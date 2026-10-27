It turns out I’ve been using my radiators all wrong for years and you might have been too – these are the simple tweaks that will save money and make your house cosier

My old house is a bit of an anomaly – no matter what the season it manages to stay a good few degrees colder inside than it is out. In the cooler months, even with the central heating running at full pelt, it never actually feels properly warm and, in reality, the only way to stave off the cold is to actually lean up against a radiator, stand directly in front of the open fire or, quite simply, to layer up on the knitwear.

While I realise that this is largely due to our house being draughty and rather poorly insulated, I have a sneaky suspicion that our radiators may also be to blame – they just don't seem to be doing the job they're supposed to do.

With winter once again lurking around the corner, I'm keen to find out if there is a way of getting more out of our radiators – are we to blame for them not heating the house as we'd like, or are they at fault? I put it to the experts and they explained that it could be due to a number of issues that need resolving – which I'm sharing here, in case you are having the same problem.

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1. They probably need a good clean

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

Cleaning the house is actually something I quite enjoy, but I'll hold my hands up and admit that there are definitely certain areas that get left out of the weekly once-over – under the beds, behind the sofas and, yes, the radiators.

According to Martin Garbutt, head of technical governance at home services platform Ding, cleaning the radiators should be the first task I tackle ahead of turning on the central heating for the first time. 'After months without use, your radiators may benefit from a little attention and care. Not only can dust affect the air quality in a room, but it can also reduce a radiator's efficiency by up to 10%.

'To remove any excess dust and debris that has built up inside the radiator, start by turning it off and allowing it to cool,' continues Martin. 'Take a hairdryer or use a narrow vacuum nozzle to blow or suck dust from inside the radiator fins. You can place a damp towel underneath to catch any falling material.

'For a deeper clean, use warm water mixed with a small amount of dish soap or white vinegar,' adds Martin. 'Wipe the exterior with a microfiber cloth, and use a long-handled brush to reach narrow or awkward areas.'

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Aieve Radiator Cleaner Brush £7.63 at Amazon £7.63 at Amazon £7.99 at Amazon £9.34 at Amazon Measuring 80cm, this handy flexible brush is perfect for reaching those spots within your radiators that are really hard to get to – plus it doubles up as a tool to remove lint from your washing machine and tumble dryer.

2. Bleeding the radiators is overdue

If, like me, you have noticed some of your radiators not heating up, the task of bleeding them should definitely be on your to-do list before you begin to rely on them to keep your house warm this winter.

Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General, explains the importance of bleeding radiators ahead of the cooler seasons and the signs that the job needs doing. 'If your radiator feels cold at the top and hot at the bottom, this means there is trapped air inside of it that is preventing hot water from circulating – this means it needs bleeding. As well as trapped air, a noisy radiator that is making gurgling and banging noises can also be a tell-tale sign that it needs bleeding. As a part of standard maintenance, you should bleed your radiators at least once a year.'

If, once you have bled the radiators, the issue persists, Ant Langston, bathroom and heating expert at HeatandPlumb.com, has another trick to try. 'If some radiators don't get as warm as others, the bleeding has been done and the valves are set how you want them, you could have a balancing issue. On the opposite end to the thermostatic valve, you have what's known as a lockshield valve. Adjusting this slightly evens the flow out, so all the radiators in the house get an even heat rather than just the ones closer to the boiler.'

Ian Palmer-Smith Social Links Navigation Appliance service and repair expert at Domestic & General Ian Palmer-Smith is a Service Delivery Director at Domestic & General and a domestic appliance service and repair expert with over 39 years of professional service. Ian is our go-to expert when it comes to plumbing, boilers and carbon monoxide safety.

Ant Langston Social Links Navigation Marketing manager at HeatandPlumb.com Ant Langston is marketing manager of HeatandPlumb.com. Ant has a decade's worth of experience at in the bathroom, heating and bathroom furniture industry at HeatandPlumb.com, where he has authored hundreds of guides on interior design and technical plumbing

3. They're in the wrong place

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

I am painfully aware that many of our radiators are in totally the wrong place – mainly because I wanted to keep them hidden from view. Because they are all now tucked behind doors, beneath shelves and hidden by coats hanging from pegs, they just can't do their job. I would have been better off looking at ways to make radiators look more attractive rather than trying to simply hide them.

