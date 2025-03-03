How to maximise hanging space in a wardrobe — 7 savvy hacks that will put dead space to good use

All too often, our wardrobes can feel full to the brim and yet at the same time, carry a lot of empty, wasted space. Fortunately, you can put this 'dead' space to good use by maximising hanging space in a wardrobe.

Hanging space is essential in wardrobe storage ideas for things like dresses or suits. But it is also the way many of us prefer to store our so they can be easily seen and put away (and get that Carrie Bradshaw wardrobe look). But the caveat to hanging space is that we often end up with space that isn't being used for anything, whether that is between hangers, under items or even in the space above the rail.

After speaking to home organisation experts, it turns out there are some easy hacks that will help us get the most out of our wardrobe space going forward. From upgrading your hanging solutions to decluttering tips, here's everything you need to know about how to maximise hanging space in a wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Upgrade your hangers

Hangers might not instantly spring to mind when thinking about how to maximise hanging space in a wardrobe - they don't take up much room after all. But according to the experts, hangers can have a huge impact on how much hanging space you have. The right slimline hangers, available on Amazon, are essential for organising lots of clothes into a small wardrobe.

'Matching, slimline hangers are a wardrobe game-changer,' says Audrey Williamson, cabinetry furniture buyer at Oak Furnitureland. 'They sit neatly together, reducing wasted space and creating a uniform look. Velvet or non-slip designs also help keep clothes in place, preventing them from slipping off and piling up.'

Slim Velvet Non-Slip Suit Hangers, 50-Pack £17.75 at Amazon Our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, swapped all her hangers in her wardrobe to a set of these and it increased the hanging space by almost a third.

2. Install a second rail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you don't have many longer clothes, it's probably a waste of space to only have a single hanging rail in your wardrobe. Instead, put all that vertical space to good use by installing a second rail.

This is a fairly easy DIY job, and there will be lots of tutorials online if you need a visual how-to. Just make sure you place the rail so there is enough room for clothes to hang both above and below.

31cm-52cm Extendable Stainless Steel Wardrobe Rail £9.99 at Amazon This rail is extendable and can be screwed to the sides of your wardrobe to secure it in place.

3. Think vertically

'Make use of the space above your hanging rail by stacking storage boxes, baskets, or even stylish suitcases,' Audrey advises. 'These are perfect for storing seasonal clothes, keeping them out of the way but still accessible.'

If you can add a shelf above your hanging rail, this will come in really handy for providing extra storage space. By removing seasonal clothing from the rail, you free up a lot more space for your currently used items.

(Image credit: Future Plc/David Giles)

4. Invest in space-saving hangers

One of Stacey Solomon's favourite wardrobe hacks is to use space-saving hangers to multiply your wardrobe's storage potential. Cascading hangers and hanger hooks are a genius way to make the most of hanging space, as they enable you to hang multiple items on one hanger.

You can pick a pack of 4 cascading clothes hooks up for £5.99 at Amazon. They are by far one of the easiest ways to maximise your wardrobe's hanging space.

4 Pcs Cascading Clothes Hooks £5.99 at Amazon These cascading hooks are perfect for hanging similar clothes together, like white shirts or use them to keep a whole outfit in one place.

5. Keep it consistent

'Hang clothes facing the same direction,' Audrey advises. 'It’s a small change that makes a big difference in how visually organised your wardrobe feels.'

It's also helpful to remove any hangers from your wardrobe when they're not in use. Empty hangers waste space on the rail and provide unnecessary clutter.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

6. Steam regularly

Regularly steaming your garments can also be helpful using the best clothes steamer, or some of the best steam irons include a steaming function.

Aside from helping your wardrobe space look better, this will help you remember what clothes you have. Having a clear inventory of what's on your hanging rail will encourage you to wear the clothes you already own as opposed to buying more, which is key if you want to maximise hanging space.

Fridja F-10 Clothes Steamer, Stainless Steel, 1500 W, White £69.99 at Amazon £69.99 at Amazon £79.99 at Amazon This small but powerful clothes steamer is easy to use and still tuck away easily in a small basket at the bottom of your wardrobe.

7. Curb the clutter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, one of the best tips when learning how to maximise hanging space in a wardrobe is to make sure you're not storing items you no longer wear. The one-in-one-out decluttering method is a good one to try if you're guilty of purchasing new items when your wardrobe is already stuffed to the brim.

'Take out anything you haven’t worn for 6-12 months, items that don’t fit and clothes that are looking shabby,' professional declutterer Ali from Inspired Styling suggests. 'Try the Marie Kondo method of only holding on to clothes that bring you joy.'

FAQs

What is the 333 rule for wardrobes?

The 333 wardrobe rule is a decluttering method coined by minimalist expert and founder of Be More With Less , Courtney Carver. In it, you select 33 items that you'll wear exclusively for the next 3 months, including everything from clothes to shoes to handbags and jewellery. Everything else is put in storage.

The aim of the 333 challenge is to streamline your wardrobe and eliminate the decision fatigue that comes from having too many items to hand. The 33 items don't include underwear, workout wear, or pyjamas, but still, it might feel a little tricky to some people to narrow their wearable wardrobe down to 33 items.

If you often feel overwhelmed at how many clothes are in your wardrobe - but still struggle to pick an outfit for a nice occasion - the 333 rule could definitely be worth a go. Experts have advocated for it as the ideal method for those of us who need a little more encouragement when it comes to streamlining our wardrobes.

What is the 90/90 rule for wardrobes?

Another great hack for decluttering your wardrobe, the 90/90 rule is a minimalist wardrobe strategy in which you ask yourself two questions:

Have I worn this in the last 90 days? Will I wear it in the next 90 days?

The idea is if you answer no to both of these questions, it's time to let the item go.

'I like this rule because it forces you to be honest about what you actually wear,' says Elizabeth Wickes, professional declutterer at The Lifestyle Organiser. 'It's also a simple, quick decision-making tool—no overthinking required!'

Trying different wardrobe decluttering methods can be really helpful if you're looking to free up some space. The key is finding an approach that works for you.