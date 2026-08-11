Octopus Energy is urging customers to avoid using electricity during the solar eclipse – what you need to know

Customers of Octopus Energy will be rewarded with free electricity if they cut down their energy usage during the upcoming solar eclipse.

On Wednesday 12 August, people across the UK will see an almost total eclipse for the first time this century. But this historical event is also a prime opportunity to save energy and money at home.

If you’re looking to save on your energy bills , Octopus Energy is asking customers to cut back on electricity between 6 pm and 8 pm – when the eclipse is at its darkest and earn free electricity the following weekend. Here’s how it works.

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What is Octopus Energy's Eclipse Power Down Sessions?

During the eclipse, the moon will cover part of the sun and will temporarily wipe out a portion of the nation’s solar energy generation. With the eclipse predicted to begin around 6 pm (the exact time depends on where you are in the country), Octopus says this is when energy demand peaks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, instead of sticking a wash on, switching on the TV or even the kettle when you get home from work on Wednesday, Octopus customers should avoid using electrical appliances during the 6 pm to 8 pm window. Instead, why not go see the eclipse? Using a pair of solar glasses, of course.

The idea is that by using less electricity, customers can help take the strain off The National Grid. In return, Octopus is offering a free hour of electricity the following Sunday when demand is less. The company will monitor your usage via your smart meter, and if you’ve used less electricity than you normally would, you’ll unlock your free hour.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Davit Parmiter)

To take part in Octopus Energy Eclipse Power Down Sessions should sign up online via their rewards sign-up portal .

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‘Many of us will be looking up at the sky on Wednesday evening to experience this once-in-a-generation event. But as the Sun disappears, so will some of Britain’s solar generation, just as demand peaks,’ commented Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Customer Officer at Octopus Energy .

‘By shifting everyday tasks like the washing machine or dishwasher until later, households can help reduce the need for gas power stations - and earn rewards for doing their bit.’