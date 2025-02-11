Home maintenance jobs to do in February — 9 tasks you need to complete before the end of the month to get your home ready for spring

Whether you rent or own your home, this month is the perfect time to dust off your DIY clothes, grab a pen and paper, and tick off the home maintenance jobs to do in February. After all, when the weather is cold, wet, and miserable, you might as well make the most of being inside.

Yes, while there are some jobs to do in the garden in February, it’s fair to say that it’s better to focus on the inside of your home instead of the outside in February. Not only that, but some tasks are incredibly well-suited to this time of year, with many DIY experts stating that they’re best done this month to support a healthy, happy, and well-maintained home.

But you'll be happy to know that you don’t have to spend a huge amount of time - or money - on these DIY home repairs. Many of the February maintenance jobs can be completed in just a few hours, so you’ll be able to hunker down and binge-watch your favourite TV show again in no time.

1. Clear your gutters

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Although February is generally a warmer winter month, it’s often quite wet. And with April showers on the way, it’s well worth cleaning your gutters in February to prevent any unwelcome surprises when the rain comes. After all, the cost to replace gutters can be expensive - and clogged gutters can lead to leaks and even structural damage if you’re not careful.

Investing in gutter guards - like this Hedgehog Gutter Brush Guard System from Amazon - when you’ve cleared them can help them stay clean, too. And you may find that you’ll have to clean your windows less with these installed.

This is echoed by Natalie Mitchell, property expert at HomeHow.co.uk, who says, ‘Windy and stormy weather can also increase the amount of debris that ends up in your gutters and can leave your windows looking pretty grubby.’

2. Freshen up your walls

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Did you know that February is the perfect time to paint your home? As Glen Peskett, home and DIY expert and the owner of Saxton Blades, explains, ‘February’s lower humidity levels mean paint dries evenly, reducing the risk of streaks or bubbling.’ So, now is the perfect time to bring your paint ideas to life.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But if the idea of spending a whole weekend painting doesn’t fill you with joy, Emma Bestley, Co-founder & Creative Director of YesColours, suggests another alternative. She says, ‘A fresh splash of paint can be a quick and cost-effective way to transform a room - and it needn’t take hours and hours.’

‘Consider where you can inject colour and personality without too much fuss. One way is to mask out an area around your window and door reveal in a contrasting shade for a playful and unexpected burst of colour,’ she adds. ‘Another option is colour blocking - a clever way to zone a space, which is especially important now that so many of us are working from home. Consider adding a little extra flair to your work space with a painted arch, circle or organic shape in your favourite colour.’

Of course, the world is your oyster when it comes to painting, but if you need some inspiration, the best paint trends of 2025 could point you in a direction you hadn’t considered before. Just make sure you clean your walls before painting using a cleaner like this Volden Concentrated Liquid concentrate Sugar Soap from B&Q.

3. Clear out your storage spaces

(Image credit: Future PLC/Andrew Woods)

A new year brings a new chance to declutter your home, but most people forget to declutter their storage spaces - like their lofts, garages and sheds. In fact, many people actually use these areas to store the clutter they’ve cleared from the main rooms in their house. And if you’ve done the same, February is your chance to change that.

Gareth Lloyd Jones, waste management expert and Managing Director of HIPPO, says, ‘February is a great chance to clear out general household waste - like waste in the shed and garage - before the weather warms up and you can put those spaces to good use earlier in spring once the clocks have changed having already cleaned them out.’

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to organise a shed - and it’s even easier to declutter a garage as a lot of items simply need proper storage and organisation. So, you might want to stock up on some Argos Home Curve 3 x 65L Plastic Boxes with Lids from Argos to make the process as seamless as possible.

4. Check your roof

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Winter can be tough on homes, and the barrage of cold temperatures mixed with rain, wind, snow and ice can be especially tough on your roof. That’s why one of the best home maintenance jobs to do in February is to maintain your roof and check for any signs of damage.

The best case scenario is that this takes you just 15 minutes, and you can move on to the next task. Worst case scenario? Well, you may need to replace your roof - but this is very much the worst of the worst-case scenario.

Natalie says you should keep an eye out for ‘all sorts of damage to roofs, including slipped and missing tiles. Getting your roof inspected now will help you spot problems early before leaks start causing damage inside the home.’

And if you’re not quite sure what you’re looking for, or you can’t easily inspect your roof from the ground (and you’re not willing to go up on a ladder), it’s best to call in a professional to do it for you.

5. Give your floors some TLC

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fizser)

When was the last time you really gave your floors the attention they deserve? Although you may use one of the best vacuum cleaners on a regular basis, it’s still a good idea to give them a deep-clean and some extra TLC every now and then.

Natalie Mudd, Co-Founder & Creative Director of Knot & Grain agrees. She says, ‘February is a great time to schedule a professional deep clean or resealing to maintain the quality and appearance of your floors.’

Of course, what you do depends on the type of flooring you have, but now is the opportune time use a steam cleaner on your carpets (our top choice is the Vax Steam Fresh Total Home from Argos) or add a layer of protection to your wooden floors. After all, you should be doing this every other year, anyway.

