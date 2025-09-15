VAX's new carpet cleaner boasts the game-changing feature I've been waiting for — it fills a *major* gap in the market
And it's launched just in time to give your home the ultimate September reset
While carpet cleaners are more popular than ever, their practicality remains largely unchanged. However, VAX has filled a major gap in the market with its latest release.
Yes, anyone with one of the best carpet cleaners will know that the cleaning power of these machines is unmatched. There’s no better way to clean carpet, and buying a carpet cleaner is an investment that will pay off tenfold. Carpet cleaners are usually big, bulky and awkward to move around the house, though.
But now we can all say hello to the VAX ONEPWR Compact Cordless Carpet Cleaner - the UK’s first-ever cordless carpet cleaner. Just in time, too, as September is the perfect time to deep-clean your home and prepare for the change of seasons.
Talking about the new, first-of-its-kind release, VAX’s Product Manager, Munisha Grewal, says, ‘With a clear gap in the market, VAX’s heritage in carpet cleaning combined with an R&D focus on cordless battery technology has allowed us to develop the technology required to bring the first lightweight and compact cordless carpet cleaner to market.’
‘With enhanced technical features, the VAX ONEPWR Compact Cordless Carpet Cleaner provides a premium user experience with the added convenience of cordless, which we know consumers will love.’
And it’s fair to say that these features are worth shouting about, too. Aside from allowing homeowners and renters alike the chance to clean their carpets without being tethered to the nearest plug socket or having to wrestle with the power cord during cleaning, it also offers up to 35 minutes of run time.
However, those who already have another product ONEPWR cordless range - whether that be the Vax SpotWash Home Cordless Spot Cleaner or the Vax HomePro Pet-Design Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (both of which we awarded 4.5-star reviews after testing) - will be happy to know that the batteries are completely interchangeable and can be used with the new carpet cleaner.
Of course, this might not suit those who don’t have any other products from the ONEPWR range and have larger areas of carpet to clean - unless you’re willing to wait the 5.5 hours for the battery to charge. Nevertheless, spare batteries can be purchased directly from VAX if needed.
To aid cleaning, the new VAX ONEPWR Compact Cordless Carpet Cleaner also comes with an antibacterial solution, which will kill over 99% of odour-causing bacteria to leave your carpets looking and smelling fresh. It’s also automatically dispensed when you’re using it, so you’re only ever using what you need and no more.
VAX has also designed the new cordless carpet cleaner to be extremely easy to use, too. In ‘Wash’ mode, the forward cleaning stroke releases the cleaning solution and cleans your carpet, while drying your carpet on the backstroke. Then, you can even use the ‘Dry Only’ mode to speed up the process and dry your carpets in as little as one hour.
If you want to remove stains from your carpet, you can also use it as a spot cleaner in ‘Spot’ mode to apply more of the cleaning solution to areas that need extra attention.
And just as the best cordless vacuum cleaners are much easier to carry than corded models, the new Vax cordless carpet cleaner is also on the lighter side. At just 6.1kg (without battery pack), it’s around 2kg lighter than the other carpet cleaners on the market today - which means it’s perfect for hoisting up and down the stairs.
Of course, though, the real selling point of the cordless design is the fact that it’s much more compact, and you don’t have to be constricted by a cord to give your carpets a refresh. And it’s safe to say that I’m excited about this new era of carpet cleaning.
Because of this, we’ll be testing the VAX ONEPWR Compact Cordless Carpet Cleaner in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for our full review soon!
Alternative carpet cleaners
In my opinion, buying a carpet cleaner is always better than renting. And if you're in the market for a new carpet cleaner but aren't taken by this new cordless design, these are my alternative top picks. They're also the top three choices in our guide.
Crowned the 'best overall' carpet cleaner the Ideal Home team has tested so far, this model also comes with a range of hand tools to clean every nook, cranny, and stain of your carpets and rugs. You can read our review of it here.
If you want to use the power of steam to clean your carpets, this BISSELL model has a steam-only mode that's ideal for stubborn stains. It also has different-sized brushes for cleaning stairs with ease.
If you're on a tighter budget, this is our most affordable choice. It's an all-rounder that's not as powerful as other alternatives - but it's ideal for lighter, faster cleans when you want to give your carpets a quick refresh.
So, what are your thoughts on the UK's first-ever cordless carpet cleaner?
