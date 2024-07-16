'I'm a cleaning guru and these are my top Amazon cleaning must-haves I can't clean my home without'

When it comes to achieving a spotless home, Lynsey Queen of Clean's got you covered, with her boundless cleaning tips and no-nonsense approach. But what secret weapons does this cleaning guru swear by?

We've asked Lynsey for her must-have Amazon cleaning products - those indispensable tools that she simply can't clean without - that *might* just be included in the Amazon Prime Day sale so you can snap them up for less.

So whether you're a total neat freak or just want to build an essential cleaning kit, Lynsey Crombie reveals the cleaning products and gadgets she swears by so you can tool up and form your own ultimate cleaning arsenal.

1. Tackle hard to reach places with a long flat duster

Lakeland Flatmate Long Flat Duster £11.99 at Amazon

If you are looking for the best way to clean a radiator to make it more energy efficient, this long flat duster can help with that. And it can tackle gathering dust in lots of other nooks and crannies too, explains Lynsey.

'This is perfect for cleaning those hard-to-reach places such as underneath fridges, washing machines, sofas and behind large mirrors and pictures etc and attracts the dirt and dust... It can be used wet or dry and when you have finished cleaning you can take the cover off and wash it easily. You also get a mini flat duster with it too.'

2. A gel lint roller is great for cleaning stairs

Lynsey says this gel lint roller is a winner for those with and without pets:

'Although an essential item for pet owners as it is fantastic for removing pet hair and dander from sofas it is also great for a quick stair clean. Use the built-in squeegee to loosen carpet fibres and release trapped hair, dust and debris and then roll over with the gel roller to pick up. Wash after every use and use time and time again.'

3. A tub and tile scrubber is a must for showers

Oxo Good Grips Extendable Tub & Tile Scrubber £15 at Amazon

Cleaning your bathroom is a hard enough chore but this tub and tile scrubber might just be your new saving grace.

'This is perfect to use in the bathroom as the scouring pad is great at helping to clean up hard-to-reach tiles and shower screen, it also saves you bending when cleaning the bath. You can switch heads and use a harder brush for tougher cleaning and built-up limescale. You can also extend the pole,' explains Lynsey.

Lynsey Crombie Social Links Navigation The UK's No. 1 home expert, bestselling author and TV presenter Known as the 'Queen of Clean', Lynsey is the best-selling author of The 15-Minute Clean and regularly shares her tips on her social media. She starred in TV's Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners and is a regular guest on This Morning and Good Morning Britain.

4. Polish your floors with the Power glide

Aircraft Powerglide City+ Hard Floor Cleaner and Polisher £186 at Amazon

Cleaning a floor couldn't be easier with Lynsey's best mop recommendation: 'I love to have streak-free floors and this machine never disappoints as it cleans and polishes in one. It is super light and easy to use and provides quick and quiet cleaning,' explains Lynsey.

'There are a range of pads you can use from scrubbers to buffers. It can be used on all floor types and all you do is add your chosen floor cleaner diluted or use water and let the pads pick up the dirt.'

5. Scrub awkward places with the sonic scrubber

Lynsey raves about this small but mighty tool to scrub everything from taps to grout.

'A powerful tool that helps speed up you’re cleaning and gets into those awkward places, great to use around the edges of your dishwasher and around taps.'

'Also, when you add a drop of a cream cleaner does a marvellous job on tile grout and will remove ground in grease and grim from your oven and extractor fans. Comes with a few different head options to cater for the different cleaning jobs around your home.'

6. The Shark handheld vacuum is handy for quick clean ups

Rated as one of our best handheld vacuums, the Shark Wandvac has already got our vote as a great tool to have to hand and Lynsey tends to agree:

'When I can’t be bothered to get the big vac out, I find having a good hand-held vac really useful great for quick sofas clean ups, stairs, bed frames, cars, door frames etc. This one comes with a crevice tool and a pet tool and is light, with good battery life and slim so can be easily stored away.'

7. These microfibre cloths are her best friends

These microfibre cloths get Lynsey's seal of approval for size and absorbency and she shares her genius microfibre cloth colour coding system (which I also use to great effect at home):

'It is not always easy to find good microfibre cloths, they need to be a good size, and different colours so you can have a system for your cleaning and be super absorbent. I always do blue for the loo, pink for the sink etc and wash them all together but without fabric conditioner as this can wear down the fibres and take away the absorbency.'

8. This squeegee cleaner is a great streak-free buy for windows

Squeegee for Window Cleaning with Spray £31.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the best way to clean windows, Lynsey recommends this retractable squeegee for a streak-free finish:

'I have never been able to find a good window cleaner, so I needed to find something that did a good job and reached up high.'

'This one sprays water over a large area and then flips so you have two cleaning sides making window cleaning so much easier. Holding 80ml of water, you can also use it on your shower screens and tiles. My husband often uses it to clean the roof of his car too.'

So there you have it, Lynsey Crombie, AKA Lynsey Queen of Clean's eight cleaning products for upgrading your cleaning arsenal.

There's no guarantee that there will be deals on these products during Amazon Prime Day, but previous years do seem to have thrown up plenty of great discounts on everything from vacuum cleaners to household essentials.

With that in mind, it's well worth adding any items to your basket now and you'll be alerted if prices do drop during Prime Day on 16th and 17th July. Happy cleaning!