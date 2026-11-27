I don’t know about you, but I always find life a little bleaker when I can’t put my washing outside on the line. Everything takes so much longer to dry, and it’s always hard to find somewhere to put the drying rack without it being in the way. But according to experts, I’ve been putting mine in completely the wrong place for years.

Yes, attempting to dry clothes in winter is one of the many (many) downsides of the colder, wetter months. But while I’ve always popped mine in a handy little spot on my landing so I don’t have to shimmy around it all the time, there’s apparently a big difference between drying laundry in a ‘wet’ room and drying laundry in a ‘dry’ room. And my landing falls into the latter category.

To put it simply: our homes just aren’t equipped to dry laundry in a ‘dry’ room, and in many cases, it’s making already-damp UK homes even more damp. So I asked experts to explain what that really means, and what we should be doing instead.

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Winter laundry drying essentials

Why you should dry laundry in a ‘wet’ room

As Alysia Panther, Head of Design at House Designer , explains, ‘"Wet room" is the term the building regulations use for a kitchen, bathroom or utility room, and under those rules they are the rooms that get an extractor fan. A bedroom or living room has a small trickle vent in the window at most.’

She adds, ‘So when you dry washing in a wet room, you're using the one part of the house that was designed to send damp air outside.’ But when you dry laundry in a dry room, you’re using the part of the house that wasn’t designed with the excess moisture from a load of wet washing in mind.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

When you add this extra moisture to a dry room without the right tools, you then create a breeding ground for condensation and mould as it builds up and settles on surfaces, in corners of the room, and behind your furniture.

In fact, the stats are pretty shocking. Deyan Dimitrov, Laundry expert and CEO of Laundryheap , says, ‘As your clothes dry, they release moisture into the air and risk turning your dry rooms into ‘damp rooms’. Research shows that drying clothes on doors or over warm radiators can raise the moisture levels in homes by 30% . This produces the ideal conditions for black mould.’

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Beyond this serious health concern, raising your home’s internal humidity above safe levels can also negatively affect your home. That's why it's so important to have a hygrometer like this TempPro Small Digital Hygrometer (£8.54 at Amazon) to hand to keep an eye on it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Graeme Shelley, Managing Director at Factory Direct Flooring , explains, ‘From a flooring perspective, rooms with carpet, solid wood or standard laminate - common in spaces like bedrooms and living rooms - aren't the best choice for indoor drying because they don't cope well with prolonged damp.'

'Carpets are prone to mould, and too much moisture exposure can damage real wood and laminate. 'Wet' rooms like kitchens and bathrooms usually have more durable and moisture-resistant floor types by design, whether it's LVT, SPC, vinyl or waterproof laminate,' he adds.

Then, you have to think about the materials and the products you buy when you want to give your home a little spruce-up. After all, chances are you’ll buy different paint and finishes for your ‘dry’ rooms than for your ‘wet room.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Alysia echoes this, saying, ‘In a bathroom I specify tiles and a paint made for steam, so the surfaces can be wiped dry. In a bedroom, I'm choosing matt paint, wallpaper, wool carpet and lined curtains, and every one of those takes in moisture and holds it. Put that excess water into a room full of fabric, and it settles in the coldest places first, which are the windows and the wall behind the wardrobe, where the air can't move.’

Yet, when you isolate this moisture to a room that is better equipped with an extractor fan and waterproof surfaces (i.e a ‘wet’ room), it’s then much easier to manage - and your chances of this moisture escaping your home increase. Especially if you add a dehumidifier into the mix, too.

However, this does come with some caveats. And while bathrooms are typically best equipped to handle large amounts of excess moisture, it’s generally not advised to use a dehumidifier in a bathroom because of safety concerns. It’s much safer to use a dehumidifier to dry clothes in a utility room or kitchen instead.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Of course, to speed up the process, you can also combine the best heated airers with a dehumidifier. These winter laundry must-haves, paired with the essential elements of a ‘wet’ room, should help speed up drying time without negatively affecting your home.

There are also many other things you can do when drying laundry indoors to keep excess moisture to a minimum, like giving your washing an extra spin, using the tumble dryer (if you have one) with tumble dryer balls, and opening a window just a crack to let moisture escape.

So, will you stop drying your clothes in your 'dry' rooms?