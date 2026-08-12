Your bedroom mirror is wrecking your sleep, and the effects are worse in a heatwave – how to fix it for a better night's rest

Between hot heatwave nights and long daylight hours, the peak of summer can be a difficult time to get a good night's sleep.

But did you know that something as simple as your bedroom mirror could be disrupting your rest too? Yep, when it comes to how to sleep better, experts say there could be a hidden sleep thief lurking in your bedroom.

This is why your bedroom mirror is wrecking your sleep, and how to fix it for a better night's kip.

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Why your bedroom mirror is wrecking your sleep

'In peak summer, it can be increasingly difficult to keep our bedrooms cool at night and get the good night’s sleep we need,' says Hannah Shore, head of sleep science at sleep retailer Mattress Online. And, your mirror may be adding to your sleep problems.

'Depending on which way your room is facing, you may find that the sunlight reflects off your mirror throughout the day,' says Hannah, 'making your room even hotter than it needs to be. This residual heat could then stay within your room as you are trying to sleep.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / James Merrell)

Plus, it isn't just practical problems that poorly thought-out bedroom mirror ideas can pose. There are psychological factors at play, too, as Alexandra Berthault, a feng shui expert at Chez Holistics and a board member of the Feng Shui Society UK, explains.

If you can see your bedroom mirror from your bed, then 'unexpected reflections in low light can momentarily alert the brain, making it harder to relax fully,' explains Alexandra. 'Many people find that seeing movement or reflections during the night creates a subtle sense of unease.'

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'A mirror facing the bed reflects you as you sleep, and many people report an instinctive discomfort with seeing themselves, or shadowy shapes, reflected back at them in the dark,' says Alexandra. 'That subtle unease alone can be enough to keep the nervous system on alert instead of settling into deep rest.'

'Your mirror shouldn’t reflect your bed,' agrees Hannah. 'Personally, if I see something move in the mirror, it can make me jump and feel slightly on edge, which then prevents me from falling asleep as easily. By placing the mirror so it doesn’t face the bed, we avoid any reflected light or movement that may disrupt us as we fall asleep.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Plus, a bedroom mirror can also have more subtle impacts. 'In feng shui, the bedroom is considered a yin space, a place of rest, stillness, and restoration,' explains Alexandra. In contrast, 'mirrors are considered active features because they reflect, redirect, and amplify light, movement, and Qi (or energy). In a room intended for rest, this activity can create a more stimulating environment than is ideal.'

However, as Alexandra explains, 'mirrors are also one of the most powerful tools in feng shui. They reflect light, expand small spaces, and can even redirect the flow of qi through a home.'

So if you want to increase the amount of light in your bedroom, create the illusion of a bigger space with some small bedroom mirror ideas, or simply want to be able to see whether you've put your top on back to front or not in the morning, a mirror can be a bedroom essential.

Luckily, our experts say there's no need to ditch your bedroom mirror completely. Instead, it's all about knowing where *not* to hang a bedroom mirror to protect your sleep, and where *to* position a mirror for a better night's rest.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Where you shouldn't hang a mirror in the bedroom

'Not all mirror placements are created equal,' says Alexandra. A few spots are considered especially disruptive:

Facing the bed directly. 'This is the classic feng shui no-go,' explains Alexandra. 'Whether it's a full-length mirror, a mirrored closet door, or a dresser mirror, if it reflects you lying down, it's considered the most disturbing placement of all.'

'This is the classic feng shui no-go,' explains Alexandra. 'Whether it's a full-length mirror, a mirrored closet door, or a dresser mirror, if it reflects you lying down, it's considered the most disturbing placement of all.' Reflecting the bed from the side, at an angle you catch when waking or turning over. 'Even indirect reflections can register subconsciously and disrupt that sense of calm,' Alexandra explains.

'Even indirect reflections can register subconsciously and disrupt that sense of calm,' Alexandra explains. Opposite a window that gets full sun. 'Ensure your mirror is facing away from the window or that curtains are drawn throughout the day to reduce the amount of sunlight hitting the mirror,' says Hannah, 'especially in hot summer weather.'

'Ensure your mirror is facing away from the window or that curtains are drawn throughout the day to reduce the amount of sunlight hitting the mirror,' says Hannah, 'especially in hot summer weather.' Directly opposite the bedroom door. 'A mirror facing the entrance is thought to bounce incoming qi straight back out of the room before it has a chance to circulate and nourish the space,' says Alexandra.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

How to hang a mirror in the bedroom the right way

However, 'none of this means mirrors are off-limits in the bedroom altogether,' reassures Alexandra, 'it's really about intention and placement.' These are a few guidelines to work with:

Position the mirror so it doesn't reflect the bed. 'The safest approach is to hang the mirror on a wall perpendicular to the bed, rather than facing or behind it,' advises Alexandra. 'This way it still does its job, reflecting light, opening up the room, without doubling your sleeping back at you.'

'The safest approach is to hang the mirror on a wall perpendicular to the bed, rather than facing or behind it,' advises Alexandra. 'This way it still does its job, reflecting light, opening up the room, without doubling your sleeping back at you.' Keep it away from the door's direct line. 'Angle or place mirrors so they don't sit in a straight line with the bedroom door,' says Alexandra. 'This allows qi to circulate through the room instead of bouncing straight back out.'

'Angle or place mirrors so they don't sit in a straight line with the bedroom door,' says Alexandra. 'This allows qi to circulate through the room instead of bouncing straight back out.' Consider what the mirror reflects. 'Ideally, your mirror should reflect plants, artworks, and clean open spaces,' says Hannah. 'A well-placed mirror should reflect something pleasant,' agrees Alexandra, 'a piece of art, natural light, anything which helps keep the room's energy soft and supportive.'

'Ideally, your mirror should reflect plants, artworks, and clean open spaces,' says Hannah. 'A well-placed mirror should reflect something pleasant,' agrees Alexandra, 'a piece of art, natural light, anything which helps keep the room's energy soft and supportive.' Choose a frame that feels cosy, not clinical. Also, consider the type of bedroom mirror you opt for. 'Choose a mirror that feels proportionate to the room rather than one that dominates the space,' advises Alexandra.

Also, consider the type of bedroom mirror you opt for. 'Choose a mirror that feels proportionate to the room rather than one that dominates the space,' advises Alexandra. Cover the mirror at night if it can't be moved. And lastly, 'if a mirror simply has to face the bed due to room layout, a cloth, curtain, or screen you can draw closed at bedtime is a practical fix that lets you use the mirror by day without the nighttime disturbance,' says Alexandra.

As Alexandra sums up, 'a mirror is neither good nor bad in itself. In Feng Shui, its effect depends entirely on where it is placed and what it reflects. Small adjustments often have a surprisingly positive impact... creating environments that genuinely support our wellbeing.'

'When positioned thoughtfully, a mirror can enhance light and create a sense of space without disturbing the calm atmosphere that every bedroom should provide,' says Alexandra.