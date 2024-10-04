These self-adhesive hooks have over 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon - but can they handle heavy winter coats? I tested them to find out
I got 99 problems, but winter coat storage ain’t one
Forget hats; I’m a woman of many coats. From going-out coats to waterproof dog walking coats and throw-on shackets, I’ve got them all. And while I tend to keep them in the loft for most of the year due to limited storage in my small home, this isn’t an option when I need to use them in the winter. So, I was intrigued when I came across the best-selling extra-strong adhesive coat hooks from Amazon.
In the past, I’ve tried to calm the chaos of my winter coat storage by using over-the-door hooks, an ugly coat stand (who even uses those anymore?!) and simply stuffing them into my already-bulging bedroom wardrobes. But none of these options have stuck as 1) they’re very impractical, and 2) they’re just such a… faff.
As I prefer not to get the power tools out for the sake of my winter coats, sticking some self-adhesive hooks to the back of my internal doors sounded like a good compromise. And after searching Amazon for a few options, I came across some with over 2,000 5-star reviews - but I was curious to learn whether they could handle my hefty winter coat collection. So, I tried them to find out.
These extra sticky self-adhesive hooks don't require any drilling and are strong enough to hold everything from heavy winter coats to everyday essentials.
What you need to know
The first thing you need to know about these hooks is that you can buy them in packs of four, six, or 12 - starting at just £6.99 for four. Considering Matte Black Double Command Hooks from Amazon cost £15.68 for two, I’d say that these smaller-branded hooks are a bargain.
For the sake of testing, I opted for a pack of six and intended to use four and have two as spares… just in case. Upon arrival, they were packaged simply with a rather basic set of instructions, but I was instantly impressed with the quality of the premium aluminium material. In fact, the brand claims that they are rust-proof, waterproof, and durable - which is ideal if you’re looking for more bathroom storage.
It's worth noting that (technically) a pack of six had 12 hanging spaces, as each hook is a double, and they feature super sticky double-sided strips on the back. There were also two spare self-adhesive strips in the pack, and supposedly, they can hold a hefty amount of weight.
Now, while the Amazon description told me that these hooks can hold 6kg, that didn’t mean a lot to me. How many coats is that? How much does the average coat weigh? I just don’t know - and I assume most people don't know that, either.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The only measure of weight I had to go on is that my dog weighs 12kg - so, I lifted him up and imagined what half of him would feel like so I knew roughly how much weight I could hang on each hook.
How to apply the self-adhesive hooks
To test these hooks, I wanted to try them on two different surfaces - the wooden door of my under-the-stairs cupboard and the glass panel in my back door. This would allow me to grab a coat on the way to our driveway at the end of the garden. So, pretty handy.
However, the Amazon write-up wasn’t very specific in terms of desired sticking surfaces. I couldn’t find anything that outright said you could or couldn’t apply to glass - so I decided to give it a go and see what happened.
I followed the instructions provided, cleaned both surfaces with a multi-purpose cleaner, and allowed them to dry before sticking the hooks on. To do this, you just peel the top layer off the adhesive strips and press down firmly. Then, I left them for 24 hours before loading them up with my coats (although you do have to leave them for 48 hours if you plan on using them in the bathroom).
Because I was unsure of how much weight they could really hold, I mixed and matched the coats I hung on the hooks. I loaded half of the hooks up with lighter winter coats and the other half with thick, woollen coats that are surprisingly weighty. In my head, the heavy wool coats wouldn’t stand a chance - but oh, how wrong I was!
Final verdict: Did they work?
As I write this, the hooks on the back of the under-the-stairs cupboard door are still standing (or hanging) strong. Yes, even the ones with the two very heavy coats on them!
In that regard, I’m incredibly impressed as they’ve done exactly what they said on the tin. In fact, they feel so sturdy that I’m not actually sure how I’ll be able to remove them when the time comes to move house.
But sometimes risks pay off… and sometimes they don’t. And while I had high hopes that these hooks would stick to the glass panel on my door, they didn’t last very long at all. One of the hooks fell down just 15 minutes after I hung the coat up, and the second hook fell down 24 hours later.
Nevertheless, as the Amazon description didn’t outright say that they could be stuck to glass, I guess I’ll let it off. So, while I’d definitely recommend these hooks and will definitely be buying more (especially with Amazon Prime Day around the corner), it’s worth noting that these hooks don’t work on glass doors or windows.
But no matter whether you want to store coats, keys, bags, or even umbrellas on these hooks, I have no doubts that they’ll add value to your storage and organisation efforts.
So, would you give them a whirl?
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
The internet's latest viral trend 'shelf faffery' takes killing time to a new level - and you're probably guilty of doing it too
If you have a few minutes to kill, read on...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to clean log burner glass - and the unconventional cleaning product you need to see it sparkle again
You don’t need any fancy cleaning products or tools, either
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Parisian kitchens are the ultimate inspiration for small spaces - here are 8 stylish and chic ideas to steal for your own home
Following the French is the perfect way to create a charming small kitchen
By Holly Cockburn
-
How to descale an iron - experts reveal how to banish limescale without harsh chemicals
Say goodbye to white limescale stains on your clothes
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Can painting radiators black reduce your energy bills? We asked the experts, and they have good news and bad news
Will a coat of paint be your secret weapon this winter?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Why does my vacuum cleaner smell? 6 common causes and tips to tackle those pesky odours, according to experts
Here's why you may be dealing with a smelly machine...
By Jullia Joson
-
Do vacuum cleaners spread dust? Here's what the experts want you to know, and their top tips for preventing it
Expert tips you ought to know for a cleaner home
By Jullia Joson
-
Are vacuum cleaners with bags better? Experts reveal why they could be the superior choice for your home
These surprising reasons could convince you why bagged is the way to go
By Jullia Joson
-
What to do if birds are nesting on your roof - now is the only time you can legally take any action
It's not always safe for our feathered friends to roost on our roofs
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How often should you descale a kettle? It is a lot more often than you might think, according to the experts
Get your kettle in tip top condition - your brews will thank you for it
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to dry clothes in winter - dry your washing indoors in just a few hours with these expert tips
Don’t let the bad weather put you off
By Lauren Bradbury