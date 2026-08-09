I thought this childish furniture design was banished to the nineties – Habitat’s just proven me wrong with their sleek, grown-up alternative

If you were under the assumption that bean bags are just for children, you’d be wrong. And if you don’t believe me, let Habitat’s new Estelle Quilted Bean Bag (£120) convince you.

Last summer, I predicted that this living room seating idea would be one of the nineties trends having a comeback this year. And while I was right, I hadn’t quite anticipated that bean bags would have such a sleek, grown-up update.

As a home decor trend in 2026, Habitat’s Estelle bean bag is the perfect balance of cosy and sculptural design. It retains the original playfulness of a bean bag, whilst presenting itself as a serious seating idea.

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Are bean bags cool again?

When I first saw the Habitat Estelle Quilted Bean Bag, it reminded me of Urban Outfitters’ Reema Velvet Two-Seater Floor Cushion (was £299, now £224) but at a more affordable price point. Like the Reema, Habitat’s version is large enough for you to stretch out and its low-slung shape is perfect for relaxation.

It’s said to be both light and durable, perfect for everyday use in a reading nook, bedroom or living room. And its gorgeous rust, velvet colourway gives it a seventies, retro look, which, as we know, has been a big trend this year. And it got me thinking: Are bean bags having a revival? And has Habitat just made them look grown-up and cool?

(Image credit: Habitat)

‘This particular design taps beautifully into the 1970s revival we're seeing across interiors this year. It offers a more affordable way to capture the relaxed aesthetic of the iconic Ligne Roset Togo chair, which remains one of the most recognisable pieces of furniture design. It's an easy way to introduce a touch of that laid-back seventies influence without the designer price tag,’ commented Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

As Habitat shows, bean bags can attain an almost designer look when done right and remain a comfy piece of furniture. But it is the makeover of the bean bag's image that has allowed it to break free from the shackles of playroom ideas .

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‘I think bean bags have shaken off their ‘just for kids’ reputation. The newer designs we're seeing are much more considered, with quality fabrics, soft shapes and neutral colours that fit naturally into adult spaces. They're no longer something you'd hide away in a playroom. In the right setting, they can look just as stylish as an accent chair,’ adds Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys .

‘Comfort is a huge priority in interiors right now, which is why I think bean bags are making a comeback. People want homes that feel relaxed and easy to live in, and furniture that helps create that laid-back atmosphere is naturally becoming more popular. They're a great example of how practical pieces can still feel design-led.’

How to style a bean bag

home decor trends effectively. For Victoria, this is all about leaning into the cosy connotations of a bean bag.

(Image credit: Habitat)

‘When styling a bean bag, I'd lean into that cosy, relaxed feel. Place it in a reading corner with a floor lamp and side table, or use it to soften a living room seating arrangement. Keeping it in a fabric and colour that complements the rest of the room helps it feel intentional, rather than looking like an extra seat that's been added at the last minute,’ she says.

Natalie agrees, stating it’s best placed in a cosy corner near a record player or bookshelf. She even recommends pairing the rust colourway with teal for a playful yet stylish colour clash. And after spotting this stunning teal-patterned cushion at OKA (£65) , I’m inclined to agree. And for the Habitat bean bag specifically, Natalie says it has staying power.

‘While it's clearly influenced by current trends, its simple, sculptural shape gives it versatility beyond the latest fashion. Whether it becomes a long-term classic may depend on how Habitat develops the collection, particularly if they expand the range of colours and fabrics to suit changing interior trends,’ she says.

‘For anyone wanting to embrace the current seventies aesthetic without making a significant investment, it's a stylish and accessible option that brings both comfort and character into the home.’

Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion Indoor Outdoor Bean Bag With Handle - Lionel Was £45, now £40.50 at Argos Who said bean bags have to stay inside. This leopard number is stylish alternative to traditional garden seating. Habitat Habitat Estelle Quilted Bean Bag - Green £120 at Argos The Habitat Estelle Quilted Bean Bag also comes in a stunning olive green colourway. Kaikoo Kaikoo Sumo Tripod Chair - Green Stripes £75 at Argos I love the trendy and bold green stripe of this single seat bean bag.

Have you been won over by bean bags? I know I have...