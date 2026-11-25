Is your laundry basket in the right place? Probably not, as Feng Shui experts have revealed the prime spot to position your hamper, and no, it’s not in your bedroom.

While investing in a pretty laundry basket can make your home look more attractive and organised, experts have revealed that putting it in the wrong spot can mean you’re allowing negative energies to fester for longer.

If you’re looking to improve your home’s Feng Shui and bring balance to your house, something as minor as your laundry basket can have an impact. So, to avoid this bedroom mistake , here’s where to position your laundry basket, according to Feng Shui experts.

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Why should we consider items like laundry baskets when practising Feng Shui?

‘The fibres in our clothing not only collect the physical grime that we collect through the day. They also hold the personal emotions and stress we have been through and absorb the energy of the people we have mixed with, and the places we visited,' says Feng Shui expert Lorraine Lewis , explaining the significance of your laundry basket within the practice of Feng Shui. 'All this comes home with us. Add to that, our bed linens hold the energy and release of our dreams and worries as we sleep.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Blackmore Photography LTD)

Consider what's in your laundry basket when deciding where to place it, not the basket itself. Holding dirty clothes, these hampers are designed to hold waste, which can have a negative impact on a space.

‘Placing it over our gua, or worse, our yau lines, can create a minor negative energy. Like dirty laundry is used as a euphemism for people’s private affairs, having our own laundry here may cause us to experience a more lingering smell in some of our personal business - matters that take longer to resolve,’ explains Charlotte Frejya-Richwoods, co-founder of Rising Dragon Feng Shui .

‘If we have the whole household’s stinky washing here, it can make that a bigger problem as our personal life becomes more complicated, and we may get drawn into others’ affairs by association.’

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Where to position a laundry basket according to Feng Shui

Whether you’re deciding where to position a sofa or even where to position a candle , it can be helpful to think about your home as a living being, aligning some items in accordance with the human body.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

‘In traditional Chinese Feng Shui, each part of the house represents part of the body. For example, the front door of our home is connected to the mouth. The kitchen represents the liver whilst the living room represents the lungs,’ explains Charlotte.

‘Just like the human body, in which some areas are given up to organs of detoxification, some of the house is naturally better suited to dealing with the basic need for cleaning away the mess daily life creates. If debris piles up in the colon, it is a problem, but much less of a problem compared to if it collects on the heart or brain.’

‘The prime things to locate correctly in a home are the bed, the oven and the work desk. A laundry basket is a lower priority since its effect upon our life’s outcomes is smaller. So we can make the decision based upon practicalities of the space whilst trying to observe the natural functions of the house as a body.

‘This means that generally speaking, the bathroom or toilet, which represents the body’s filtration system of the kidneys, is a natural fit. The front room, living or dining room are less favourable choices. The kitchen is acceptable, although less so if you have a combined kitchen and dining room.’

Why should you avoid the bedroom?

While your bathroom or even kitchen are suitable areas for a laundry basket, one place our experts say to avoid is your bedroom.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)

‘The bedroom is a space for rest, rejuvenation, and, when shared with a partner, intimacy. It’s a special, personal room. The quality of the energy here affects sleep, rest, dreams, mindset - and what we bring to the next new day,’ states Lorraine.

‘Dirty laundry carries the dirt and stale energy of our day. This is a toxic brew of physical grime combined with the energy of the places and people we’ve encountered, the incidents we’ve witnessed, the emotions we’ve felt. Personally, I don’t want to hang on to that. So I always, without fail, keep my laundry basket outside the bedroom. (If I’m in a hotel room, I always use the laundry bag provided and put it in the bathroom before going to bed).

‘And I always use a lidded laundry container no matter where I keep it. Old stuck energy then stays in the basket until it’s washed away.’

Charlotte also points out you should never: ‘place it on areas that represent you. It makes the dirty laundry represent your life.’ But while your bathroom is suitable according to Feng Shui, I also argue it makes practical sense.

Every time you strip off for a shower, or get ready for bed in the evening, it makes perfect sense to have your laundry basket within reach. Now, you just need to find the perfect ‘lidded’ version for your home.

If you've been keeping your laundry basket in your bedroom, it's time to move it. You may even notice an improvement to your sleep, dreams and overall energy of your bedroom.