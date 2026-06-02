5 items your small kitchen really doesn’t need, according to professional organisers – and why you should declutter them right now

As a small home dweller, I know firsthand just how cluttered these cosier homes can get. And no matter how much you tidy, the house is always a mess, and everything is always in the way. This is particularly annoying in small kitchens, as it’s impossible to cook a meal without wanting to pull your hair out.

But while it’s important to make the most of small kitchen storage ideas, the reality is that they’re often not enough to curb the clutter that can build up in this multi-purpose space. After all, the kitchen is the heart of the home - serving as a cooking area, pantry, washing area, hosting hotspot, and sometimes even a dining space, too.

As a result, small kitchens become dumping grounds for anything and everything - creating a buildup of clutter that doesn’t accurately reflect how you actually live and cook. That’s why I asked professional declutterers and organisers for their take on the things your small kitchen really doesn’t need - and what you should declutter for a more streamlined cooking space.

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1. Non-kitchen items

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

According to Kate Dufton, Professional Organiser and Declutter at Ace Your Space, one of the biggest small kitchen storage mistakes you can make is using it to store non-kitchen items. And I’m guilty of doing that myself, as my small kitchen is even home to my dreaded junk drawer.

She explains, ‘When you've got a small kitchen, every single cabinet and drawer is prime retail space. There's no room for items that don't belong in a kitchen, such as medication, the junk drawer(s) and arts and crafts. These belongings need to be decluttered and then re-homed elsewhere in the house.’

In fact, freeing up a single drawer in a small kitchen can make a huge difference, giving you space to rehome items from a cluttered countertop and follow in the footsteps of people with tidy kitchen worktops. And when you have tidy worktops, you create the illusion that your kitchen is bigger than it actually is.

2. Old pots and pans

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

If you take all of the pots and pans out of your kitchen cupboards, there’s a high chance that you’ll unearth many that you haven’t used in years, hidden at the back. And as pots and pans are large in size, they can clutter up a small kitchen without you even realising.

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Kate says, ‘These large, bulky items can take up huge amounts of space in a kitchen, and we often have more than we need. Strip out any duplicates, worn-out non-stick pans and aim for a capsule collection of good-quality pans.’ Then, you can focus on organising the pots and pans you have left, which can also free up space when done correctly.

There are many pots and pans organisers out there that will keep your cupboards and drawers tidy, but if your small kitchen is really short on space, Kate suggests using a ‘ceiling-mounted hanging pot rail or a pegboard pot rack on a spare slice of wall to create a stylish and practical solution.’

Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Expanding Cookware Organiser £30 at Amazon Once you've decluttered your pots and pans, you can then use this drawer organiser to keep them tidy - and keep track of what you've got. OROPY Wall Mount Pot Pan Bar Rack £24.99 at Amazon If you want to mount your pots and pans on the wall, this affordable rack will suit you perfectly. Joseph Joseph Duo - Set of 3 Pot and Pan Lid Holders £8.99 at Amazon The lids often make storing pots and pans difficult, but these holders can help - and be tucked away on the doors of your cupboards.

3. Shopping bags

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Does anyone else have an entire shopping bag filled with other shopping bags? I certainly do, and it makes my small kitchen look both ugly and cluttered. Especially as mine lives on a door handle in my kitchen cupboard, so the door doesn’t shut properly, and it regularly pushes the contents inside the cupboard onto the kitchen floor.