Forget vacuums, Dyson is about to launch two of the most revolutionary floor cleaning tools I’ve seen this year

Dyson products are a bit like buses. You wait months (and sometimes even years) for a new release, and then suddenly they all come at once. Well, that's been the case recently, as Dyson has treated us to a whole string of newness - including my personal favourites, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene wet floor cleaner and the Dyson Spot+Scrub AI Robot Vacuum.

Yep, I've already spoken about the many new Dyson appliances coming out in the next few weeks and months courtesy of this well-known brand, but it's the focus on the best robot vacuums and the best vacuum mops that has got me - Ideal Home's Certified Expert in Vacuums - itching to get my hands on them.

After all, these new products offer industry-first technology, sleek and smart designs, and hygienic floor cleaning like never before. So, this is everything you need to know about Dyson's new floorcare innovations.

Dyson's new floorcare appliances

On Thursday, 4th September, James Dyson took to the stage to announce a range of new, exciting products - including two new vacuums to compete with the best Dyson vacuum cleaners, several air purifier/fan/humidifier combos, a heater, and much more.

And it seems as though my prediction that vacuum mops will be just as popular as regular vacuums by the end of the year is coming true, as he also announced the impending arrival of the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene, a lightweight 3.7kg wet and dry cleaner that should make cleaning hard floors a breeze.

Of course, this isn't the brand's first foray into hard floor cleaning, as they released the Dyson WashG1 last year. But this new model promises to be more hygienic, easier to manoeuvre, and offer a streak-free, shiny clean. In fact, I could even go as far as to say that it'll make the best mops completely obsolete, and the only reason you'll need a vacuum is for your rugs and carpets.

Talking about the new model, James Dyson said, 'Other wet cleaners rely on unhygienic filters which trap bacteria, get clogged with reduced suction, can emit foul odours, and are horrible to wash clean. Our new Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene wet and dry cleaner has no filter and keeps all dirty water and debris isolated in the cleaner head, not circulating through the machine to stick in pipes and ducting or block dirty filters.'

He adds, 'The ultra-absorbent roller is 30% more densely packed with microfibres than before and it has embedded nylon bristles to aid stain removal – the result is hygienic, fast-drying and streak-free cleaning every time.'

The fact that it's smaller, lightweight and more manoeuvrable than the WashG1 serves as a significant improvement, too. After all, when I tested the WashG1, I found the cleaning head to be too bulky and heavy to get into the smaller nooks and crannies of my home. This is a common problem among all vacuum mops, as their design and overall engineering don't allow for compact cleaning.

With this new model in tow, however, we should be able to clean under furniture with ease. And that's pretty revolutionary.

So far, all we know is that the Dyson Clean + Wash Hygiene will be released in early 2026, and there's no news yet on how much it'll cost. But considering the WashG1 is £599.99, I imagine it'll be around the same price - and perhaps even more.

However, the wet floor cleaner isn't the only new floorcare advancement added to the roster. In another surprise announcement from James Dyson today, he's revealed that the Dyson Spot+Scrub AI Robot Vacuum will also be released early next year.

But I guess we shouldn't be too surprised, considering the best robot vacuum market is becoming increasingly competitive - and the Dyson 360 VisNav is now pretty out of date.

The upgrades to this new model are pretty impressive, too. In fact, this next generation of the Dyson robot vacuum is actually a robot vacuum and mop, as it's been designed for both dry and wet floor cleaning thanks to its 12-point hydration system and suction power.

It'll also offer AI stain detection, allowing you to spot clean specific areas of the home, repeatedly targeting stubborn stains until they're gone, while utilising adaptive cleaning technology to navigate obstacles within the home.

In fact, it can automatically detect up to 200 obstacles using its AI technology, from the wires under your sofa to the shoes in your hallway. This means you won't have to tidy up your house before turning your robo vac on for a clean, which is something I've always had to do with older models from other brands.

As if that wasn't enough, this new Dyson robot vacuum will also come with an auto-empty docking station and self-cleaning wet roller to offer hands-free maintenance. This will make cleaning your floors easier than ever, without the hassle.

Once again, the price is still to be confirmed, but if I were to hazard a guess, I'd say that this new robot vacuum will be north of the £1,000 mark - especially as the VisNav had an RRP of £1,199.99 when it was released.

As soon as I can get my hands on them, I'll be taking these new Dyson floorcare appliances for a spin and seeing whether their claims of hygienic cleaning are as true as they say. So, keep your eyes peeled!