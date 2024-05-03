This Scandi-style kettle from Aldi looks just like this popular Swan kettle – but it's £35 cheaper

The Aldi fan-favourite kettle is returning to stores, in a new design inspired by the Scandi-style interiors that famously took our homes by storm within the past few years.

Coming in at £19.99, Aldi's Scandi kettle looks pretty similar to the Swan Nordic Kettle, which we have crowned as one of the best kettles you can snag at a reasonable price without sacrificing style.

Therefore, the fact that Aldi's offering is even cheaper means that trying your hand at Scandi kitchen ideas is as accessible as ever.

Aldi Scandi kettle

Sporting a stylish look, Aldi's Scandi kettle comes in 3 shades a sleek black, white and sage green colourway with a wooden handle that is sure to complement whatever kitchen colour scheme you've got.

As we already mentioned, we think it's a pretty close alternative to Swan's Nordic Kettle, which usually retails around the £55-60 price point. However, you can often find it on offer.

One of the most notable differences between the two is that the Swan kettle has a rapid boil and is available in a baby blue colourway too. However, other than that there isn't much difference.

This is a great budget kitchen idea that will allow you to get the Scandi look for less. It even comes with a matching Scandi-style toaster that will also retail for £19.99 if you'd like to complete the set.

The Scandi kettle will be available to buy in Aldi stores on the 9th of May, while stocks last. Given its budget price and stylish looks, this may be one to try and nab sooner rather than later.

The Scandi kettle and toaster will also be launching alongside Aldi's new and improved milk frother (which we've since dubbed a dupe for Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser) as the new versions also embrace a Scandi makeover in the prettiest colours.

If there's one thing we know for sure it's that Scandi interiors will be staying with us for much, much longer – and we're very pleased about that.