'It’s so important not to block radiators with large pieces of furniture like wardrobes or drawers, as this can trap the heat and cause poor heat circulation around the room,' explains Martin Garbutt.

Martin goes on to explain that as well as blocking heat from entering a room, positioning your radiators too close to certain piece of furniture can also cause further issues. 'If your bed or sofa blocks the room's radiator, the heat creates a pocket of dry, hot air right over your face, which can contribute to dehydration and things like disrupted sleep patterns.'

4. I'm not using our thermostat correctly

(Image credit: Sanctuary Bathrooms)

I'm not sure I have ever totally got to grips with our thermostat. We have thermostatic radiator valves on each radiator and a single wireless thermostat which I have never got around to programming properly meaning I just turn it on and off as needed – hardly the most efficient way to use central heating. It turns out I am making several thermostat mistakes at present.

'An easy way to burn money is by cranking the thermostatic radiator valve up to the maximum, thinking it'll heat the room faster,' warns Ant Langston. 'What this actually does is burn more energy without speeding up the process at all. The key to saving energy in the home here is to keep it at one setting and leave it to do its job.

'The same thinking applies to the main thermostat on the wall,' continues Ant. 'Try to keep the house at one comfortable temperature rather than turning it up, especially in an older or draughtier home, since that puts more strain on the boiler and ends up costing more to run.'

5. Covering them with wet washing is a bad idea

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

As well as many of our radiators being badly positioned, we are also guilty of stopping them from heating the room by using them to get our wet laundry dry once the washing line outdoors has been put away for the winter.

Chris Jessop, group customer relationships director at Ideal Heating, explains why this is such a bad idea. 'One of the most common mistakes I see is using radiators to dry clothes and towels. Covering a radiator restricts the flow of warm air into the room, while the moisture released from wet laundry can increase humidity and contribute to condensation on windows. Keep radiators uncovered and leave space around them so heat can circulate effectively.

So, how does Chris suggest we get our clothes dry in winter instead? 'Place clothes and towels on a drying rack in a well-ventilated room, leaving space between each item so air can circulate. Opening a window briefly, or using an extractor fan or dehumidifier, can help moisture escape and speed up drying. A heated airer is also a great alternative to drying clothes on a radiator.'

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ProBreeze OmniDry 20L Dehumidifier with Smart App Control £169.99 at Tesco Capable of extracting up to 20 litres of moisture daily, this dehumidifier is perfect for larger spaces. This model also has a handy laundry mode to reduce the time it takes you to get your wet washing nice and dry. Amazon 3 Tier Electric Clothes Airer - Deluxe Folding Heated Clothes Dryer £72.95 at Amazon Offering a total of 21m drying space, this three-tier heated rack gives you maximum space to get your clothes dry without using up floor area – plus it costs less than 6p/hour to run making it an economical choice. Dunelm Over the Door Concertina Airer £14 at Dunelm Rather than draping washing all over your radiators, why not use the wasted space at the back of your doors instead? The rack features two sturdy hooks that allow it to hold up to 5kg of wet laundry.

Chris Jessop Social Links Navigation Group Customer Relationships Director at Ideal Heating Chris is Ideal Heating's Group Customer Relationships Director at Ideal Heating. Founded in 1906, Ideal Heating now has 100 years of providing quality boilers to customers.

FAQs

Can a smart thermostat help you get more from your radiators?

I have been wondering whether we should switch to smart heating to help make more of our central heating.

Martin Garbutt explained to me that, if I do make the swap, it is important to understand how to maximise the system. 'Start by making sure your smart thermostat is properly connected to both your boiler and your Wi-Fi, as this allows you to monitor and control your heating remotely.

'Once connected, set a schedule in the app that reflects your actual routine rather than relying on default settings; this will help the built-in sensors and algorithms accurately decide when to turn the heating off or maintain your chosen comfort level,' continues Martin. 'From there, give the thermostat time to learn your habits. Many smart thermostats include learning features such as when you usually wake up, go out, or come home, and will start adjusting the temperature automatically to match.'

Radiators stopped working altogether? Don't panic, there is often a simple fix that could get them up and running again. Start by checking your boiler pressure – if it's too low your radiators will struggle to heat up properly.