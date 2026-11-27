Drying clothes in winter is no easy feat, especially if you live in a damp-prone home. Fortunately, there's a winning combination that can help.

Once you know how to use a dehumidifier and heated airer together, you can take the headache out of cold-weather laundry. Pairing one of the best dehumidifiers with one of the best heated clothes airers will speed up drying times and allow you to enjoy fresh-smelling laundry in a matter of hours.

You might have heard of the benefits of heated airers vs dehumidifiers, and already made up your mind on which one is better for drying clothes. But dehumidifiers are a seriously underrated tool for drying laundry, especially when it comes to models like the SmartAir Dry Zone Dehumidifier, which is our top pick for this purpose.

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To help you get the most out of this combo, I asked the experts how to use a dehumidifier and heated airer together to dry clothes quickly. Their advice will make winter laundry feel like a breeze.

Why does pairing a dehumidifier and a heated airer together work so well?

Instead of using one or the other to dry clothes, you get the best results when you use a dehumidifier and heated airer together, says Chris Michael, co-founder of Meaco.

'Heated airers tend to be guilty of uneven drying because they dry the clothes that are physically touching the airer faster and other parts slower,' he explains. 'The best way to speed up drying time is to pair a dehumidifier that blows the dry air across the clothes.'

Chris Michael Social Links Navigation Meaco Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Chris has been advising on humidity solutions and dehumidifiers since 1991 and is well known within the dehumidifier industry across the world as a lead on innovation and sustainability.

To get the clothes fully dry, you'd have to use a heated airer for much longer if you were using it on its own. In the same way, a dehumidifier would struggle to dry a full laundry load by itself, because it's built for a different purpose entirely.

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'The heated bars of an airer warm the fabric, helping moisture evaporate from your clothes, and the dehumidifier then removes that moisture from the surrounding air,' summarises Catrin Parry, Buying Lead for Cleaning and Laundry at Lakeland. 'Using them together works brilliantly as it can help laundry dry faster while limiting the build-up of moisture in the room.'

Catrin Parry Social Links Navigation Buying Lead at Lakeland Catrin Parry is a retail industry expert and Buying Lead at Lakeland, where she is responsible for the strategy and sourcing of its Cleaning, Laundry and Home offering. With more than three decades of experience sourcing products for some of the UK’s biggest national retailers, Catrin has a keen eye for clever, practical solutions that make everyday life easier.

Where to set them up for maximum efficiency

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

Knowing the best heated clothes airer tricks is essential for speedy drying in winter, but when it comes to using it alongside a dehumidifier, the key is in the placement.

'Drying laundry is always best done in a small room, because ideally, a dehumidifier has to dry the air before the clothes start to dry,' Chris says.

In their bid to prevent damp in the home, dehumidifiers create warmer, dryer air. They can do this much more efficiently in a smaller room, so that's the best place to start.

If you do need to dry clothes in a large room, check the recommended room size for your dehumidifier. The bigger the max room size, the more capable it will be. The MeacoDry Arete® Two Dehumidifier & Air Purifier, £179.99 at Amazon, comes highly recommended: it has a max room size of 75m² and holds the top spot in our dehumidifer buying guide.

'And always set your dehumidifier up near the airer,' Catrin adds. 'There needs to be enough space around both appliances for air to circulate.'

3 top tips for using them together to speed up drying times

1. Space clothes out on the airer

One of the easiest heated clothes airer mistakes we can make is failing to spread the clothes out sufficiently.

For best results, space out the clothes as much as possible. Aside from improving airflow, it means that the heat from the airer can come into contact with more of the fabric, making the clothes easier to dry.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

2. Use the laundry mode on your dehumidifier (if it has one)

If you're using a dehumidifier alongside a heated airer, you ideally want it to have a laundry mode. This will auto-adjust the settings to maximise drying efficiency, and take the guesswork out of which settings will be best to use.

The SmartAir 20L Dehumidifier, currently on sale for £152.99 at Amazon, is the perfect pick for laundry-drying purposes. During our testing, it dried a full load of washing in just four hours using the smart laundry mode.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Use a heated airer cover

If you were wondering whether you need a cover for your heated airer, the answer is a resounding yes – even when using a dehumidifier alongside. 'We always recommend using the airer’s fitted cover because it helps retain warmth around the clothes and allows them to dry faster,' Catrin explains.

The cover won't effect the dehumidifier's efficiency either, as it's there to make room warmer rather than dry the clothes directly. Our favourite heated airer of all time is the Dry:Soon 3-Tier Heated Airer and Cover Bundle, and it's currently on offer for £164.98 at Lakeland. Or if you're already happy with your heated airer, you can buy a cover separately, like this 3-Tier Heated Airer Cover, £16 at Dunelm.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

How much does it cost to run a dehumidifier and heated airer together?

While you will be running two devices at once, using a dehumidifier and heated airer together doesn't cost a fortune. Individually, the cost of running a dehumidifier and a heated airer is relatively cheap, and as using them together speeds up drying times, it's more cost-efficient overall.

Based on the current October-December 2026 energy price cap (26.32p per kWh), a standard 300W heated airer running alongside a 200W dehumidifier would use around 0.5kWh of electricity per hour, costing around 13p an hour, or 78p for six hours.

Of course, the actual cost will depend on the wattage of your appliances and how long you run them for. You can check the wattage on the manufacturer's label or in the instruction manual, then use the same calculation to work out your own running costs, or use the calculator below.

Mistakes to avoid when using them together

Knowing how to use a dehumidifier and heated airer together means knowing what not to do as well.

'Make sure that the heated airer is set to run for the same duration as the dehumidifier drying cycle,' Chris advises. 'Otherwise, if the airer is on and the dehumidifier isn't, the airer is pushing the moisture out of the clothes and into the room. This can lead to damp, condensation and musty smells.'

'It's also important to avoid overloading the airer, especially with thicker items like towels and jeans,' Catrin adds. 'If you drape them over smaller pieces, the laundry underneath can take longer to dry.'

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to open the windows when running a dehumidifier and airer together either. 'It's better to keep the room’s windows and door closed while both appliances are running,' Chris says. 'This helps the dehumidifier dry the laundry efficiently by limiting the amount of air it needs to treat.'

Knowing how to use a dehumidifier and heated airer together is a real game-changer for drying clothes in winter. Of course, most of us prefer drying clothes outside, but when that's just not possible, the heated airer and dehumidifier combo is the better option. You'll save on running costs compared to using a tumble dryer, too.