Plus, it will also give your home a little aesthetic boost. Natalie says, ‘Contrary to some common flooring myths, engineered wood floors can be sanded down and retreated by applying a new protective finish. This will bring the floor back to its former splendour once it starts to look tired.’

6. Tackle condensation

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

While it may seem like the task of getting rid of damp and condensation is never-ending, you may find that it’s particularly bad in February when your cold window panes mingle with the warm air inside your home.

That’s why Gill Baker, Head of Décor at B&Q, urges everyone to tackle condensation in February. She says, ‘While the temperatures outside remain cold, many households may experience condensations on their windows, especially when drying clothes indoors. The build-up of water droplets and moisture on the pane of a window is due to the temperature difference between the frosty outside and the warm and cosy indoors.’

She adds, ‘It’s important to keep on top of the additional moisture by regularly wiping it down with a microfibre cloth or removing it with a specialised window vacuum. If it’s left for too long, it can damage the structure of the window and lead to mould and mildew, which can create health issues. For best results, use a dehumidifier.’

Our top picks will always be the MeacoDry Arete Two Dehumidifier and Air Purifier from Argos (which is currently sitting atop our best dehumidifier guide) and the Kärcher WV 1 Cordless Window Vacuum from B&Q, which - at the last count - almost every member of the Ideal Home team has.

7. Dust forgotten areas

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

There’s no escaping dust, even in February. And while you may already know the basics of how to get rid of dust in your home, there are many places that slip through the net. This is extremely common in the bedroom, and some of the most commonly missed areas when cleaning the bedroom are the tops of wardrobes, inside a bedside table drawer, and lamp shades and lamp fixtures.

So, why not use February as your chance to tick these forgotten tasks off your to-do list? Eddy Langford, stylist at interiors brand Corston Architectural Detail, is particularly fond of dusting these light fixtures to give your home a February refresh.

He says, ‘Regularly removing dust helps improve light diffusion and keeps your home feeling fresh. Use a microfibre cloth or duster to gently clean both fabric and glass shades. By prioritising this simple task, you can extend the life of your light fittings too. ‘

Just remember that sometimes wet dusting is better than dry dusting, depending on what you’re trying to dust. So, make sure you’re using the right product - like the viral Scrub Daddy Damp Duster from Amazon.

8. Seal up the draughts

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Another handy task to tick off your February to-do list is walking around your house and checking for draughts. This month is the perfect time to do this, as February is often very cold and windy. As a result, warm air from your house will leak out, and cold air from outside your house will squeeze in.

But if you want to save energy and ensure that you’re only heating what needs to be heated, you need to know how to draught-proof your home.

Chris Houghton, Home Expert at HomeServe, advises, ‘You want to make sure no cold air is coming into your house, so inspect your doors and windows to check for any air getting through causing a draught. If you see or feel any gaps, seal them up with self-adhesive strips or use a draught excluder. It’s an easy fix that will make a big difference to how warm your home stays and avoid heat loss.’

In fact, Ideal Home’s Managing Editor, Thea Babington-Stitt, swears by this Weather Stripping Tape from Amazon to tackle the draughts in her single-glazed Victorian flat. But it’s also perfect if you want to draught-proof a front door.

9. Check your pipes

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

You probably winterised your outdoor tap before it got really cold, but it’s a good idea to focus on the other pipes on and around your property in February, too.

This is echoed by Chris, who says, ‘February can bring some pretty chilly days, which means your pipes are at risk of freezing and bursting. Pipe-related issues were the number one reason for a call out for HomeServe Experts in February 2023 and 2024.’

So, he suggests, ‘Check for any exposed pipes, particularly in unheated areas like your attic or exterior walls. We recommend that you insulate your pipes with pipe lagging, which is cheap to buy from most DIY stores and easy to fit yourself. If you're planning a winter sun getaway, just in case there is bad weather at home, make sure to leave the heating on low to keep pipes frost-free and prevent cracks.’

In fact, pipe lagging is so cheap you can buy this Climaflex Polyethylene Foam Pipe Lagging from B&Q for just £1.79. Just be careful of the areas of the home that you should never insulate, as you don’t want to be caught out.

FAQs

What counts as household maintenance?

Household maintenance revolves around the general upkeep of your home, ensuring that every single aspect of your home - from the main structure to the smaller details and even the appliances and decor - is running and performing as it should.

To complete general household maintenance, you may have to tick some DIY repair jobs off your to-do list, clean your home regularly, or just check areas of your home regularly.

Is cleaning included in maintenance?

Yes, cleaning your home is certainly part and parcel of maintaining your home, and failing to clean it regularly can lead to all sorts of problems, such as leaks, damp build-up, stains, and so much more.

But while some larger home maintenance jobs only need to be completed every few months - or even every few years - cleaning should be done on a daily and weekly basis.

So, will you be adding these home maintenance jobs for February to your to-do list? Or do you have some other jobs in mind for this month? Let us know in the comments!