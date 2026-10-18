What is the ideal central heating schedule? This is how I'm planning on setting my heating to turn on and off for maximum benefits

It's that time of year again when many of our thoughts will begin to turn, however reluctantly, towards turning the central heating back on after months of enjoying lower energy bills thanks to the glorious summer we've just enjoyed.

I don't know about you, but I have already felt the cold creeping back into my house which, from about now onwards, right up until well into spring, becomes a place where layer-upon-layer of knitwear, hot water bottles and fluffy socks are firm staples.

While I am managing to resist the temptation to turn on the central heating system just yet, it is definitely getting towards that time but, given that my house is really inefficient in terms of retaining heat, I'm really keen that when I do flip the switch I get the most out of the my system. I admit that I am totally clueless about how many hours the heating should be on as well as a sensible schedule for me, so asked the experts for their advice to make sure my home is toasty and warm all winter long.

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Is there such a thing as a perfect central heating schedule?

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

While I love the idea of there being a 'perfect central heating schedule' that I can simply set up and press go, I am dubious whether this really exists.

While many people will follow a similar pattern of scheduling the heating to come on for a couple of hours in the morning, maybe an hour or so at lunch and a couple of hours in the evening, this might not be ideal for everyone.

Patrick Garner, a Gas Safe registered engineer at Heatable, told me that, in reality, what is 'perfect' for one household will be all wrong for another. 'There isn’t one perfect heating schedule because every house is different.'

Martin Garbutt, head of technical governance at home services platform Ding, agrees that there is not a one-size-fits all schedule to keep a house warm in winter here. 'There’s no universal perfect schedule for heating your home. It depends on both your home and your habits. Finding yours will probably take a bit of trial and observation rather than following a generic rule.'

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Patrick Garner Social Links Navigation Gas Safe certified engineer Patrick is a seasoned Gas Safe certified engineer and the dedicated leader of the heating system installations team at Heatable, with extensive experience in boilers, heat pumps, and home energy solutions.

Martin Garbutt Social Links Navigation Head of Technical Governance, Ding Martin has more than 30 years' experience in the gas industry. He worked for the gas regulator, CORGI, before moving into the private sector in 2009 to oversee gas compliance matters on the Government’s flagship energy scheme, Warm Front. He's recognised in the gas industry with an Incorporated Engineer status and he's currently a member of the Gas Utilisation Committee with the Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers (IGEM).

How do you find the best schedule for your home?

An ideal heating schedule for someone who works from home will be entirely different to someone who works in an office (Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Bolton)

It seems clear then that what's needed is a tailored approach – but just where do you start when setting up the best heating schedule for your home?

Tom Houlker, director of Houlkair, suggests beginning by assessing at your daily routines. 'Build the heating schedule around when you use each room, and allow enough time for it to feel comfortable when you come home.'

Martyn Fowler, founder of Elite Renewables, has some more advice on this, particularly if, like me, you work from home. 'I’d start by looking at how you actually use the house and how quickly it cools down. If you work from home, you probably don’t need the heating running at the same temperature all day. I’d get the house comfortable for when you start work, then try dropping the thermostat slightly during the day and see how the house responds.

'Older, draughtier homes can lose heat quite quickly, so this can take a bit of trial and error,' continues Martyn. 'If the temperature falls rapidly and the boiler then has to work hard to get the house comfortable again, I’d adjust the timings rather than sticking rigidly to a schedule someone has recommended online.'

I'm definitely going to follow this advice, and use a bit of trial and error to determine the right schedule for my home. To start with, this is what I'm planning:

5.30-9am : We get up pretty early due my son's school being far away so we need the heating to already have kicked into action when we wake up at 6am.

: We get up pretty early due my son's school being far away so we need the heating to already have kicked into action when we wake up at 6am. 12-2pm : As I work from home, I need some heat throughout the day, and it is at about midday that the heat from the morning seems to wear off.

: As I work from home, I need some heat throughout the day, and it is at about midday that the heat from the morning seems to wear off. 5-8pm: As the kids get home from school, we need the house to be warm and cosy – but I like it to be a bit cooler once we all head to bed later on so this is a good time for it to go off. Also, when winter really hits, we like to light the log burner and open fire and they kind of take over on the ground floor.

Tom Houlker says that the size of the space you are heating will also play a part. 'Every room will take a different time to heat up, depending on its size, windows and external walls. Don’t assume it will take the same 30 minutes it always does throughout winter either. Check the forecast and allow extra time on colder days, using your own observations to adjust the schedule. There’s no reliable rule that says each degree colder requires another five minutes of heating.'

Martyn Fowler Social Links Navigation Founder of Elite Renewables Founder of Elite Renewables, Martyn Fowler is one of the UK's leading renewable technology experts, working with heat pumps for the last 2 decades. His passion for decarbonisation matched with a deep technical experience of the technology make him one of the industry's go-to experts for all things renewable.

Tom Houlker Social Links Navigation Director of Houlkair Tom Houlker is the Director of Houlkair, heating and cooling specialists, based in Manchester. Tom has over a decade of experience working in the HVAC industry and has risen from a building services engineer to the director of his own air conditioning company. He is an expert in air conditioning, cooling, and heating, and can provide expert commentary on all aspects of the industry, having worked at each level. Houlkair is a CHAS-accredited contractor and has a REFCOM F-Gas Certification.

