Argos just dropped the price of its heated clothes airers – they have 100s of 5-star reviews and are selling out fast

Argos has just dropped the price of its already very affordable heated clothes airer by 25% as part of its massive Argos Home sale. If you don't have one, I'd act fast, as these cold-weather laundry essentials are selling fast.

It's the two Argos own-brand heated airers that have both been discounted to under £100. The Argos Home 3 Tier Heated Airer has been dropped from £105 to £78, and the Argos Home Heated Clothes Airer with Wings has had its price slashed from £55 to £41.25.

The best heated clothes airers are a non-negotiable in my opinion, especially when the temperature drops. To find them on sale at this time of year, just before they're going to be in high demand, is a miracle. While the Ideal Home panel of expert testers have yet to review the Argos heated clothes airers, combined, they both have over 1,500 5-star rave reviews from customers.

Argos heated clothes airer deals

Argos Home 11m Heated Clothes Airer With Wings Was £55, Now £41 at Argos Winged clothes airer are always more affordable than the tiered versions, and this one while on sale is one of the most affordable options on the market at the moment. It has 1120 5 star reviews from customers and is ideal for packing off to university. Argos Home 21m 3 Tier Heated Airer Was £105, Now £78 at Argos Even when it's not on sale, this 3-tiered heated airer is one of the best value tiered options on the high street. It has over 400 5-star reviews, and this style of airer is my personal favourite if you're short on space, as it has a small footprint when set up, but can easily dry a load of laundry in one go

If I were to choose which of these bargain Argos heated airers to go for, it would be the 3-tiered version. It is very rare to see one of these versions going for under £100, even Lakeland, which is running a sale on their cult Dry: Soon heated clothes airers, doesn't have any on offer for under £100.

The reason the Argos three-tier version is so affordable is that it has forgone all the bells and whistles, like a timer and different heat settings. However, personally, I don't think you're missing much with these. I've tested three different heated airers over the last 4 years, and while I've found the timer functions helpful, I'd still opt for the cheaper heated airer and spend the extra money on an airer cover, which will speed up the drying time.

If you're looking for something even more budget-friendly to send your kids off to university with or to use as a backup drying space, the Argos Home heated clothes airer with wings might be a better option. I have always found the space that winged airers take up frustrating, but they are a brilliant shape and size for drying bedding. However, bear in mind that they hold less laundry than a tiered option.

Argos' winged heated clothes airer isn't quite the cheapest on the market at the moment. Amazon has beaten it with the Status Heated Clothes Airer, which is currently reduced from £59.99 to £35.55. However, the Argos one has glowing customer reviews, saying it's 'absolutely amazing' for drying clothes.

Argos heated clothes airer covers

If you do invest in a heated airer, my top tip would be to also pick up a cover, which Argos also has on sale. These covers are a game-changer for drying your clothes faster by trapping the heat inside. When I've been in a rush, I've even popped my mini ProBreeze dehumidifier from Amazon under the cover to suck the moisture out and speed things up further.

Argos Home Heated Winged Airer Cover Was £12, Now £9 at Argos Made to go over the winged heated airer this cover has a number of 5 star reviews confirming that it 'definitely speeds up drying times.' Argos Home 3 Tier Heated Airer Cover Was £40, Now £30 at Argos Designed for the three tier heater, this cover has more mixed reviews commenting on the material. However, they do say it fits well over the airer and does improve the drying time.

Alternatives on sale

I was sent off to university with a tiered heated clothes airer when they first launched over 10 years ago, and it was honestly the best thing my Mum bought me as a student. I still use the same Dry:Soon airer from Lakeland today.

No matter how small my home has been, I've always found a way to fit a folding heated clothes airer in. If you're going to invest in one ahead of winter, this is the time to do it. If the Argos ones aren't for you, here are some of the others on offer at the moment.

Will you be taking this opportunity to snap one up?