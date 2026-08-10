Celebrities and influencers are ditching the classic ice bucket for this chic alternative – how to style the must-have hosting accessory of the summer

As a homes journalist, I spend more time than I'd like to admit snooping around Instagram to see what stylish people and celebrities are putting in their homes. And this summer it seems rattan ice buckets are having their moment.

Given all the hot weather and bright sunshine we’ve had this summer, I can’t say I’m surprised that rattan ice buckets are emerging as a breakout home decor trend . Now more than ever, a stylish ice bucket has become a hosting essential for garden soirées and BBQs.

With beachy, coastal garden ideas making a huge comeback this summer, as well as Mediterranean styles influencing our interiors, it’s only natural that rattan would experience a boom, too. It’s a laid-back, boho style that can still look refined and polished when needed, and manifested into an ice bucket, it’s the must-have hosting accessory of summer.

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I’ve been seeing the White Company Rattan Ice Bucket with Tongs (which sadly is currently sold out) all over Instagram this summer, on the set of Holly Willoughby’s new YouTube show Together, to the kitchen of celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna.

Rattan is a material that I associate solely with summer. From the best rattan garden furniture to the fact that rattan plant pots have been a breakout trend this summer, this material has a seaside aesthetic, which is perfect for creating a holiday home at home.

Extended into accessories such as ice buckets, rattan looks more refined and considered. Not to mention that rattan ice buckets tend to come with an expensive price tag, making it a bit of a status symbol on your bar cart. However, there are currently lots of rattan ice buckets on sale on second-hand websites, if you want to get the look on a lower budget.

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'I'm always all for elevating even the simplest and most utilitarian pieces in one's home and making your space look more stylish and considered that way. And that's exactly what opting for a rattan ice bucket is great for. Plus, it's a great nod to coastal and Mediterranean styles, bringing a beachy vibe to any outdoor space - and who can say no to that?!' comments Sara Hesikova, Room Decor Editor for Ideal Home.

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So, I’ve rounded up the prettiest rattan ice buckets I could find, including a couple of budget options, too.

‘I actually think a woven ice bucket has more longevity than a lot of obviously seasonal tableware because rattan itself isn't tied to one particular trend. I’d style it quite casually and put it alongside simple glassware, linen napkins and plain ceramic plates, then let the texture of the ice bucket do some of the work,’ says Blanca Sanchez, director of Halo Design Interiors .

‘I also wouldn’t limit it to outdoor entertaining. A woven ice bucket can look great on a kitchen island or dining table when you’re having people over indoors, particularly if you’ve got other natural materials in the room. Just don't overdo the rattan. One or two woven pieces are enough to create a relaxed summer feeling without making the room look like a themed beach house.’

A rattan ice bucket is a simple yet undoubtedly effective way to elevate your home bar. It may be a breakout trend this year, but it certainly has potential as a timeless hosting accessory.