Thought the arrival of spring meant you could forget about your boiler for a bit? Me too — but the experts told me that now is actually the ideal time to give it some TLC

Of all the things I'm thinking about when spring comes around, my heating system is not usually one of them. But it turns out this might be a mistake. According to the experts I spoke to, now is actually one of the best times to service your boiler.

If you have looked into how often a boiler should be serviced and were planning on waiting until winter rolls around again to get yours checked over, it might be time to think again.

'If you wait until the middle of winter to call for help, your boiler could break down when you need it the most,' points out Gordon Chalk, MD at Next Level Underfloor Heating and Screed Solutions. 'Waiting until winter can also mean longer wait times for experts and possibly higher emergency call-out fees.'

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Why is now a good time to get your boiler serviced?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the general advice surrounding the best time to service a boiler tends to be to aim for early autumn when you begin to think about turning on your heating system, just before cold weather hits, right now is also perfect – as Michael Zohouri, founder of Pyramid Eco, explains.

'Now is one of the best times to do it. Once we move out of the peak winter season, heating engineers tend to be less stretched,' Michael explains. 'In the middle of winter, most call-outs are emergencies – breakdowns, no heating, no hot water. That means servicing often gets pushed back or booked weeks ahead.

'Getting it done in late winter or early spring means you’re ahead of the rush,' continues Michael. 'You’ve probably been using the boiler heavily, so it’s a good point to check for wear and tear. And you’re not panicking because the house is freezing.'

'Now might feel like an unusual time to think about boiler servicing – there is a common misconception that autumn is the sweet spot for getting your boiler serviced,' picks up Ant Langston, marketing manager at HeatandPlumb.com. 'But it is this final cold stretch when problems often surface.'

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Michael Zohouri Social Links Navigation Founder of Pyramid Eco Michael Zohouri is the founder of Pyramid Eco, a company dedicated to renewable energy and energy efficiency. He has extensive experience designing and installing heat pumps, improving ventilation, and upgrading insulation to make homes more efficient, comfortable, and sustainable.

Ant Langston Social Links Navigation Marketing manager at HeatandPlumb.com Ant Langston is marketing manager of HeatandPlumb.com. Ant has a decade's worth of experience at in the bathroom, heating and bathroom furniture industry at HeatandPlumb.com, where he has authored hundreds of guides on interior design and technical plumbing

Do you have to get your boiler serviced?

Getting your boiler serviced regularly is the best way to ensure your boiler is running efficiently – but is it a legal requirement?

'There is no law in the UK that says homeowners have to have their boiler serviced once a year, but it is highly recommended and, in many cases, to keep your guarantee current, most boiler manufacturers say that you need to have it serviced annually,' explains Gordon Chalk. 'Without yearly maintenance from a trained expert, some problems might not be covered, leaving you with big costs. It's not just about the law and guarantees; it's also about safety and efficiency. This is something we always stress to our clients, because a broken boiler can cause serious problems.'

That said, there are some instances where boiler servicing becomes a legal requirement, as Michael Zohouri points out. 'Legally, if you’re a landlord, an annual Gas Safety Certificate is required.'

Gordon Chalk Social Links Navigation MD at Next Level Underfloor Heating and Screed Solutions Along with Alan Houghton, Gordon is managing director at Next Level Underfloor Heating and Screed Solutions LTD where he helps property owners get warmer and more comfortable with underfloor heating and proper floor screed.

What can happen if you put off getting your boiler serviced?

(Image credit: Future/Colin Poole)

There are a whole host of reasons why having your boiler serviced annually should be at the top of your home maintenance to-do list – particularly if you don't want to be having to replace a boiler any time soon.

'In my experience, small issues turn into expensive ones when boilers aren’t serviced regularly,' warns Michael Zohouri. 'Things like debris build-up, worn seals, or pressure issues are usually picked up during a service. I’ve seen boilers running at lower efficiency simply because they’re clogged internally or not burning fuel cleanly. That means higher gas bills. In worst-case scenarios, poor maintenance can lead to carbon monoxide risks.'

'A boiler that hasn't been serviced can become less effective over time. Parts can get stuck, rust, or wear out, which makes the boiler work harder and use more fuel to heat the same amount of space,' picks up Gordon Chalk. 'This directly leads to higher energy bills, which cancels out any energy-saving benefits of a well-insulated home or a UFH system that works well.'

'Getting an annual boiler service will also ensure you are protected against carbon monoxide poisoning so it is crucial that you book this in each year ahead of time,' adds Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General. 'I also strongly advise getting a carbon monoxide detector if you do not have one already. Faulty boiler systems can leak carbon monoxide gas into your home, but without any colour, smell or taste, you need a detector to warn you of its presence to stay safe. They typically last five years before they need to be replaced.'

Ian Palmer Smith Social Links Navigation Appliance repair expert at Domestic & General Ian Palmer-Smith is a supplier and heating service director at Domestic & General and a domestic appliance service and repair expert with over 35 years of professional experience.

Twin Pack Kidde 5CO Battery Powered Carbon Monoxide Alarm and Detector £25.50 at Amazon This twin-pack of carbon monoxide alarms comes with a reassuring 7-year guarantee and is triggered by just 50ppm of CO in the air. It also emits a loud 85db piercing alarm to alert homeowners should CO be detected – plus it comes complete with batteries and can be wall- or surface-mounted.

FAQs

How much does a boiler service cost?

Clearly then, getting an annual boiler service is hugely important, so it makes sense to budget for this ahead of time – but how much is a boiler service?

'Anywhere between £80 and £120 for a standard service, depending on your area and the boiler type,' says Michael Zohouri. 'Some companies offer service plans that spread the cost monthly. Compared to the price of a replacement boiler, it’s a small investment.'

'During a boiler service, engineers will identify any potential issues before they develop into serious problems,' adds Ian Palmer-Smith. 'Spotting a problem early on will help to extend the lifespan of your appliance. A new boiler can cost up to £5,000 including installation so it is well worth servicing annually through boiler cover to prevent you needing to replace prematurely.”

Who should you get to service your boiler?

It is really important that your boiler is serviced by someone with the right qualifications. Not only will they be able to identify signs that your boiler is about to stop working, but is actually illegal for unregistered engineers to carry out the job.

'It must be a Gas Safe Registered engineer. You can check the Gas Safe Register online to confirm credentials,' says Michael Zohouri. 'Ideally, choose someone experienced with your specific boiler brand. A good engineer will check combustion, clean key components, test safety devices, inspect seals and make sure everything is running efficiently. It keeps your boiler reliable and safe. It’s one of those jobs that doesn’t feel urgent until the heating stops working. Better to stay ahead of it.'

'If you buy an oil heater, make sure it is registered with OFTEC,' adds Gordon Chalk. 'Not only is hiring someone who isn't trained dangerous, it's also against the law, and it could mean that your boiler's guarantee and your home insurance are voided.'

There are several things that can go wrong with a boiler, but having yours serviced regularly should mean you never have to deal with them. If your radiators are not heating up, low boiler pressure could be just one reason.