What is the most efficient way to use central heating?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

Understanding the most efficient way to use your central heating will be key to establishing the right heating schedule for your home.

Energy prices are once again on the rise, with Ofgem confirming that from 1 October to 31 December 2026, the energy price cap will increase by 4% to £1,725 per year for a typical use household.

We have an electric boiler and, with electricity prices considerably higher than gas, I am keen to know the most efficient way to heat a house and get the most from my heating system once I do cave and turn it on.

Ant Langston, marketing manager at HeatandPlumb.com, had some really interesting advice for me, particularly given the age of my house. I never realised that it can actually be cheaper to leave the heating on all day. 'We find the most energy efficient way to heat your home, especially in older properties, is to use the central heating only when needed, but set a minimum temperature so the room does not go completely cold. Allowing a room to go completely cold, only to reheat it again is a very expensive game to play. For older, draughty homes, never turn the heating off completely as this risks frozen pipes.'

Martyn Fowler agrees that low and steady is a good approach to take towards heating. 'The biggest thing is to avoid heating an empty house, but I also wouldn’t keep turning the heating from very hot to completely off throughout the day. For someone working from home, I’d usually aim for a comfortable temperature during the hours they’re actually using the house, then set it back when they go out or go to bed.

'And don’t set the thermostat to 25°C because you want the house to warm up faster,' adds Martyn. 'It doesn’t work like an accelerator. You’re just telling the heating to keep going until the house reaches a much higher temperature.'

Ant Langston Social Links Navigation Marketing manager of HeatandPlumb.com Ant Langston is marketing manager of HeatandPlumb.com. Ant has a decade's worth of experience at in the bathroom, heating and bathroom furniture industry at HeatandPlumb.com, where he has authored hundreds of guides on interior design and technical plumbing

Is it complicated to set up a heating schedule?

I have to admit that, in the past, I have ignored many energy saving tips and done the complete opposite of what the experts I spoke to suggested, simply turning the heating on and off as needed – largely due to being too lazy to take the time to set up a proper schedule.

According to Martyn Fowler, programming my system needn't cause me any headaches. 'It doesn’t have to be very complicated. Start with your normal routine. So when you get up, when you start work, when you finish and when you go to bed. Set the heating around those times and then adjust it over a week or so.

'I’d change one thing at a time,' continues Martyn. 'If the house is cold at 8am, bring the heating on a little earlier. If it’s staying warm for hours after you go to bed, you can probably switch it off earlier. You’re basically learning how your house behaves rather than trying to find a magic set of times.'

You should be able to find the instruction manual for your programmer or room thermostat online, which will talk you through how to do it.

Is smart heating better than traditional systems?

(Image credit: Wunda)

We're planning on starting work on another extension and remodel next year at some point and, as part of that, we'll be moving the boiler and upgrading the heating. I was interested to know whether the experts thought I should invest in a smart heating system at the same time.

'A normal programmable thermostat can do the basic job perfectly well,' picks up Martyn Fowler. 'That said, smart controls are useful because they make it easier to adjust things. If you finish work early or go out for the afternoon, you’re less likely to leave the heating running.'

Tom Houlker agrees that smart controls are useful for those with less predictable routines. 'A conventional timer and thermostat will work well if you have a consistent schedule. Smart controls are useful when plans change. Delaying heating using your phone is very helpful for this, therefore opting for a smart system can save you money in the long run.'

Martyn Fowler did point out to me, however, that while a smart system should be something to consider, I would be wise to use it alongside some other old house upgrades, including addressing heat loss. 'Smart controls will only get you so far. If you can feel cold air coming around the windows and doors or the house loses its warmth almost immediately after the heating switches off, I’d deal with those problems first. A heating schedule can reduce waste but it can’t stop heat escaping.'

This Draught Excluder Tape for Doors and Windows from Amazon has been a real game changer in terms of how warm my living room feels.

tado° Wireless Smart Thermostat X (2nd gen) – Starter Kit £169.99 at Amazon This kit includes a programmer that connects directly to your boiler or heat pump and, if you have a hot water cylinder, can also control that. Using the tado° app, you can adjust you heating from wherever you might be – plus it is simple to set up personalised schedules.

FAQs

Is it expensive to switch to smart heating controls?

I am seriously considering smart heating when we carry out work to our house next year but, given how over-budget our past projects have gone, I am keen to keep an eye on our renovation and extension costs this time. Is going high-tech with my heating a wise investment?

'The extra costs involved on the initial purchase will take a while to 'pay back' on the added savings,' advises Ant Langston. 'As good as these smart devices are, there are a few niggles which could affect how you use it.



'The main thought for me would be WiFi signal in older homes,' adds Ant. 'This can be troublesome due to the thicker walls so a hub losing a connection could mean a schedule doesn't run, or you cannot access it from where you are.



'Ongoing costs beyond the initial set up can also be a factor, such as subscriptions or or more advanced features like geo-fencing being paywalled,' adds Ant.

Alongside addressing my central heating schedule, I'll also be adding in a few upgrades to make my old house feel warmer this winter without relying solely on the heating system. The draught-proofing could still be improved upon and a couple of sets of thermal curtains are high on my wish-list.