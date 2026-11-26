Monty Don just revealed a formula for planting tulip bulbs in containers, the exact way he does it in his very own jewel garden. That slice of gardening wisdom alone is invaluable at this time of the year – but what I didn’t expect to learn was what Monty plants on top of the bulbs.

If you’re wondering how to plant tulip bulbs in pots, it’s worth trying out the layering method Monty just shared on Instagram. Bulb-planting can be a bit of a guessing game, and if you're anything like me, you're armed with tulip questions. How many bulbs per pot? And how deep should you plant tulip bulbs, anyway?

Well, Monty’s advice, as always, has come at exactly the right time. Here’s how the gardening guru plants tulip bulbs in pots – and the surprising plant he adds on top of them for maximum impact.

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November is the ideal time to plant tulip bulbs, since the weather is cool enough for them to settle properly before winter arrives. In his recent Instagram post, Monty gave us a look at his own planting technique.

‘Potting tulips in the 8 big pots in the Jewel Garden,’ he began in the caption. ‘90 tulips per pot, 30 [times] 3 types in layers.’

Monty’s method follows similar principles to bulb lasagnes, except it’s centred on tulips alone – three layers of 30 tulip bulbs, to be precise, and each layer a different variety.

I know what you’re thinking: that’s a lot of bulbs. It is, and ordering in such large quantities can be pricey – but luckily, slightly more affordable bulk packs like this collection of 50 Triumph Tulip Mixed Bulbs are available at Amazon .

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At this time of the year, you’ll find there are a lot of sales on, too. This Tulip Frilly Fringed Collection from Thompson & Morgan is just £29.99 for 64 bulbs .

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mark Bolton)

Now, if you want to copy Monty’s formula exactly, you’ll need to make sure you’re using a pot that’s the same size. In the image, Monty’s terracotta pot looks about the same size as the large version of the Siena Ribbed Italian Terracotta Pot from Crocus . You can use a scaled-down version of the formula for smaller pots, too – just avoid making any bulb planting mistakes like overcrowding the bulbs.

Monty’s tulip planting formula alone is handy knowledge, but he also mentioned a second step in planting up his Jewel Garden pots.

‘Then each pot [is] topped with wallflowers,’ he wrote at the end of the caption.

This was the part that really caught my attention – I’d never considered topping a pot of tulip bulbs with another plant before, let alone a wallflower. When I spoke to Harvst ’s gardening and greenhouse expert Lucie Bradley, though, it started to make a lot of sense.

‘Their colourful blooms will appear at the same time, and their contrasting foliage complements each other perfectly when sharing the same space,’ she explained. ‘Tulips have tall, strap-like leaves which stand upright, while the low-growing, bushy foliage of wallflowers fills out the base of the pots so that they appear lush with growth.’

(Image credit: Getty Images / Trygve Finkelsen)

So, wallflowers could be the key to fuller spring displays – and since it’s your last chance to plant them, it’s worth adding the plants to your tulip pots now. Lucie says tulips and wallflowers thrive in the same conditions (both need free-draining, moisture-retentive compost), so they’re perfect for each other.

I also asked Lucie for variety recommendations, and her suggestions depend on the look you’re trying to achieve.

‘If you want low-growing plants for smaller pots and containers, I’d recommended selecting dwarf varieties of tulips whose blooms will appear at the same height as the wallflowers, such ‘Red Riding Hood’ [bulbs are available at Thompson & Morgan] ,’ said Lucie. ‘These bright blooms would perfectly complement compact wallflower varieties such as ‘Sunset Yellow’ [order bedding plants from B&Q] , whose fragrant blooms pack a pot with colour in spring.’

(Image credit: Getty Images / Falombini)

For larger displays, or even narrow ones, Lucie recommended pitching taller tulip varieties against shorter wallflowers.

‘A tall tulip variety like ‘White Triumphator’ produces lily-shaped blooms on tall stems and are complemented by Wallflower ‘Sugar Rush Purple Bicolour’ [bedding plants can be ordered from Amazon] , whose smaller, spicy-scented purple blooms create a long-lasting display from spring into early summer,’ she explained.

What you'll need

Crocus Siena Ribbed Italian Terracotta Pot £159.99 at Crocus The large Siena pot is about the same size as the ones Monty uses. Jamieson Brothers Bulb Planting Compost £20.49 at Amazon You'll need plenty of bulb compost to fill a large plant pot. Kent & Stowe Hand Bulb Planter £6.13 at Amazon A bulb planter with a handy measurement scale on the side.

Monty Don's tulip bulb formula is key to abundant spring pot displays. Wallflowers are the secret ingredient!