also damage the surface finish of the board, which will impact the look and feel of the entire space.’

And take it from someone who has a lot of flooring regrets, you want to avoid damaging both the structure and the look of your flooring at all costs. Instead, you should only use a steam cleaner or mop on tiled floors, sealed floors, carpets and water-resistant laminate. Sadly, engineered wood doesn’t make the cut.

How to clean engineered wood floors

Although you shouldn’t use a steam cleaner to clean engineered wood floors, there’s a simple step-by-step process to leave them sparkling. It’s fairly similar to cleaning wood floors, but there are a few differences.

1. Sweep or vacuum dry debris

As it’s always better to vacuum before mopping, the first step to cleaning engineered wood floors is to grab your vacuum or broom to remove the dry debris. And as Ideal Home’s resident vacuum expert, I’d always lean towards one of the best vacuum cleaners.

To ensure your engineered wood floors stay free of scuffs and scratches, though, I’d suggest using a vacuum with a brush roller better suited to hard floors. Examples of those include the Dyson Gen5detect or the Shark Stratos Vacuum Cleaner - which have both received perfect 5-star reviews from our testing team.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

2. Use a wet mop (but not too wet!)

Once you’ve tackled the dry debris on your engineered wood flooring, you can then add some moisture into the mix and use one of the best mops to take your cleaning to the next level. However, you need to be careful when cleaning engineered wood.

Liam Cleverdon from Flooring King warns, ‘Your mop doesn’t need to be soaking wet to be effective in cleaning your floor. Using too much water on wood or wood-effect floors can cause excess moisture to seep through the surface and cause lifting or warping.’ So, keep things relatively dry or use one of the best vacuum mops to condense the first two steps into one, while also controlling the moisture level.

3. Choose your cleaner wisely

I love my DIY floor cleaning solution, but engineered wood floors are extremely sensitive to certain cleaners - and you should avoid anything abrasive, harsh or acidic. That’s why you shouldn’t use white vinegar to clean engineered wood floors, and a simple mixture of water and washing-up liquid should be used instead.

You can also buy dedicated engineered wood cleaners - like this Weiman Hardwood Cleaner for Engineered Floors (£16.56 at Amazon) - but it’s always a good idea to test any new product in an inconspicuous area of your floor before going the whole hog. Even better, test it on a spare plank.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

4. Consider re-oiling

It’s important to keep on top of engineered wood flooring maintenance, and oiling is one of those tasks. Liam agrees, saying, ‘Consider re-oiling your floor to give it a new lease of life. It’s recommended that oil is reapplied every 6-12 months, as this will help preserve the floor’s appearance and durability – perfect for resetting homes ahead of the new season.’

You can use an oil like the Weiman Hardwood Polish and Restorer (£18.29 at Amazon), which will not only add a streak-free shine but also add a protective layer to prevent future dirt and debris build-up. It’s also incredibly easy to apply, as you simply need to buff it on with a cloth.

5. Take extra precautions

Although it’s easy enough to clean engineered wood floors, it’s also worth taking extra precautions to keep them clean and scuff-free. Luckily, Natalie has some top tips to do just that - and they won’t cost you a fortune.

‘Protect your floors further from furniture scratches by investing in felt pads for all your furniture legs. It’s especially important as we welcome guests into our home and often find furniture is rearranged to accommodate those visitors,’ she says.

Engineered wood floor cleaning essentials

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and Mop £224.99 at Robert Dyas Suitable for all sealed flooring, this vacuum mop adjusts its suction power, roller speed, and water levels to clean your engineered wood flooring without damaging it in the process. It also comes with 35 minutes of run, scored a perfect 5-star review, and is on sale right now. Weiman Hardwood Floor Cleaner and Polish - 2 Pack £28.98 at Amazon UK Instead of buying a cleaner and polish separately, this multipack has everything you need in one. It's ideal for all types of hard flooring, including engineered wood flooring. Argos Home Felt Gard 25mm Square Pads - 16 Pack £1.50 at Argos To prevent scrapes and scuffs, pop these felt pads underneath the legs of your furniture. They're cheap and cheerful, and they'll even reduce the scraping sound when you push your furniture around, too. Songmics 3-Tier Shoe Rack £12.99 at Amazon UK Prevention is always better than the cure, so in order to keep your engineered wood flooring clean, it's well worth taking off your shoes at the door. A cheap shoe rack like this can keep your hallway free from clutter. Miniml Eco Washing Up Liquid 5l Refill £14.45 at Amazon Washing-up liquid has so many uses - not just to clean your dirty dishes. It can also be used to clean engineered wood flooring, and I'd always suggest opting for a natural, eco-friendly option like this one. Bona Spray Mop For Wood Floors £34 at Argos Perfect for wood and engineered wood floors, this mop even comes with its very own cleaning solution that's safe to use on engineered wood. When the mop pad is dirty, simply pop it in the washing machine to refresh it.

Just because you can't use a steam cleaner for engineered wood floors doesn't mean you can't use it elsewhere. In fact, our Senior Editor swears by her steam cleaner for cleaning her oven!