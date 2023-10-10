The best Amazon Prime Day household essentials to shop now - stock up now to save money all year round
Take advantage of epic discounts and cut down your trips to the supermarket
This year, online retail giant Amazon has very kindly treated us to a second Amazon Prime Day called Amazon Big Deals Day. And as we’re trying to get as much bang for our buck in this cost of living crisis (and let’s not mention the fact that we’re getting closer and closer to Christmas!), there’s no doubt that we’re going to be taking full advantage of it.
There are so many Amazon Prime Day deals to snap up right now, but there are certain things the Ideal Home didn’t want you to miss. Yes, we’re talking about everyday household essentials! From cleaning products to toilet paper, these essentials are perfect if you want to save some money and stock up for the year. After all, there’s no harm in bulk buying when the deals are this good.
Where to shop
- Scent Boosters: stock up to keep your laundry smelling fresh
- Cleaning Cloths: bulk buy to ensure you never run out
- Disinfectant Wipes: save money and keep on top of your cleaning
- Washing Machine Cleaner: never run out of this household essential
- Liquid Laundry Detergent: keep your clothes fresh and your wallet full
- Air Freshener Refills: stock up to keep nasty smells at bay
- Toilet paper: bulk buy to have toilet paper on tap
- Multipurpose Disinfectant: save money on this household essential
- Cleaning Sponges: stock up and never run out again
How to shop Amazon Prime Day
Sign up for Amazon Prime
Make sure you'll have access to Amazon Prime Day this year by signing up or renewing your Amazon Prime membership today. New members can sign up for a free 30-day membership to test out all the perks of being a member. Remember, Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members, so it's worth your time to sign up!
The best Amazon Prime Day household essentials
Now is the opportune time to grab products from big brands such as Lenor, Fairy, and AirWick for heavily discounted prices. But we understand that with so many deals on offer, it can be hard to know what to buy. That’s why we’ve put together our top picks for the best Amazon Prime Day household essentials.
Lenor Laundry Perfume In-Wash Scent Booster Beads (6 pack) |
Was £34.50, now £21.30 at Amazon
No matter if you want to stop your clothes from smelling damp when you dry indoors or if you just want to add another layer of freshness to your laundry, scent boosters will definitely get the job done. You can save over £10 if you buy a 6-pack this Amazon Prime Day - and with a discount like that, you should definitely be able to find space in your utility room to keep these safe for the next year.
MR.SIGA Microfibre Cleaning Cloth (24 pack) |
Was £19.99, now £13.99 at Amazon
Cleaning cloths are a household staple every homeowner needs. Having them in the cupboard ready to use whenever you need to clean your hob or your sofa is always a good idea, as you’ll never be left short-handed when you have to deal with an unexpected spill. This 24-pack will certainly keep you going for a few months, too. Our Editor Heather Young has these and says: 'I colour-code my cleaning and use different colours for different cleaning tasks around the house.'
Dettol Antibacterial Biodegradable Surface Cleaning Disinfectant Wipes (330 wipes) |
Was £10.50, now £7.19 at Amazon
Whether you have kids or you’re just a little clumsy in the kitchen, having disinfectant wipes on tap is essential for a clean and germ-free household. This Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up a pack of 330 wipes for just £7.19 - and if that’s not enough to make you buy a pack (or five) then we’re not sure what will be.
Calgon Antibacterial Gel Hygiene Plus Refills (3 pack) |
Was £34, now £25.49 at Amazon
If you have a washing machine at home, you’ll know that it can get pretty smelly - and this can, in turn, make your clothes smell. Combat this by stocking up on washing machine cleaner refills and ensuring that you never run out again. And with a discount of almost £10 for a pack of 3 refills, how could you resist?
Fairy Non-Bio Platinum PODS (120 pods) |
Was £36, now £24.55 at Amazon
If you’re well and truly team liquid laundry detergent in the liquid vs powder debate, you’ll know that using pods is often the easiest way to keep your clothes (and your washing machine) smelling fresh. If you’re also on team non-bio, you can pick up a whopping 120 pods for just under £25 this Amazon Prime Day. So, if you wash your clothes just once a week, you’re set for over two years!
Air Wick Smooth Satin & Moon Lily Freshmatic Auto Spray Refill (4 pack) |
Was £17, now £11.40 at Amazon
Air Wick is often at the top of our best air fresheners list, and if you already have the Freshmatic at home, it might be a good idea to pick up some refills during this day of discounts. Although there are so many different scents to choose from, there’s something about the ‘Smooth Satin & Moon Lily’ that we can’t get enough of.
Presto! 3-Ply Quilted Toilet Tissues (45 rolls) |
Was £27.15, now £23.08 at Amazon
As a nation, we’re used to bulk-buying toilet paper. But now it’s socially acceptable to stock up on this household essential again, there’s no better time to ensure that you never get caught short in your house. For 45 rolls of this 3-Ply Quilet Toilet Tissue, you’ll only have to part with £23.08 of your hard-earned money. That’s just over 50p a roll!
Zoflora Linen Fresh Concentrated 3-in-1 Multipurpose Disinfectant (6 pack) |
Was £32.70, now £22.49
A Mrs Hinch favourite, Zoflora has the ability to do everything - from helping you clean your toilet brush to cleaning your kitchen bin. And while you might normally buy this product individually, what’s the harm in stocking up in your cupboard? You can now buy a 6-pack of this 3-in-1 multipurpose disinfectant for just £22.49.
Spontex Thick Moppets (12 sponges) |
Was £15, now £9.98 at Amazon
Now is the perfect time to stock up on the best Amazon Prime Day household essentials, and while you can certainly stock up on cleaning products, you also need a way to use these cleaning products - and that’s where cleaning sponges come into the picture! Stock up this Amazon Prime Day on these biodegradable extra thick sponge wipes to keep your home in ship shape.
With so many Amazon Prime Day deals on offer, there’s no better time to stock up on your household essentials. So, will you be joining us?
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
