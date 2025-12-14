An unusual Christmas decoration organising hack is doing the rounds on social media, and it’s safe to say we’re obsessed with the idea here at Ideal Home HQ. If you’re looking for a creative new way to store Christmas lights, then all you need for this hack is a bottle of prosecco…

While it may not be the proper way to store Christmas decorations , this boozy hack consists of wrapping your festive lights around a bottle of prosecco, so you can have a celebratory drink as you put up your decorations the following year.

Sounds like a good idea, right? Well, I asked the experts to find out whether this is a clever storage idea we can all get on board with.

How the hack works

Honestly, when I saw this hack, I was a little annoyed at myself that I hadn’t thought of this idea before. Having now spotted dozens of videos across TikTok and Instagram, they all follow a similar theme. Fairy lights are carefully wound around the neck of their favourite prosecco (I like Della Vite Prosecco, £25 at John Lewis ), before the bottle is carefully stored ready for next year.

A few videos also show cash being carefully slotted into the wires, too, so that the household can get a takeaway the following year, too.

‘This is a great storage hack on multiple levels! Not only does it keep your fairy lights nice and tidy, ready to simply unwind and use come the festive season, but it also allows you to store your lights with minimal fuss,’ comments Greg Carlisle, Managing Director at The Sliding Door Wardrobe Company .

‘The bottle stops your fairy lights from becoming the sprawling mess we all struggle to untangle year after year, thereby actually minimising the amount of space needed to store them. A nice bottle of Prosecco will slide nicely into any attic space, into the bottom of a wardrobe or will even sit in the back of your drinks cabinet without looking out of place.’

It’s a great way to store decorations without a box , and you get a little reward at the end of it. Of course, if you don’t drink alcohol, a bottle of Nozeco can work just as well. Or, if prosecco isn’t your tipple of choice, this hack also lends itself well to any wine or spirit bottle.

‘If you have more than one string of lights, you can even try colour coding your bottles to match your colour scheme! Festive red lights? Wrap them around a red wine bottle. Classic white lights can go around a white wine bottle, while fun multi-coloured lights can match up with a bottle of Bucks Fizz,’ suggests Greg.

However, as is the risk with dealing with any glass, there is the chance you could accidentally smash the bottle, which could damage your Christmas lights permanently. If this is a risk you want to avoid, pop your takeaway cash in an envelope that can go in with these Christmas lights storage solutions. Prosecco can be picked up nearer the time…

PMS Christmas String Lights Storage Wheel £7.50 at Amazon Wind your festive lights around the wheel to keep them safely stored, and prevent tangles when you get them out again next year. AESZITTEW Christmas Light Storage Bag, £9.99 at Amazon This lights wheel has a handy storage bag included for an extra layer of protection. B&Q Lights storage bag (L) 440mm x (W) 150mm - Red £6 at B&Q This compact storage solution comes with plastic brackets to wind your lights around, as well as a storage bag to keep them safe and together.

I love a prosecco, especially when celebrating, and this storage hack not only keeps your lights safely stored for next Christmas, but helps kick off the start of the festivities in style. I will certainly be trying it for next year.