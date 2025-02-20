Prue Leith's three-tier lazy Susan is the star of her kitchen - it's the ultimate storage solution and easy to recreate
Go big or go home...
The most practical kitchens aren't those with the swankiest storage solutions, but the ones with clever (and sometimes less pretty) organisation that actually suits your lifestyle. Prue Leith, cookery writer and broadcaster, appears to have followed this line of thought with her custom-made (and gigantic), lazy Susan. Situated on her island, it's potentially the largest Lazy Susan we've ever seen - and the most organised.
While utilising cupboards for hidden kitchen storage ideas will keep ingredients and spices out of sight, sometimes you want them a bit closer by for easy access. The best pantry storage solutions combine spice racks with pull-out drawers and a lazy Susan for all of your condiment storage needs, but why not make a turntable the centre of attention by supersizing it and having it on show?
Prue Leith's lazy Susan kitchen storage
Prue Leith's Instagram post shows her custom-made Lazy Susan in full view - centred on her kitchen island ready for those who are cooking to fetch anything they might need.
Lazy Susans are a huge favourite on the Ideal Home desk, as they are a clever trick to make the most of all the available space in cupboards or on countertops. In small kitchens where cupboards are limited, they allow you to use the full height and depth of the space available, without worrying about how you'll reach the things in the back - just spin it around!
Although we're already lovers of this storage trend, we confess we haven't quite seen anything like Prue Leith's supersized version before. She explains in her TikTok video that she had it custom-made by a carpenter around 45-50 years ago after she drew up the design herself on a piece of paper.
'Prue Leith’s bespoke Lazy Susan is a kitchen enthusiast’s dream, blending both functionality and aesthetic appeal into a stunning centrepiece,' explains Debra Hutt, kitchen expert at Wren Kitchens.
'The base is packed with neatly arranged spice jars, ensuring that seasonings are always within reach, while the middle tier accommodates cooking essentials like sauces and vinegar. The top tier is dedicated to knives and wooden spoons, making it an all-in-one workstation that eliminates the need to rummage through cluttered drawers or cabinets. She’s an organisation expert!' she adds.
While sometimes shop-bought storage options are the easiest and most affordable solution, Prue's kitchen is a lesson in choosing custom features that suit your exact needs.
Although getting a carpenter on board would have been an investment at the time, it's on that's paid off as Prue has taken the lazy Susan from home to home over the last few decades.
You might not need a lazy Susan quite as large as Prue's, but whether you add one to the inside of your fridge for a more organised shelf or pop next to your hob for on-hand seasonings, it's guaranteed to be a gamechanger.
Would you get a custom lazy Susan made? It might just be worth investing if you know exactly what storage needs you're after...
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
