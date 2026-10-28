I swear by using this laundry-drying duo every winter – and it's 20% off at Lakeland right now

If there's one thing I've learned about testing heated clothes airers and dehumidifiers, it's that using them together is one of the best ways to dry washing indoors during the colder months.

I'm a big fan of a heated clothes airer, especially at this time of year when getting laundry dry can feel like a never-ending battle. I've also learned that pairing one with a good dehumidifier is a real game changer. Not only does it help speed up drying times, but it also helps remove the excess moisture from the air, which is super important when you're trying to prevent a build-up of condensation indoors, which contributes to damp and mould.

And with Lakeland currently offering 20% off, now is a great time to invest in this laundry-drying dream team. These are the two appliances I'd recommend pairing together.

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I've found out that while heated clothes airers are brilliant at drying washing indoors, they're not always the quickest option on their own. Depending on what you're drying, a load can still take several hours, particularly if you're dealing with thicker items like jeans and towels.

One trick that laundry experts recommend is using a heated clothes airer cover. It helps trap the warmth around your washing rather than letting it escape into the room, which I've found makes a noticeable difference to drying times.

There's another issue with that, though. All that moisture evaporating from your clothes has to go somewhere. That's why the experts I've spoken to recommend ventilation or running a dehumidifier alongside a heated clothes airer.

And it's a combination Lakeland's buying lead and laundry expert, Catrin Parry, recommends too. 'You'll get excess moisture from drying clothes regardless of whether you use a heated or non-heated airer, so any steps you can take to remove it will help take care of your home (and any expense) in the long run.'

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(Image credit: Meaco)

Lakeland's Dry:Soon heated clothes airers have long been favourites at Ideal Home, and the Deluxe 3-tier model is our top buy in our guide. Understandably so, as it's a great option for families.

With 21 metres of drying space, there's plenty of room for family-sized loads without having washing draped over every radiator. I'd also recommend investing in the compatible cover to help trap warmth and speed up drying.

And then to complete the dream team, I'd pair it with Lakeland's 12L large compressor dehumidifier, which is capable of extracting up to 12 litres of moisture per day. It's a better-suited model for regular laundry drying than a mini dehumidifier.

Just make sure you use them both in a smallish room, keeping the doors closed and positioning the dehumidifier nearby with enough space for airflow.

(Image credit: Dry:Soon)

And with 20% off right now, it's a good opportunity to invest in two appliances that can make laundry day a little bit easier!

Shop alternative laundry drying heroes

Beldray Anti-Static Dryer Balls, 2 Pack Reusable £9.99 at Amazon These reusable dryer balls are a really simple way to help speed up drying washing and keep clothes feeling soft. I use these all the time and they work wonders when you need to use the tumble dryer.

While neither appliance is a complete solution to the winter laundry pile, I've found that using them together makes laundry drying really effective. Less time waiting for clothes to dry and less condensation on your windows are a big win in my book!